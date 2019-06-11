Avon Rubber : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
Avon Rubber is pleased to announce the appointment of Jefferies International Limited as its joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing corporate broker Peel Hunt, with immediate effect.
Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear ("CBRN") and respiratory protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.
Avon Protection is the recognised global leader in advanced CBRN respiratory protection systems for the world's Military, Law Enforcement and Fire markets.
milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.
