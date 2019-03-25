Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Avon Products, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Avon Products, Inc.
(“Avon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVP)
securities between August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Avon investors have until April 15, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their Avon investments are encouraged to
contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights
in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On August 3, 2017, Avon issued a press release announcing its second
quarter 2017 financial results and held a conference call to discuss the
results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.12 per share and a 3%
decline in active representatives. Avon also reported that Brazil
revenue was “down 2% in constant dollars, primarily driven by a decrease
in Active Representatives.” On the call, Avon's Chief Financial Officer
acknowledged that, despite Avon’s earlier representations, the remedial
actions in Brazil (i.e., stricter credit terms applied to
recruiting new representatives) were negatively impacting active
representatives and revenue in Brazil. On this news, shares of Avon fell
$0.36, or 10.71%, to close at $3.00 per share on August 3, 2017, thereby
injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made
materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (1) Avon was engaged in an undisclosed scheme whereby it
significantly loosened its credit terms in order to recruit new
representatives in Brazil, its largest market; (2) its specific credit
terms in Brazil; (3) Avon failed to increase its allowance for doubtful
accounts to account for the changes to its credit terms in Brazil; and
(4) as a result of these concealments, Avon stock was trading at
artificially inflated prices throughout the class period.
If you purchased shares of Avon, have information or would like to learn
more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
