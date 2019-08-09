Avon Rubber : Holding(s) in Company

Holding(s) in Company
Released : 09.08.2019
RNS Number : 4817I
Avon Rubber PLC
09 August 2019
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Avon Rubber PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
|
Name
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Wilmington, DE, USA
|
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|
07/08/2019
|
|
|
|
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
08/08/2019
|
|
|
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
Resulting situation on
|
|
|
|
|
the date on which
|
4.98%
|
0.91%
|
5.90%
|
31,023,292
|
threshold was
|
|
|
|
|
crossed or reached
|
|
|
|
|
Position of previous
|
|
|
|
|
notification (if
|
9.88%
|
0.00%
|
9.88%
|
|
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
|
|
|
|
GB0000667013
|
|
|
|
|
1,545,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
|
|
|
1,545,580
|
|
|
|
4.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|
|
Securities Lending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
215,014
|
|
|
|
0.69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
215,014
|
|
0.69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
|
|
|
|
CFD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
69,949
|
|
0.22%
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
69,949
|
|
0.22%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
11. Additional informationxvi
Section 9 Attachment
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
4.82%
|
0.67%
|
5.50%
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
END
HOLBCGDISDGBGCI
Disclaimer
Avon Rubber plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:45:08 UTC