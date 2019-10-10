Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS

(AVP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : Women Startup Competition semi-finalists mentored by Glov – one of Avon's Innovation Incubator success stories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:01am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The team behind Glov, a start-up that Avon has previously nurtured as part of its Innovation Incubator programme, is mentoring semi-finalists in the Women Startup Competition (WSC) in Poland.

As principal sponsor, Avon is proud to work with WSC to drive change in the start-up industry which currently sees women account for only 27% of all start-ups and 7% of the funding pool. With a millions-strong network of beauty entrepreneurs all over the world, championing women's entrepreneurship is baked into the Avon's DNA.

The brand has also partnered with businesses, including start-ups like Glov, to open up its brand with an exciting innovation pipeline. In partnership, Avon and Glov have launched its signature innovative soap-free cleansing glove in five markets, and at the semi-final event in Poland, the Glov team will pass on their invaluable knowledge and experience to support other entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses.

Glov's co-founder Monika Żochowska is a former Avon Representative and proud to be working the global beauty powerhouse once again. She said: 'I have always wanted to be a businesswoman and when I was 14 my mum had a friend working as AVON consultant. I wanted be like her - independent, working with cosmetics, being active, buying cosmetics cheaper and always be the first to know what's new. This is how my business story of my life has started!'

In April this year, Avon announced its partnership with WSC, a not-for-profit organisation set up to inspire, educate and unite female entrepreneurs from around the world. The semi-final in Poland is one of a series of semi-final events around the world at which contestants are pitching their ideas or brands to the investment community. Ania Jakubowski, General Manager of Avon in Poland, will be on the judging panel.

The grand finals will take place in London in November, bringing together the winners from all the semi-final events to pitch again. They will be joined by the winners of the WSC online Beauty Accelerator programme - powered by Avon, so that WSC can award the ultimate prize.

Louise Scott, Chief Scientific Officer at Avon, said: 'We are really excited to be partnering with Women Startup Competition. There is a great deal of alignment in our missions. This alliance not only allows us to support more women in their business endeavours but is also very consistent with our mission to open up our innovation program to new ideas - allowing us to discover early promising new beauty innovations that could be highly appealing to our global network of Representatives and consumers.'

Avon has sponsored the beauty sub-category of the competition, reviewing and screening applications and helping to judge the winners. Avon commits to providing a customised mentoring programme for the beauty category winners within its Innovation Incubator, helping support their business growth.

supporting women,avon poland wsc-semi-finals-mentored-by-glov

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 08:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS
04:01aAVON PRODUCTS : Women Startup Competition semi-finalists mentored by Glov &ndash..
PU
10/04AVON PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/03AVON PRODUCTS : to Webcast Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/03AVON PRODUCTS : Report
CO
10/02AVON PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modific..
AQ
10/02AVON PRODUCTS : ANEW Pollution Protect+ launched to tackle ‘polluaging' &n..
PU
10/02AVON PRODUCTS : Report
CO
10/02AVON PRODUCTS : SEC Filing 8K
CO
10/01AVON PRODUCTS : kicks off a global Breast Break to help support early detection ..
PU
09/30AVON PRODUCTS : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 032 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 -23,2 M
Debt 2019 902 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -79,3x
P/E ratio 2020 23,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 875 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,08  $
Last Close Price 4,23  $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero Global President
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gustavo Arnal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Louise Scott Chief Scientific Officer & Group VP-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS178.29%1 875
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY32.70%302 643
UNILEVER N.V.14.45%155 983
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)46.89%68 285
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY18.67%60 644
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD7.89%58 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group