Avon Rubber : Director Declaration

Released : 04.07.2019

Avon Rubber PLC

04 July 2019

4 July 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')

Notification of change to Director's details ‐ Pim Vervaat

In accordance with the provisions of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Pim Vervaat, Non‐Executive Director of the Company, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of RPC Group Plc with effect from 1 July 2019.

