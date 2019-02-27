Robbins Arroyo LLP: Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:
AVP) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged
violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between August 2,
2016 and August 2, 2017. Avon manufactures and markets beauty and
related products.
View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/avon-products/
Avon Accused of Inflating Revenue and Growth
According to the complaint, Avon loosened its credit terms to recruit
new representatives and to boost revenue in Brazil, its largest market.
While telling investors that the company continued to take "a balanced
risk-based approach to bring in and on board new representatives," Avon
failed to mention the changes to its credit terms and failed to increase
its allowance for bad debts. The company began to report dismal
financials only three months later on November 3, 2016, revealing that
operating expenses had increased due to bad debt expense. Things
continued to go south until August 3, 2017, when Avon announced that
revenue was down 2% in constant dollars and that the company did not
expect to see improvements in Brazil's performance that quarter. Since
Avon's troubles began to be made public, Avon's stock plummeted, closing
at only $2.87 per share on August 4, 2017, and it continues to trade
significantly below the stock's class period high.
Avon Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested.
