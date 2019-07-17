Log in
Avon Products : South Africa holds 8th annual candle lighting ceremony to shine a light on gender-based violence in the region

07/17/2019 | 05:34am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
'Cold statistics on gender-based violence mask the grief and anguish that millions of women go through. Our society has become desensitised to the plight of millions of women and children whose daily reality is living with an abusive partner. Though this initiative, we have given a face and a voice to survivors of gender-based violence and reminded survivors that they are not alone. Gender-based violence is a societal issue that requires each and every one of us to put a shoulder to the wheel. Through words and deeds, we can ensure that gender-based violence is eradicated. Avon is illuminating the issue and driving real change by providing funds and relief to NGOs including 1000 Women's Trust, iLitha Labantu, the Saartjie Baartman Center for Women and Mosaic.'

Bridget Bhengu, Corporate Communications Director: Avon Justine South Africa

Statistics on the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa paint a chilling picture - in 2018, Statistics SA and the Medical Research Council (MRC) reported that of child sexual homicide victims, 98% were female children with 50% of them being between the ages of 13 and 18. Studies have also shown that there is a close correlation between financial dependency and the prevalence of gender based violence.

'Through stand4her, Avon is renewing its commitment to improve the lives of women by advancing their earning potential and enabling them to live a safe and healthy life. We believe that through these endeavours, we can make a lasting and impact on the lives of women.'

Bridget Bhengu, Corporate Communications Director: Avon Justine South Africa

The testimonies that were shared at the event left a lasting impression on the delegates who attended the event. 'I would like to say a HUGE thank you for Saturday's amazing event. It was really very special. All my guests also commented on how beautiful, gripping and emotional it all was.' said Colleen De Kock, Avon Area Sales Manager.

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:34:02 UTC
About