Avon Rubber : Director Declaration

Director Declaration
Released : 04.07.2019
RNS Number : 5685E
Avon Rubber PLC
04 July 2019
4 July 2019
Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')
Notification of change to Director's details ‐ Pim Vervaat
In accordance with the provisions of Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Pim Vervaat, Non‐Executive Director of the Company, resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer and Director of RPC Group Plc with effect from 1 July 2019.
LEI: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71
For further information, please contact:
Miles Ingrey‐Counter
Company Secretary & General Counsel 01225 896 850
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
RDNEZLFBKDFEBBD
Disclaimer
Avon Rubber plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:37:11 UTC