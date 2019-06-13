Avon Products : The difference a global movement of sister-prenuers could make to gender equality

Amy Greene, Avon's Vice President Stakeholder Relations and Chair of the Avon Foundation, shares her thoughts from last week's Women Deliver Conference, and the difference that a global movement of sister-preneurs could make to gender equality.

Last week I participated at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, Canada, with more than 8000 professionals, delegates, activists, NGOs and government leaders from 160 countries who are all working to reach the same goals: achieving women's equality and empowerment.

From keynote speeches to social enterprise pitches, and from workshops to film festivals, there were countless opportunities for participants to engage, to be inspired, and to help build a more equal world.

In my role as Chair of the Avon Foundation, I was honored to present Avon's plan to support these goals at the Conference, at a special event hosted by the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women , one of Avon Foundation's grantees. Specifically, 'What difference could a global movement of 'sister-preneurs' make?'

The answer is quite simply, a lot.

Avon has stood for women since 1886, and from very early on we saw the huge potential of a collective network to meaningfully contribute. For more than 130 years, Avon has learned that women are not asking for a hand- out, but rather a hand-up. Further, the importance of mentors is a significant part which helps women entrepreneurs, 'sister-preneurs,' to grow and to achieve their goals.

Our millions of Beauty Entrepreneurs across the world are re-shaping perceptions of the scope and plurality of modern entrepreneurship. In 2019, Avon formalized the framework around our support for women through our stand4her plan which aims to reach 100 million women a year.

But there is so much more to be done, and we each have a role if we want to see significant and improved conditions for women, their families and communities around the world. We can all make a difference both with small steps as individuals and as part of organisations driving wider-scale change. Join us on the journey.

At the near conclusion of the Conference special event, I invited the audience to learn more about how we promote and celebrate Avon Representatives who are 'WOW' - Women of the Week - by sharing their extraordinary stories of commitment, perseverance, and personal and professional success. Sharing women's stories is crucial to changing perceptions and creating a new normal. Join me in sharing their stories, and telling us about your own on this LinkedIn post.