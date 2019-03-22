Avon Products : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of 22nd Century Group, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Astec Industries, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Axogen, Inc., Everquote Inc. and Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

22nd Century Group (XXII)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that XXII's stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions and that such conduct would subject XXII to heightened SEC scrutiny.

If you are an XXII investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with ATVI's separation from its design and development partner Bungie, Inc. and that Bungie will assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that ASTE failed to disclose material that its wood pellet plant suffered from substantial and costly issues which prevented ASTE from running at its promised production capacity.

Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that AVP significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil.

Axogen, Inc. (AXGN)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations of channel stuffing and questionable revenue recognition practices.

Everquote Inc. (EVER)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Everquote's IPO at $18 per share raising $84,375,000 in new capital.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that previously sealed documents gathered by the FTC directly undermine management's claims and prove that a large boiler room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ's sales.

