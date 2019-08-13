Avon Products : “I'm passionate about Avon's role in making a positive impact on the world,” says CEO Jan Zijderveld, as Avon releases latest Responsible Business Report

The Beauty of Doing Good highlights some of Avon's responsible business initiatives. including new builds on its social impact programmes and progress towards its environmental goals.

From eliminating PVC packaging from all finished beauty products to increasing its recycling rate to 93% and introducing an e-brochure in 55 markets to reduce paper use, Avon made solid strides forward in 2018. The business is already working towards new environmental targets, including a new commitment to improve the environmental impact of its packaging.

The Beauty of Doing Good also details Avon's dedication to the health, safety and wellbeing of third-party supply chain workers worldwide, and its long-standing and unwavering contribution to improving women's health, safety and economic participation globally.