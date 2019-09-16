Avon Rubber : Pre-close trading update

system contract, which given the timing of shipping goods we now expect to receive in the next financial year, and around £2m of costs incurred relating to the acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection business.
Acquisition of 3M's ballistic protection business
The U.S. regulatory approval process to acquire 3M's ballistic protection business is ongoing, with U.S. anti-trust clearance successfully completed. We continue to expect the acquisition to complete in the first half of our 2020 financial year once all regulatory approvals have been received.
Commenting, Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"We are on track to deliver a strong set of results in what has been a transformational year for Avon Rubber.
The U.S. DOD contract awards, totalling $340m, for the M53A1 and M69 mask systems and the acquisition of 3M's Ballistic Protection business have significantly strengthened our medium-term outlook.
This leaves us well positioned to deliver further growth, both organic and M&A, in 2020 and beyond."
Notice of results
Full year results for the year ended 30 September 2019 will be announced on 13 November 2019.
|
For further enquiries, please contact:
|
|
Avon Rubber p.l.c.
|
|
Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Nick Keveth, Chief Financial Officer
|
01225 896 848
|
Ryan Mahoney
|
|
MHP Communications
|
|
Andrew Jacques
|
0203 128 8570
|
Charlie Barker
|
|
Pete Lambie
|
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") EU no.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Note to editors:
Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group, which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear ("CBRN") and respiratory protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.
Avon Protection is the recognised global leader in advanced CBRN respiratory protection systems for the world's Military, Law Enforcement and Fire markets.
milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.
For further information, please visit our website: www.avon-rubber.com.
