Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avocet Mining plc    AVM   GB00BZBVR613

AVOCET MINING PLC

(AVM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/01 02:30:01 am
0.131 GBp   --.--%
11:12aAVOCET MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/29AVOCET MINING : Notice of General Meeting
AQ
07/19AVOCET MINING : Results of General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avocet Mining : Results of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:12am EDT

London, 15 August 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR

DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN,

INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO

DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF

THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE

INFORMATION

Results of General Meeting

Avocet Mining Plc (the "Company") confirms that the requisite majority of shareholder votes required to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was not achieved at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the "General Meeting").

Final voting figures

The Company confirms that the following resolutions (being all of the resolutions which were proposed at the General Meeting) were not carried at the General Meeting:

THAT (i) the Company be placed into a members' voluntary liquidation and (ii) the Joint Liquidators (as defined below) be, and are hereby authorised to, distribute to the members in specie or in kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company (the "Special Resolution"); and

THAT (i) Paul Williams and Geoffrey Bouchier of Duff & Phelps Ltd., The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, be and are hereby appointed the "Joint Liquidators" of the Company and that any act required or authorised under any enactment to be done by a liquidator is to be done by them jointly or by any one of them, (ii) that the Joint Liquidators' remuneration be fixed at their normal charging rates, which may be amended from time to time, by reference to the time properly given by the Joint Liquidators and their staff in attending to matters arising in the winding up and that they be authorised to draw their remuneration on account at such intervals as they may determine, and (iii) that following any appointment of the Joint Liquidators becoming effective, a Director of the Company be authorised to certify the Joint Liquidators' appointment and send the certificate to the Joint Liquidators forthwith (the "Ordinary Resolution").

1

The final voting figures for the meeting are shown in the table below:

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Votes

Votes

Votes

Votes cast as

Votes

for*

for %

against

against

validly

% of shares

withheld

%

cast

with voting

**

rights***

Special

2,917,376

55.70%

2,320,312

44.30%

5,237,761

25.00%

1,620

Resolution

Ordinary

2,914,816

55.65%

2,322,700

44.35%

5,237,589

25.00%

1,792

Resolution

Notes

  • "Votes for" includes those votes giving discretion to the Chairman
  • "Votes withheld" do not count toward votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution
  • As at 15 August 2019, the Company had 20,949,671 ordinary shares in issue

Background and liquidity

In its announcements of 16 July 2019 and 26 July 2019 (the "Announcements"), Avocet advised its shareholders that:

"the Company's residual cash resources provide headroom only for a few weeks of running costs",

and that:

"before the Company has exhausted its own cash resources, the Board will, in order to avoid an insolvent liquidation, immediately seek to obtain approval of the resolutions required for a members' voluntary liquidation to be implemented and as such, preparations for the implementation thereof will continue".

In the announcement of 26 July 2019, the shareholders were also advised that, in the event that any of the resolutions were not passed at the General Meeting, the proposed members' voluntary liquidation would not be implemented. The announcement also stated that this would leave the Board, given the Company's liquidity position, with no option other than to immediately pursue a formal insolvency process by appointing administrators to the Company.

In the Announcements, the Company stated that: "[t]he Board is open to, in the short term, explore viable investment opportunities (if any) for the Company; a prerequisite for the Board to advance a possible investment opportunity, is that it be accompanied by new sources of funding, as such a process cannot be financed from the Company's own cash resources".

2

At the date of the announcement of 26 July 2019, the Company had not received a viable, funded investment proposal. The Board continued to be open to any such proposal that might be received prior to the General Meeting. However, in the period between 26 July 2019 and the date of the General Meeting, no such proposals had been received by the Company.

The Company shall now pursue a formal insolvency process by way of an administration. Until the Company has been placed into administration, the Board remains open to explore viable funded investment opportunities. A further announcement will be made in due course.

- END -

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Avocet Mining PLC

Blytheweigh Financial PR

Boudewijn Wentink, CEO

Tim Blythe

Yolanda Bolleurs, CFO

Camilla Horsfall

Megan Ray

+44 203 709 2570

+44 207 138 3204

NOTES TO EDITORS

Avocet Mining PLC is a gold mining and exploration company listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: AVM.L) and the Oslo Børs (ticker: AVM.OL).

3

Disclaimer

Avocet Mining plc published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVOCET MINING PLC
11:12aAVOCET MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/29AVOCET MINING : Notice of General Meeting
AQ
07/19AVOCET MINING : Results of General Meeting
AQ
07/18AVOCET MINING : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/17AVOCET MINING : Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions
AQ
07/16AVOCET MINING : Withdrawal of GM resolutions
PU
07/16AVOCET MINING : Withdrawal of General Meeting Resolutions
PU
07/01AVOCET MINING : Completion of Strategic Review
AQ
06/28AVOCET MINING : Struggling miner Avocet plans to voluntarily liquidate
RE
06/28AVOCET MINING : Strategic review and Notice of General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 3,57 M
Chart AVOCET MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Avocet Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,17  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Boudewijn Wentink Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yolanda Bolleurs Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Barry John William Rourke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVOCET MINING PLC128.22%3
BARRICK GOLD CORP31.36%31 859
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION9.58%31 123
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED68.21%18 990
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 530
SHANDONG GOLD MINING67.24%14 149
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group