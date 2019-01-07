Avon Products : to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Those wishing to access the webcast can do so from www.avoninvestor.com. The webcast will also be archived on the website for one year.

About Avon Products, Inc.

Avon is the Company that for 130 years has proudly stood for beauty, innovation, optimism and, above all, for women. Avon products include well-recognized and beloved brands such as ANEW, Avon Color, Avon Care, Skin-So-Soft, and Advance Techniques sold through approximately 6 million active independent Avon Sales Representatives. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avoncompany.com .

