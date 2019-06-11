Avon Rubber : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Released : 11.06.2019

11 June 2019

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Avon Rubber is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as its joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing corporate broker Peel Hunt, with immediate effect.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Nick Keveth, Chief Financial Officer01225 896 300

Ryan Mahoney, Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Peel Hunt (Joint Corporate Broker)

Mike Bell020 7418 8900

Ed Allsopp

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Corporate Broker)

Max Jones020 7029 8000

Thomas Hovanessian

MHP Communications

Charlie Barker020 3128 8570

Pete Lambie

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

Note to editors:

Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear ("CBRN") and respiratory protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.

Avon Protection is the recognised global leader in advanced CBRN respiratory protection systems for the world's Military, Law Enforcement and Fire markets.

milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.

For further information, please visit our website: www.avon‐rubber.com