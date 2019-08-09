Log in
AVON RUBBER PLC

(AVON)
Avon Rubber : Holding(s) in Company

08/09/2019

Holding(s) in Company

Released : 09.08.2019

RNS Number : 4817I

Avon Rubber PLC

09 August 2019

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of

existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Avon Rubber PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

07/08/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

08/08/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Total

% of voting rights

% of voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in % (8.A

number of

attached to shares

voting

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

+ 8.B)

(total of 8. A)

rights of

issuervii

Resulting situation on

the date on which

4.98%

0.91%

5.90%

31,023,292

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

9.88%

0.00%

9.88%

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

possible)

(DTR5.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB0000667013

1,545,580

4.98%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,545,580

4.98%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights that may

be acquired if the instrument is

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

exercised/converted.

Securities Lending

215,014

0.69%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

215,014

0.69%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Period xi

settlementxii

voting rights

CFD

Cash

69,949

0.22%

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

69,949

0.22%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additionalX rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

through financial

Namex v

equals or is higher

Total of both if it equals or is higher than

instruments if it equals

than the notifiable

the notifiable threshold

or is higher than the

threshold

notifiable threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

James Michael

020 7743 3650

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

8 August, 2019

Section 9 Attachment

% of voting rights

Total of both if

% of voting rights if

through financial

it equals or is

Namex v

it equals or is

instruments if it

higher than the

higher than the

equals or is higher

notifiable

notifiable threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

4.82%

0.67%

5.50%

Limited

BlackRock, Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLBCGDISDGBGCI

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 06:45:08 UTC

share via e-mail

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 172 M
EBIT 2019 28,8 M
Net income 2019 20,7 M
Finance 2019 61,5 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 23,3x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,41x
EV / Sales2020 2,25x
Capitalization 477 M
Chart AVON RUBBER PLC
Duration : Period :
Avon Rubber plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVON RUBBER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 458,13  GBp
Last Close Price 1 562,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 4,03%
Spread / Average Target -6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Roger Evans Chairman
Michael Hamner Vice President-Operations
Nicholas James Keveth Chief Financial Officer & Director
Petrus Rudolf Maria Vervaat Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVON RUBBER PLC24.96%579
MISUMI GROUP INC.2.11%6 223
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-1.08%4 417
TRELLEBORG-9.36%3 551
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.36.76%3 411
SFS GROUP AG-6.03%2 770
