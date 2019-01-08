Avon Products : to Sell China Manufacturing Operation to LG Household Unit

Log in
01/08/2019 | 07:21am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Avon Products on Tuesday said it agreed to sell its manufacturing operation in Guangzhou, China, to a unit of LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (051900.SE) for about $71 million.

The London-based maker of cosmetics and beauty products said it anticipates net proceeds of $44 million from the sale, which it expects to complete in February.

Avon said the sale is part of its move to a leaner, more agile global infrastructure. LG Household, a Seoul-based maker of consumer goods and beauty products, will make products for Avon's China business and other markets at the plant under a manufacturing and supply deal, Avon said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

