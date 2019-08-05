Avon Products : unveils new Research and Development lab in Mexico to power local innovation

Operating as part of Avon's world-class global R&D network, the new lab at the Celaya plant in Mexico will allow the brand to maximise local innovation opportunities. Being closer to local consumers and trends as well as Avon's local marketing and supply chain teams means opportunities can be responded to much faster, in a way that meets the needs of local consumers, driving business growth.

The new facility was visited by a group of prominent influencers and media who took a tour hosted by Josie Adams, Vice President R&D, Samantha Hernández, North Latin America (NoLA) Marketing Director and Jaime Ornelas, Director Celeya plant. They explored how the lab will leverage Avon's renowned global R&D capabilities to develop customized locally-relevant products fast; it's expected that some locally-led products could be brought to market in a matter of weeks.