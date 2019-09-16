Log in
AVON RUBBER PLC

(AVON)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/13 11:35:15 am
1678 GBp
Avon Rubber : Pre-close trading update

09/16/2019

Pre-close trading update

Released : 16.09.2019

RNS Number : 3474M

Avon Rubber PLC

16 September 2019

16 September 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Pre-close trading update

On track to deliver strong results in a transformational year

Avon Rubber p.l.c. today issues the following trading update ahead of its year end close on 30 September 2019.

The Board is pleased to report that trading in the second half has continued in line with its expectations, as outlined in the Half Year results announcement on 1 May 2019. The Board therefore remains confident of achieving its revenue and adjusted profit before tax expectations for the full year.

As indicated at the half year, revenues are expected to grow by circa 4% on a constant currency basis with the adjusted EBITDA margin modestly ahead of last year. At current exchange rates, revenues will also benefit from a further tailwind of around 4%.

Avon Protection

Avon Protection has enjoyed a strong year, underpinned by the performance of our Military business. As expected, we have completed the planned initial deliveries of the M69 aircrew mask and the M53A1 mask and powered air system to the U.S. Department of Defense. We have also completed the $16.6m Rest of World Military mask system contract announced in April 2019.

Law Enforcement performance has been stronger in the second half of the year. However, as anticipated, the impact of delays resulting from the extended U.S. Government partial shutdown in the first half of the year will result in a year on year revenue decline against a strong prior year comparator.

Fire performance in the second half has been further impacted by continued delays in the NFPA industry-wide approval process for the new safety standard, which has prevented the launch of our upgraded Magnum SCBA. We now expect to launch Magnum in the first half of our 2020 financial year.

milkrite | InterPuls

The improved global dairy market conditions experienced in the second quarter have continued in the second half resulting in improved trading conditions. This has resulted, as expected, in milkrite | InterPuls returning to revenue growth in the second half across all business lines.

Taxation

Following the successful resolution of a number of prior year uncertain tax positions we anticipate the adjusted effective rate of tax for the full year to be around 11%, as a result of a non-cash provision release.

Financial position

The Group's balance sheet remains strong and the business continues to be highly cash generative. resulting year end cash position will be impacted by the timing of cash receipts in respect of the

Cash conversion for the year and the $16.6m Rest of World Military mask

system contract, which given the timing of shipping goods we now expect to receive in the next financial year, and around £2m of costs incurred relating to the acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection business.

Acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection business

The U.S. regulatory approval process to acquire 3M's ballistic protection business is ongoing, with U.S. anti-trust clearance successfully completed. We continue to expect the acquisition to complete in the first half of our 2020 financial year once all regulatory approvals have been received.

Commenting, Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are on track to deliver a strong set of results in what has been a transformational year for Avon Rubber.

The U.S. DOD contract awards, totalling $340m, for the M53A1 and M69 mask systems and the acquisition of 3M's Ballistic Protection business have significantly strengthened our medium-term outlook.

This leaves us well positioned to deliver further growth, both organic and M&A, in 2020 and beyond."

Notice of results

Full year results for the year ended 30 September 2019 will be announced on 13 November 2019.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer

Nick Keveth, Chief Financial Officer

01225 896 848

Ryan Mahoney

MHP Communications

Andrew Jacques

0203 128 8570

Charlie Barker

Pete Lambie

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") EU no.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Note to editors:

Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group, which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear ("CBRN") and respiratory protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.

Avon Protection is the recognised global leader in advanced CBRN respiratory protection systems for the world's Military, Law Enforcement and Fire markets.

milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.

For further information, please visit our website: www.avon-rubber.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

TSTEASNDFSFNEFF

Disclaimer

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:26:01 UTC
