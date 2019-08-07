Avon introduces True 5-in-1 Lash Genius: the mascara that answers social media's most-shared lash wishes

Today Avon announced the launch of its new True 5-in-1 Lash Genius Mascara, developed in answer to social media's most-desired lash benefits: volume, length, lift, definition and dramatic black colour. Avon used the Genius Algorithm, an exclusive machine learning and artificial intelligence tool to read, filter, process and rank thousands of online consumer comments to determine the top features they crave in a mascara.

The Genius Algorithm, created in partnership with data science and creative production company Media Monks, allowed Avon to slice through and analyse largest beauty database in the world - the internet - to inform the latest addition to its product portfolio. By leveraging its renowned R&D capabilities to harness this unprecedented level of consumer insight, Avon is opening up its brand by offering a product that delivers exactly what the customer is asking for right now.