Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS

(AVP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : donates R$70,000 through customer recycling initiative in Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 05:39am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
A sustainable packaging initiative that encourages Avon customers to recycle their empty beauty packaging has raised R$70,000 for public schools and charities.

The programme - set up by Avon Brazil - has seen 4.3 million packaging units being recycled, totalling 31 tonnes of waste.

Customers send their empty product packaging from make-up, nail polishes, creams and fragrances to TerraCycle - a global leader in recycling typically hard-to-recycle materials - to be recycled.

For every item of packaging a customer sends, Avon donates R$0.02 to a public school or charity selected by the consumer.

'Our sustainability work in Brazil is of utmost importance to us. Through this initiative, we are able to extend our recycling efforts past the point of sale, right to the end of a product's life cycle, while engaging our customers with our recycling strategy.'

José Vicente Marino, General Manager at Avon Brazil

Since 2018, Avon has been working on driving sustainable packaging improvements globally. Associates are working with external experts and guidance - such as the Plastics Recyclers Europe and Association of Plastic Recyclers. The business has also joined industry peers as members of Sustainable Packaging Initiative for Cosmetics (SPICE), which aims to reduce the environmental footprint of cosmetics products and collectively shape the future of sustainable packaging.

'As a global business, we take our sustainability responsibilities very seriously and have multiple programmes in place to reduce our environmental footprint. Avon is keenly attuned to sustainable packaging developments in the beauty industry, as demonstrated by the creation of a new global team to work on this important project.'

Joanna Gluzman, Director of Corporate Social Responsibilit

Avon's work with TerraCycle, SPICE, and other external experts, are examples of how the business is embracing new relationships as part of its 'Open Up' strategy, which aims to open Avon up to new partnerships and ventures as a way of fuelling its future growth.

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 09:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS
05:39aAVON PRODUCTS : donates R$70,000 through customer recycling initiative in Brazil
PU
05/29AVON PRODUCTS : launches new, limited-edition festival make-up collection in res..
PU
05/28AVON PRODUCTS : UK partners with Changing Faces to change perceptions around vis..
PU
05/24AVON PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
05/23ALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Avon Products, ..
PR
05/23AVON PRODUCTS : Work.buzz, a digital tool allowing people to work in their own w..
PU
05/22Natura agrees to buy Avon, creating cosmetics powerhouse
RE
05/22NATURA &CO : and Avon join forces to create a Direct-to-Consumer global beauty l..
PR
05/22AVON PRODUCTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22AVON PRODUCTS : Comments in Response to Natura Announcement
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 050 M
EBIT 2019 253 M
Net income 2019 43,3 M
Debt 2019 1 064 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 102,45
P/E ratio 2020 23,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 1 667 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,95 $
Spread / Average Target -22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Fernandez Global President & Executive Vice President
Chan W. Galbato Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Simpson Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS147.37%1 667
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.96%258 132
UNILEVER (NL)13.88%174 854
UNILEVER17.73%174 854
UNILEVER NV (ADR)11.75%174 250
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY16.97%59 770
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About