Avon Rubber p.l.c.    AVON   GB0000667013

AVON RUBBER P.L.C.

(AVON)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/26 11:30:00 am
2670 GBp   -1.84%
12:33pAVON RUBBER P L C : Ei Group
PU
02/21AVON RUBBER P L C : Notification of transaction of PDMR
PU
02/19AVON RUBBER P L C : Appointment of Chair Designate
PU
Avon Rubber p l c : Ei Group

02/26/2020 | 12:33pm EST

Ei Group

Released : 26.02.2020

RNS Number : 2248E

FTSE Russell

26 February 2020

Ei Group (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

26 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Ei Group (UK, constituent) by Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Ei Group (UK, B1L8B62) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Avon Rubber (UK, 0066701) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective 02 March 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:

Australia

+ 1 8 0 0 6 5 3 6 8 0

Hong Kong

+ 8 5 2 2 1 6 4

3 3 3 3

Japan

+ 8 1

3 4 5 6 3 6 3 4 6

London

+44

(0) 20 7866 1810

New York

+ 1 8 6 6 5 5 1

0 6 1 7

Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com

Terms of Use| Copyright © 2020 FTSE Russell

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FTSTFMTTMTJTBBM

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 229 M
EBIT 2020 38,8 M
Net income 2020 24,1 M
Debt 2020 17,2 M
Yield 2020 1,00%
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,71x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 830 M
Technical analysis trends AVON RUBBER P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 234,17  GBp
Last Close Price 2 720,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target -17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roger Evans Chairman
Michael Hamner Vice President-Operations
Nicholas James Keveth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON RUBBER P.L.C.30.14%1 080
MISUMI GROUP INC.1.09%6 450
HITACHI METALS, LTD.2.55%6 415
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.-2.43%4 389
TRELLEBORG-6.76%4 383
SFS GROUP AG-8.86%3 260
