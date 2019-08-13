Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS

(AVP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : “I'm passionate about Avon's role in making a positive impact on the world,” says CEO Jan Zijderveld, as Avon releases latest Responsible Business Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 10:42am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
In a landmark year, where business' environment and social impact came into even sharper focus thank previously, Avon is delighted to share its latest Responsible Business Report detailing its commitment to making a positive social impact.

The Beauty of Doing Good highlights some of Avon's responsible business initiatives. including new builds on its social impact programmes and progress towards its environmental goals.

From eliminating PVC packaging from all finished beauty products to increasing its recycling rate to 93% and introducing an e-brochure in 55 markets to reduce paper use, Avon made solid strides forward in 2018. The business is already working towards new environmental targets, including a new commitment to improve the environmental impact of its packaging.

The Beauty of Doing Good also details Avon's dedication to the health, safety and wellbeing of third-party supply chain workers worldwide, and its long-standing and unwavering contribution to improving women's health, safety and economic participation globally.

'Avon has been making a positive social impact for over 130 years since we first created the opportunity for our Representatives to set up their own beauty enterprises. I'm proud that we continue to build on this with the launch of #stand4her, our vision to build a better planet for women, through women. We're opening up a sustainable future for Avon - a profitable, growing company and one that supports a sustainable future for our world. This is the time to double-down on our efforts as we harness our purpose to be a force for good.'

Jan Zijderveld, Avon's Chief Executive Officer

Be the Company for Women

Avon has been supporting its Representatives to achieve success on their own terms since 1886. Championing, driving and enabling women's economic participation is baked into the business's DNA; it is Avon's 'why' and its 'how'. The new 'Open Up' Avon strategy and stand4her project are further propelling Avon's support for Representatives and women worldwide.

2018 highlights include:

Manage environmental impact

Avon has made significant strides towards its 2020 environmental goals, making excellent progress in many areas including packaging and paper use, which are detailed in the report. In transforming into a modern, relevant Avon, the business is committed to making a positive contribution to the planet and reducing its environmental footprint. It is now setting new environmental targets, including a further commitment to improve the environmental impact of its packaging.

2018 highlights include:

  • Reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 15.4%
  • Increased recycling rate to 93%
  • Eliminated PVC packaging in all finished beauty products
  • 91% of brochure paper met the Paper Promise goal
  • Launched a mobile and e-interactive shoppable brochure and rolled it out in 55 markets, significantly reducing paper use.

Operate responsibly

Avon is focused on acting responsibly both internally and throughout its supply chain, in every area - right through from product ingredients, to the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and workers in the third-party supply chain. It strives to create an inclusive and diverse culture, is proud to be a great place to work, and promotes integrity at all times, with an unwavering focus on ethics and compliance.

2018 highlights include:

  • Original signatories of the UN Standards of Conduct for Business to tackle discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people
  • Named Top Employers in 2018 in Poland, South Africa and the Czech Republic
  • Over 99.5% completion rate for online Ethics and Compliance training received by 1,200 new Associates joining Avon
  • Conducted 658 supplier audits as part of the social responsibility monitoring programme
  • Recorded only 48 safety incidents worldwide.
You can read the full report here.

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 14:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS
10:42aAVON PRODUCTS : “I'm passionate about Avon's role in making a positive imp..
PU
08/08AVON INTRODUCES TRUE 5-IN-1 LASH GEN : the mascara that answers social media's m..
PR
08/07AVON INTRODUCES TRUE 5-IN-1 LASH GEN : the mascara that answers social media's m..
PU
08/05AVON PRODUCTS : unveils new Research and Development lab in Mexico to power loca..
PU
08/01AVON PRODUCTS : Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08/01AVON PRODUCTS : revenue falls short as more sales representatives drop out
RE
08/01AVON : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01AVON PRODUCTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/01AVON PRODUCTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31AVON PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modific..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 032 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 33,2 M
Debt 2019 902 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 565x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 1 880 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,08  $
Last Close Price 4,24  $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Fernandez Global President & Executive Vice President
Chan W. Galbato Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Simpson Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS178.95%1 880
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY26.20%290 262
L'OREAL SA (ADR)--.--%147 626
UNILEVER PLC19.93%147 001
UNILEVER (NL)12.95%142 327
UNILEVER NV (ADR)6.80%142 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group