Avon Rubber p l c : Notification of transaction of PDMR

Released : 21.02.2020
Avon Rubber PLC
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
Avon Rubber p.l.c. (the "Company") was informed on 19 February 2020 of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares by a PDMR. The information contained in the below notification is disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR):
|
1
|
Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
David Evans
|
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
|
Chairman, Non‐Executive Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
|
amendment
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
|
|
|
auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
213800JM1AN62REBWA71
|
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
|
|
|
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have
|
|
|
been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the
|
|
Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.
|
|
|
financial instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and ISIN Code
|
|
GB0000667013
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the
|
|
Acquisition of shares. Transaction by PDMR under article
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and
|
|
Price(s)
|
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GBP 28.197
|
|
1 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GBP 33.710
|
|
2
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‐ Aggregated volume
|
|
1 9
|
|
|
|
|
‐ Aggregated price
|
|
GBP 28.777
|
|
|
|
‐ Aggregated total
|
|
GBP 546.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the
|
|
2019‐02‐19
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the
|
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
|
|
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
