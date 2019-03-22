Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS

(AVP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : Comments in Response to Natura Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

LONDON, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) ("the Company"), a globally recognised leader in direct selling of beauty products, today confirmed there have been preliminary discussions with Natura & Co. (BVMF: NATU3) regarding a potential transaction.

The Company does not intend to comment further at this time.

Avon's management team remains focused on the turnaround strategy that we have articulated to investors to drive long-term value for our shareholders.

About Avon Products, Inc.
For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women.  Millions of independent sales Representatives across the world sell iconic Avon brands such as Avon Color and ANEW through their social networks, building their own beauty businesses on a full- or part-time basis.  Avon supports women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and well-being and has donated over $1billion to women's causes through Avon and the Avon Foundation.  Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avonworldwide.com. #Stand4Her

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's transformation plan, its business strategy, future growth and long-term value, and a potential transaction with Natura.  Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in Avon's markets as well as the other risks detailed in Avon's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, that was filed  with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Avon undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

INVESTORS:
Amy Greene, Vice President, Investor Relations, Avon Products, Inc.
 (US) 914-935-2172
Email: amy.greene@avon.com

MEDIA:
 Natalie Deacon, Executive Director Communications, Avon Products, Inc.
(UK) + 44(0) 7725 150853
 Email: media.enquiries@avon.com / natalie.deacon@avon.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avon-comments-in-response-to-natura-announcement-300817371.html

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS
07:34pAVON PRODUCTS : Comments in Response to Natura Announcement
PR
06:27pAVON PRODUCTS : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 22nd Century Gr..
PR
05:23pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Avon Products..
BU
07:01aAVON PRODUCTS : and the British Beauty Council team up to harness the power of b..
PR
03/21Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Avon Prod..
BU
03/19AVON PRODUCTS INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16BRISTOW : FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf o..
AQ
03/13ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Updates Investors Regarding Class Action Suit..
BU
03/05IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/04AVON PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.