Avon Rubber p l c : Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings
Released : 07.02.2020
RNS Number : 3423C
Avon Rubber PLC
07 February 2020
7 February 2020
Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')
Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings
Share Incentive Plan
The Company was notified on 5 February 2020 that the following purchases of Avon Rubber p.l.c. ordinary shares were made by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on 5 February 2020 on behalf of three of the Company's persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan (SIP).
The SIP is an all‐employee share plan arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period.
Section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) provides that it is unlawful to offer transferable securities to the public unless an approved prospectus has been made available. The total consideration for the securities being offered is less than
€5,000,000 therefore the Company will fall within the exemption at paragraph 9(1) of Schedule 11A of FSMA 2000.
This notification is made in order to satisfy both section 793 of the Companies Act 2006 and the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The information contained in the below notifications are disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Nicholas Keveth
2
Reason for the notification
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
b)
LEI
|
213800JM1AN62REBWA71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
been conducted
|
a)
Description of the
|
Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.
financial instrument
|
and ISIN Code
|
GB0000667013
b)
Nature of the
|
Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share
transaction
|
incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of
|
|
the Market Abuse Regulation.
c)
Price(s) and
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
volume(s)
GBP 26.100
|
d)
Aggregated Information
|
|
6
|
‐ Aggregated price
|
GBP 26.100
|
|
GBP 156.60
e)
Date of the
2020‐02‐05
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
|
Miles Ingrey‐Counter
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
|
Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification /
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
a)
Name
|
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
b)
LEI
|
213800JM1AN62REBWA71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
been conducted
a)
Description of the
|
Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.
financial instrument
and ISIN Code
|
GB0000667013
b)
Nature of the
|
Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share
transaction
|
incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the
Market Abuse Regulation.
c)
Price(s) and
|
Price(s)
|
volume(s)
GBP 26.100
|
d)
Aggregated Information
‐ Aggregated volume
|
6
‐ Aggregated price
|
GBP 26.100
‐ Aggregated total
|
GBP 156.60
|
2020‐02‐05
f)
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
|
Craig Sage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
|
Divisional Head ‐ Dairy
b)
Initial notification /
|
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
a)
Name
|
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
b)
LEI
|
213800JM1AN62REBWA71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
been conducted
a)
Description of the
|
Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.
financial instrument
and ISIN Code
|
GB0000667013
b)
Nature of the
|
Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share
transaction
|
incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the
|
Market Abuse Regulation.
c)
Price(s) and
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
volume(s)
GBP 26.100
d)
Aggregated Information
‐ Aggregated volume
|
6
‐ Aggregated price
|
GBP 26.100
‐ Aggregated total
|
GBP 156.60
e)
Date of the
2020‐02‐05
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
LEI: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71
Classification: Transactions by PDMRs under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
