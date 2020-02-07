Log in
Avon Rubber p l c : Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

02/07/2020 | 10:28am EST

Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

Released : 07.02.2020

RNS Number : 3423C

Avon Rubber PLC

07 February 2020

7 February 2020

Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')

Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

Share Incentive Plan

The Company was notified on 5 February 2020 that the following purchases of Avon Rubber p.l.c. ordinary shares were made by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on 5 February 2020 on behalf of three of the Company's persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan (SIP).

The SIP is an all‐employee share plan arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period.

Section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) provides that it is unlawful to offer transferable securities to the public unless an approved prospectus has been made available. The total consideration for the securities being offered is less than

€5,000,000 therefore the Company will fall within the exemption at paragraph 9(1) of Schedule 11A of FSMA 2000.

This notification is made in order to satisfy both section 793 of the Companies Act 2006 and the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information contained in the below notifications are disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicholas Keveth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of

the Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 26.100

6

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

6

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 26.100

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 156.60

e)

Date of the

2020‐02‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Miles Ingrey‐Counter

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the

Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 26.100

6

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

6

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 26.100

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 156.60

e)

Date of the

2020‐02‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Craig Sage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Divisional Head ‐ Dairy

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the

Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 26.100

6

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

6

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 26.100

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 156.60

e)

Date of the

2020‐02‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

LEI: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

Classification: Transactions by PDMRs under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHFLFFIFAIDIII

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:27:07 UTC
