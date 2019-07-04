Log in
Avon Rubber : Director Declaration

07/04/2019

Director Declaration

Released : 04.07.2019

RNS Number : 5685E

Avon Rubber PLC

04 July 2019

4 July 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')

Notification of change to Director's details ‐ Pim Vervaat

In accordance with the provisions of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Pim Vervaat, Non‐Executive Director of the Company, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of RPC Group Plc with effect from 1 July 2019.

LEI: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

For further information, please contact:

Miles Ingrey‐Counter

Company Secretary & General Counsel 01225 896 850

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RDNEZLFBKDFEBBD

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:37:11 UTC
