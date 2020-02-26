Avon Rubber p l c : Ei Group

Ei Group

Released : 26.02.2020

26 February 2020

Ei Group (UK): Constituent Deletion

Changes in FTSE UK Index Series

26 February 2020

Subject to court sanctioning the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Ei Group (UK, constituent) by Stonegate Pub Company Bidco Limited (non constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:

Ei Group (UK, B1L8B62) will be deleted from the FTSE 250 Index.

Avon Rubber (UK, 0066701) will be added to the FTSE 250 Index and removed from the FTSE SmallCap Index.

All changes effective 02 March 2020.

Full details of index changes are available on the FTSE Russell website.

