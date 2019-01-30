Log in
Avon Products : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Avon Products (AVP); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

01/30/2019 | 11:02pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) ("Avon") for violating federal securities laws. Avon manufactures and markets beauty and related products.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel has been investigating whether Avon engaged in a deliberate revenue scheme to artificially inflate its reported sales in foreign markets, consequently boosting Avon's share price which allowed the company to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in capital via a public debt offering.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an Avon shareholder who purchased shares of Avon stock in 2016 or 2017 and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action].There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471 
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-counsel-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-avon-products-avp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-for-additional-information-300787212.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
