Avon Products : Far Away, Avon's best-selling fragrance brand turns 25 this year and it's still growing

As the Far Away brand turns 25, Avon introduces Far Away Glamour, the newest perfume in the best-selling collection. The renowned Far Away brand is Avon's number one female fragrance brand globally; 27 bottles are sold every minute* and expanding this popular range will help open up Avon's brand by building market share and unlocking growth.

'Avon is already a global fragrance powerhouse,' says Tatiana Piccolo, Global Vice President Fragrance at Avon. 'It is a testament to the quality of Avon's fragrances that we have remained at the top for so long, in an industry that launches 1,000 new fragrances a year, not to mention proudly owning a brand like Far Away that is still in growth 25 years after launch.'

This sophisticated new fragrance, created by top perfumers Jean-Marc Chaillan and Veronia Casanova, offers notes of powerful blackcurrant bud, orange flower and Madagascan vanilla - the highest quality vanilla and signature ingredient of the Far Away brand. It encourages wearers to take a walk on the glam side.