Avon Products : unveils new Research and Development lab in Mexico to power local innovation

08/05/2019 | 06:14am EDT
  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Operating as part of Avon's world-class global R&D network, the new lab at the Celaya plant in Mexico will allow the brand to maximise local innovation opportunities. Being closer to local consumers and trends as well as Avon's local marketing and supply chain teams means opportunities can be responded to much faster, in a way that meets the needs of local consumers, driving business growth.

The new facility was visited by a group of prominent influencers and media who took a tour hosted by Josie Adams, Vice President R&D, Samantha Hernández, North Latin America (NoLA) Marketing Director and Jaime Ornelas, Director Celeya plant. They explored how the lab will leverage Avon's renowned global R&D capabilities to develop customized locally-relevant products fast; it's expected that some locally-led products could be brought to market in a matter of weeks.

'We are excited about the potential of this new facility to drive business growth in NoLA markets. Trends move fast, and with an abundance of choice for consumers today, it's important that we can deliver top quality innovation in the right timeframe to delight our millions-strong global network of Representatives and their customers.'

Josie Adams, VP R&D

'We are not only excited to develop new relevant products for Mexican consumers, but also to know that this new Laboratory will provide job opportunities to Mexican people pursuing a career in science.'

Jamie Ornelas, Director Celeya plant

×

Avon Mexico has already been exploring local innovation with partnerships including the Aura fragrance, developed with local influencer Victoria Volkova. This is based on the recognition that there are several locally-specific beauty trends including ingredients like chili and mamey and make-up gifting around the Mexican Quinceanera (coming of age) ceremony. Meeting local needs is central to Avon's trend-led philosophy of marrying deep consumer insight and cutting-edge technology to develop a product that really connects with how a consumer is feeling and makes a positive impact on her life.

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:14:00 UTC
