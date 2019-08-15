Avocet Mining : Results of General Meeting

London, 15 August 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR

DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN,

INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO

DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF

THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE

INFORMATION

Results of General Meeting

Avocet Mining Plc (the "Company") confirms that the requisite majority of shareholder votes required to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation was not achieved at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the "General Meeting").

Final voting figures

The Company confirms that the following resolutions (being all of the resolutions which were proposed at the General Meeting) were not carried at the General Meeting:

THAT (i) the Company be placed into a members' voluntary liquidation and (ii) the Joint Liquidators (as defined below) be, and are hereby authorised to, distribute to the members in specie or in kind the whole or any part of the assets of the Company (the "Special Resolution"); and

THAT (i) Paul Williams and Geoffrey Bouchier of Duff & Phelps Ltd., The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG, be and are hereby appointed the "Joint Liquidators" of the Company and that any act required or authorised under any enactment to be done by a liquidator is to be done by them jointly or by any one of them, (ii) that the Joint Liquidators' remuneration be fixed at their normal charging rates, which may be amended from time to time, by reference to the time properly given by the Joint Liquidators and their staff in attending to matters arising in the winding up and that they be authorised to draw their remuneration on account at such intervals as they may determine, and (iii) that following any appointment of the Joint Liquidators becoming effective, a Director of the Company be authorised to certify the Joint Liquidators' appointment and send the certificate to the Joint Liquidators forthwith (the "Ordinary Resolution").

1