Avon Products : Brazil's Natura and Avon confirm deal talks

03/22/2019 | 08:22pm EDT
The Avon Products headquarters is seen in midtown Manhattan area of New York

(Reuters) - Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Cosmeticos SA and beauty products firm Avon Products Inc on Friday said that they were in deal talks but offered no details.

One source with knowledge of the matter said that Avon and Natura have been considering a deal that would put Avon back together three years after the split up of its businesses.

In the discussions, that have been ongoing for some months, Natura would buy Avon's now private North American business, in addition to the London-headquartered publicly traded Avon, the source added, asking for anonymity to discuss private talks.


In a statement https://reut.rs/2YeSRz4 on Friday, Avon confirmed preliminary discussions with Natura regarding a potential deal, but gave no further details. In a securities filing earlier on Friday, Natura also said the two were in "discussions," without elaborating further.

Goldman Sachs & Co is working with Avon and UBS AG is representing Natura in the talks, the source said. Goldman and UBS did not immediately comment.

Natura shares closed down 7.8 percent on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, at 41.5 reais. Avon shares closed up 10 percent in New York.

Avon sold a majority stake in its underperforming North American business to private equity firm Cerberus Capital in 2015, while retaining a roughly 20 percent interest.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; additional reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Jaslein Mahil
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 158 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 47,1 M
Debt 2019 970 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 30,22
P/E ratio 2020 16,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,71 $
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Fernandez Global President & Executive Vice President
Chan W. Galbato Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Simpson Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS82.89%1 230
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.50%256 387
UNILEVER (NL)8.08%167 742
UNILEVER7.08%167 742
UNILEVER NV (ADR)8.38%167 662
RECKITT BENCKISER8.73%60 863
