Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avocet Mining plc    AVM   GB00BZBVR613

AVOCET MINING PLC (AVM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Avocet Mining : Gold miner Avocet warns of a company break-up, shares tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:26am CEST

(Reuters) - Shares of Avocet Mining dropped more than 17 percent on Monday after warning that it could be broken up as the struggling gold miner continues talks with its largest shareholder, Elliott Management, to restructure its debt.

The company, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 at 1,200 pence a share, has lost nearly all of its value and was trading at 9.9 pence. The stock was the largest percentage loser on the exchange.

The company said that it has sufficient funds to operate for the next 12 months provided that the capital and interest on Elliott's loan will not have to be paid in the period.

"A possible outcome of these discussions could be that the Avocet Group is broken up further in an orderly manner and eventually wound up," Avocet said in its statement.

The company was not immediately available for a comment when Reuters sought further details.

Avocet has relied primarily on loans from Elliott since 2014 due to cash flow shortages resulting from a fall in gold prices and lower production at its Inata mine in Burkina Faso. It sold its assets in Burkina Faso for $5 million to Ghana-based Balaji Group last year.

"It will be necessary to restructure these loans in order to put the company on a sustainable financial footing", Avocet said, adding that the interest burden of the Elliott loans of more than $200,000 (£153,444.8) per month cannot currently be met out of its own funds.

It owes Elliott affiliate Manchester Securities Corp about $30.5 million as of Sept. 30.

Avocet said that if Elliott requests the repayment of loans, the company would be obliged to seek alternative funding, calling it a "considerable challenge". However, it added that it does not believe that Elliott currently intends to demand repayment of the loans in the next 12 months.

Avocet is relying on the success of its Tri-K project in Guinea where it completed a feasibility study indicating about 1.1 million ounces of gold.

However, in order to start mining activities, the company must raise more funds which is likely to add to its existing debt.

The company also said on Monday that its loss narrowed to $1.88 mln in the six months ended June 30 from a $5.48 million loss last year. The company did not post any revenue.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVOCET MINING PLC -23.31% 9.165 Delayed Quote.-37.52%
GOLD -0.39% 1186.18 Delayed Quote.-8.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVOCET MINING PLC
09:26aAVOCET MINING : Gold miner Avocet warns of a company break-up, shares tank
RE
08:17aAVOCET MINING : Interim Results
PU
08:01aAVOCET MINING : Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
AQ
09/07AVOCET MINING : Tri-K update
AQ
09/05AVOCET MINING : Tri-K Update
AQ
08/08AVOCET MINING : Tri-K update
AQ
08/03AVOCET MINING : Tri-k Update
AQ
07/26AVOCET MINING : Results of Annual General Meeting 2018
AQ
07/09AVOCET MINING : Notice for the Adjourned Meeting
AQ
07/09AVOCET MINING : 2017 Full Year Results
AQ
More news
Chart AVOCET MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Avocet Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Boudewijn Wentink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yolanda Bolleurs Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry John William Rourke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVOCET MINING PLC-37.52%3
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.51%15 991
BARRICK GOLD CORP-21.40%13 005
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.94%10 759
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 405
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-23.98%7 964
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.