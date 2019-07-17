Avon Products : South Africa holds 8th annual candle lighting ceremony to shine a light on gender-based violence in the region

Statistics on the prevalence of gender-based violence in South Africa paint a chilling picture - in 2018, Statistics SA and the Medical Research Council (MRC) reported that of child sexual homicide victims, 98% were female children with 50% of them being between the ages of 13 and 18. Studies have also shown that there is a close correlation between financial dependency and the prevalence of gender based violence.

The testimonies that were shared at the event left a lasting impression on the delegates who attended the event. 'I would like to say a HUGE thank you for Saturday's amazing event. It was really very special. All my guests also commented on how beautiful, gripping and emotional it all was.' said Colleen De Kock, Avon Area Sales Manager.