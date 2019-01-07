Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Avon Products, Inc.    AVP

AVON PRODUCTS, INC. (AVP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Products : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:06am EST

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from www.avoninvestor.com. The webcast will also be archived on the website for one year. 

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avon-to-present-at-the-21st-annual-icr-conference-300773332.html

SOURCE Avon Products, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
08:06aAVON PRODUCTS : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference
PR
2018AVON PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018AVON PRODUCTS : Announces Changes to Senior Management Team
PR
2018AVON PRODUCTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2018AVON PRODUCTS : CFO to Step Down
DJ
2018AVON PRODUCTS : Appoints Chief Financial Officer to continue 's transformation
PR
2018AVON PRODUCTS : Capitalises On Korean Beauty Trend With New Collection
PR
2018AVON PRODUCTS : launches #EmbraceTheChange campaign to raise awareness of violen..
AQ
2018AVON PRODUCTS : Appoints a New Chief Procurement Officer to Redesign Global Proc..
PR
2018AVON PRODUCTS : signs up to the UN's LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.