Avon Products : donates R$70,000 through customer recycling initiative in Brazil
0
06/03/2019 | 05:39am EDT
A sustainable packaging initiative that encourages Avon customers to recycle their empty beauty packaging has raised R$70,000 for public schools and charities.
The programme - set up by Avon Brazil - has seen 4.3 million packaging units being recycled, totalling 31 tonnes of waste.
Customers send their empty product packaging from make-up, nail polishes, creams and fragrances to TerraCycle - a global leader in recycling typically hard-to-recycle materials - to be recycled.
For every item of packaging a customer sends, Avon donates R$0.02 to a public school or charity selected by the consumer.
'Our sustainability work in Brazil is of utmost importance to us. Through this initiative, we are able to extend our recycling efforts past the point of sale, right to the end of a product's life cycle, while engaging our customers with our recycling strategy.'
José Vicente Marino, General Manager at Avon Brazil
'As a global business, we take our sustainability responsibilities very seriously and have multiple programmes in place to reduce our environmental footprint. Avon is keenly attuned to sustainable packaging developments in the beauty industry, as demonstrated by the creation of a new global team to work on this important project.'
Joanna Gluzman, Director of Corporate Social Responsibilit
Avon's work with TerraCycle, SPICE, and other external experts, are examples of how the business is embracing new relationships as part of its 'Open Up' strategy, which aims to open Avon up to new partnerships and ventures as a way of fuelling its future growth.