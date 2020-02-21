Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/21 02:25:23 pm
2777.5000 GBp   +1.00%
08:48aAVON RUBBER P L C : Notification of transaction of PDMR
PU
02/19AVON RUBBER P L C : Appointment of Chair Designate
PU
02/13AVON RUBBER P.L.C. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Avon Rubber p l c : Notification of transaction of PDMR

02/21/2020 | 08:48am EST

Notification of transaction of PDMR

Released : 21.02.2020

RNS Number : 7720D

Avon Rubber PLC

21 February 2020

21 February 2020

Notification of transaction of PDMR

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (the "Company") was informed on 19 February 2020 of the following transaction in the Company's ordinary shares by a PDMR. The information contained in the below notification is disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transaction by person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR):

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Evans

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chairman, Non‐Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares. Transaction by PDMR under article

transaction

19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 28.197

1 7

GBP 33.710

2

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

1 9

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 28.777

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 546.77

e)

Date of the

2019‐02‐19

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHUAVARRRUUUAR

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 13:47:08 UTC
