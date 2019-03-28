Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

03/28/2019

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the April 15, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Avon Products, Inc. (“Avon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVP) securities between August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”) Avon investors have until April 15, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 3, 2017, Avon issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2017 financial results and held a conference call to discuss the results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.12 per share and a 3% decline in active representatives. Avon also reported that Brazil revenue was “down 2% in constant dollars, primarily driven by a decrease in Active Representatives.” On the call, Avon's Chief Financial Officer acknowledged that, despite Avon’s earlier representations, the remedial actions in Brazil (i.e., stricter credit terms applied to recruiting new representatives) were negatively impacting active representatives and revenue in Brazil. On this news, shares of Avon fell $0.36, or 10.71%, to close at $3.00 per share on August 3, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and (4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Avon, you may move the Court no later than April 15, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 158 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 45,7 M
Debt 2019 970 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,39
P/E ratio 2020 17,95
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 1 318 M
Chart AVON PRODUCTS
Duration : Period :
Avon Products Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON PRODUCTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,71 $
Spread / Average Target -9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jan Zijderveld Chief Executive Officer & Director
Miguel Fernandez Global President & Executive Vice President
Chan W. Galbato Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Myers Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James Simpson Wilson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON PRODUCTS96.05%1 318
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.95%257 413
UNILEVER (NL)9.19%167 211
UNILEVER5.82%167 211
UNILEVER NV (ADR)8.35%167 014
RECKITT BENCKISER6.15%59 589
