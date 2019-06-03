Avon Products : donates R$70,000 through customer recycling initiative in Brazil

The programme - set up by Avon Brazil - has seen 4.3 million packaging units being recycled, totalling 31 tonnes of waste.

Customers send their empty product packaging from make-up, nail polishes, creams and fragrances to TerraCycle - a global leader in recycling typically hard-to-recycle materials - to be recycled.

For every item of packaging a customer sends, Avon donates R$0.02 to a public school or charity selected by the consumer.