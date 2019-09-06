Avon Rubber : Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

06.09.2019

Avon Rubber PLC

06 September 2019

6 September 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c. ('the Company')

Directors'/PDMR Shareholdings

Share Incentive Plan

The Company was notified on 5 September 2019 that the following purchases of Avon Rubber p.l.c. ordinary shares were made by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited on 5 September 2019 on behalf of three of the Company's persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan (SIP).

The SIP is an all‐employee share plan arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company using deductions from salary in each monthly pay period.

Section 85(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA 2000) provides that it is unlawful to offer transferable securities to the public unless an approved prospectus has been made available. The total consideration for the securities being offered is less than

€5,000,000 therefore the Company will fall within the exemption at paragraph 9(1) of Schedule 11A of FSMA 2000.

This notification is made in order to satisfy both section 793 of the Companies Act 2006 and the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information contained in the below notifications are disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.