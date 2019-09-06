Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Avon Rubber plc    AVON   GB0000667013

AVON RUBBER PLC

(AVON)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/06 07:44:26 am
1700 GBp   -0.70%
07:37aAVON RUBBER : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
08/09AVON RUBBER : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/08AVON RUBBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avon Rubber : Director/PDMR Shareholdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Released : 06.09.2019

RNS Number : 5194L

Avon Rubber PLC

06 September 2019

6 September 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')

Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

Share Incentive Plan

The Company was notified on 5 September 2019 that the following purchases of Avon Rubber p.l.c. ordinary shares were made by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on 5 September 2019 on behalf of three of the Company's persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan (SIP).

The SIP is an all‐employee share plan arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period.

Section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) provides that it is unlawful to offer transferable securities to the public unless an approved prospectus has been made available. The total consideration for the securities being offered is less than

€5,000,000 therefore the Company will fall within the exemption at paragraph 9(1) of Schedule 11A of FSMA 2000.

This notification is made in order to satisfy both section 793 of the Companies Act 2006 and the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information contained in the below notifications are disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nicholas Keveth

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of

the Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 17.186

8

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

8

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 17.186

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 137.48

e)

Date of the

2019‐09‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Miles Ingrey‐Counter

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the

Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 17.186

8

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

8

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 17.186

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 137.48

e)

Date of the

2019‐09‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

1

Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Craig Sage

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Divisional Head ‐ Dairy

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

b)

LEI

213800JM1AN62REBWA71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the

Ordinary £ 1 shares in Avon Rubber p.l.c.

financial instrument

and ISIN Code

GB0000667013

b)

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares in accordance with Avon's share

transaction

incentive plan. Transaction by PDMR under article 19 of the

Market Abuse Regulation.

c)

Price(s) and

Price(s)

Volume(s)

volume(s)

GBP 17.186

8

d)

Aggregated Information

‐ Aggregated volume

8

‐ Aggregated price

GBP 17.186

‐ Aggregated total

GBP 137.48

e)

Date of the

2019‐09‐05

transaction

f)

Place of the

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

LEI: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

Classification: Transactions by PDMRs under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHCKADDKBKDNCK

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:36:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVON RUBBER PLC
07:37aAVON RUBBER : Director/PDMR Shareholdings
PU
08/09AVON RUBBER : Holding(s) in Company
PU
08/08AVON RUBBER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/07AVON RUBBER : Buys 3M's Ballistic-Protection Unit for Up to $116 Million -- Deal..
DJ
08/07AVON RUBBER : Acquisition of 3M's Ballistic-Protection Business
PU
07/04AVON RUBBER : Director Declaration
PU
06/11AVON RUBBER : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
04/24AVON RUBBER : Mask system contract award
PU
04/02AVON RUBBER : Notice of Results
PU
03/28AVON RUBBER : M53A1 Contract
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 172 M
EBIT 2019 28,7 M
Net income 2019 18,6 M
Finance 2019 59,3 M
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 28,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,69x
EV / Sales2020 2,57x
Capitalization 522 M
Chart AVON RUBBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Avon Rubber plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON RUBBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 572,86  GBp
Last Close Price 1 712,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 9,52%
Spread / Average Target -8,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roger Evans Chairman
Michael Hamner Vice President-Operations
Nicholas James Keveth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON RUBBER PLC36.96%645
MISUMI GROUP INC.7.58%6 363
HITACHI METALS, LTD.6.69%4 717
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.59.06%4 109
TRELLEBORG-1.26%3 852
SFS GROUP AG0.07%2 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group