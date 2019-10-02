Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS

(AVP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : ANEW Pollution Protect+ launched to tackle ‘polluaging' – one of K-Beauty's most talked-about skin issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:23am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Introducing ANEW Pollution Protect+, the powerful 3-in-1 anti-pollution skincare regime. Among an ever-growing audience of 'skin-tellectuals', it is no secret that - when combined - pollution and UV rays can cause up to 80% of skin ageing. Modern women, particularly those living in big cities, are seeking ways to protect their skin against the invisible environmental aggressors that are a feature of modern living.

In the K-Beauty world, 'polluaging' has been big business for some time. Now Avon has tapped into this growing trend, launching ANEW Pollution Protect+: an advanced regime to shield, restore and moisturise the skin with three benefits: anti-pollution, UV protection and anti-ageing.

Avon is one of the first brands outside of Asia to bring a 'polluaging' product to the market, opening it up to new customers in this growing segment. Created to meet the dynamic needs of modern women and skin enthusiasts, this on-trend, innovative and scientifically advanced new collection consists of an SPF50 Day Defense Lotion and a Detox Mask.

Infused with powerful and advanced anti-oxidants, it protects the skin from pollution and UV rays while keeping it ultra-moisturised and shielded against free radicals all day long.

'Anti-pollution products have been around for a few years, but most of these products don't combine UV protection, and by not addressing this major youth aggressor, they fail to deliver complete skin ageing protection,' explains Anthony Gonzalez, Director Regional Color and Facial Skin Care Product Development at Avon. 'Taking that into consideration and inspired by K-Beauty, our lightweight formula features Environment Protect Technology, to protect skin from pollution breaking down cells beneath the surface where lines and wrinkles arise, combined with a high SPF, to create a barrier against UV rays,' he adds.

ANEW Pollution Protect+ has already shown impressive results: Using ANEW Pollution Protect+ Detox Mask, 97% of women agreed that skin is left looking and feeling healthy after one application* and 100% of women instantly showed increased hydration after using ANEW Pollution Protect+ Day Defense Lotion. Invisible-feel pollution protection, visible anti-aging results.

Avon's Global Director of Skincare Segolene Hofnung said: 'Avon's ability to formulate so successfully for so many consumers worldwide is built on a strong foundation of understanding skin, and accumulated scientific knowledge about making products for all skin types. We strongly believe that all women should have access to high-quality products, and ANEW combines cutting-edge formulas, proven credentials for immediate visible results on skin, opening up Avon to customers looking for serious skincare everywhere.'

ANEW Pollution Protect+ is suitable for women of all ages and all skin conditions. To learn more or buy the new collection find Avon in your country here.

*Based on women who expressed an opinion in a Consumer Use Test

product,beauty anew-pollution-protect

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 08:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS
04:23aAVON PRODUCTS : ANEW Pollution Protect+ launched to tackle ‘polluaging' &n..
PU
10/01AVON PRODUCTS : kicks off a global Breast Break to help support early detection ..
PU
09/20AVON PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19SPEAK OUT, LISTEN UP FOR PEACE : Avon and Peace One Day join forces to open up t..
PU
09/18AVON PRODUCTS : introduces Distillery, a game-changing new brand celebrating cle..
PR
09/11AVON PRODUCTS : New Avon white paper explores the relationship between beauty an..
PU
09/04AVON PRODUCTS : As the best-selling and still growing Far Away brand turns 25, A..
PR
09/04AVON PRODUCTS : Far Away, Avon's best-selling fragrance brand turns 25 this year..
PU
09/03AVON PRODUCTS : opens up at Colombia fashion week
PU
08/29AVON PRODUCTS : Argentina recognises five women committed to their communities a..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 032 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 -23,2 M
Debt 2019 902 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -81,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
Capitalization 1 915 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,08  $
Last Close Price 4,32  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero Global President
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo Arnal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Louise Scott Chief Scientific Officer & Group VP-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS184.21%1 951
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY34.74%311 278
UNILEVER N.V.16.43%158 547
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)51.61%71 846
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY20.51%63 072
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD10.26%60 742
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group