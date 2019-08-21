Log in
AVOCET MINING PLC

AVOCET MINING PLC

(AVM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/01 02:30:01 am
0.131 GBp   --.--%
01:29pAVOCET MINING : Elliott-funded Avocet Mining goes into administration
RE
12:38pAVOCET MINING : Administration
PU
08/16AVOCET MINING PLC : - Results of General Meeting
AQ
Avocet Mining : Elliott-funded Avocet Mining goes into administration

08/21/2019

(Reuters) - Gold miner Avocet Mining Plc on Wednesday appointed Paul Williams and Geoffrey Bouchier from Duff & Phelps Ltd as joint administrators, as it started its insolvency process.

The appointments, effective Aug. 21, come a few months after the struggling gold miner said its board proposed voluntary liquidation of the company as it faced mounting debt.

Last week, the West Africa-focussed miner said it would pursue a formal insolvency process by appointing administrators to the company, but also remained open to exploring "viable funded investment opportunities".

However, no investment proposals were received, said the miner, which has been relying on loans from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

