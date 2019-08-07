Log in
Avon introduces True 5-in-1 Lash Genius: the mascara that answers social media's most-shared lash wishes

08/07/2019 | 03:35am EDT
Today Avon announced the launch of its new True 5-in-1 Lash Genius Mascara, developed in answer to social media's most-desired lash benefits: volume, length, lift, definition and dramatic black colour. Avon used the Genius Algorithm, an exclusive machine learning and artificial intelligence tool to read, filter, process and rank thousands of online consumer comments to determine the top features they crave in a mascara.

The Genius Algorithm, created in partnership with data science and creative production company Media Monks, allowed Avon to slice through and analyse largest beauty database in the world - the internet - to inform the latest addition to its product portfolio. By leveraging its renowned R&D capabilities to harness this unprecedented level of consumer insight, Avon is opening up its brand by offering a product that delivers exactly what the customer is asking for right now.

'The Genius Algorithm allowed us to sort through a huge amount of user generated content on social media and to understand the correlations and interconnections in what people really wanted in a mascara. The big finding was realizing that they actually don't want to choose between one feature or the other. Volume and length are inarguably the most requested benefits by the beauty community. Everybody is seeking that coveted full and fanned-out lash look, but nobody wants to give up other important benefits, such as a dramatic intense black color. True 5-in-1 Lash Genius delivers it all.'

James Thompson, Avon's global Chief Marketing Officer

Developed by Avon's multiple-awarded R&D team, True 5-in-1 Lash Genius combines a high-tech multi-action brush and a smart control gel formula infused with deep carbon-black pigments that are both buildable and lightweight. While the short bristles quickly load the formula onto lashes from root to tip and corner to corner to deliver the internet's number one benefit, dramatic multi-dimensional volume, the comb grabs the lashes to lengthen, lift and separate each one of them. True 5-in1 Lash Genius is also smudge-proof and water-resistant, standing up to heat and humidity to put an end on mirror-checks throughout the day.

'Within this mass of data lies the answers to what each person wants, and this is the root of our business. Co-creating with consumers is the future and we very are excited to keep listening to them.'

James Thompson, Avon's Global Chief Marketing Officer

To learn more and buy Avon True 5-in-1 Lash Genius mascara, visit your local Avon website.

Disclaimer

Avon Products Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:34:04 UTC
