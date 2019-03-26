Log in
AVON RUBBER PLC

AVON RUBBER PLC

(AVON)
Avon Rubber : US DoD M53A1 Contract

03/26/2019 | 04:05am EDT

US DoD M53A1 Contract

Released : 26.03.2019

RNS Number : 9550T Avon Rubber PLC 26 March 2019

26 March 2019

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

U.S. Department of Defense M53A1 mask and powered air system contract

Avon Rubber p.l.c. is pleased to announce that Avon Protection has been awarded a sole source contract to supply the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") with the M53A1 mask and powered air system and related accessories. The framework contract, which also covers additional Avon Protection products, including the ST54 self-contained breathing apparatus, has a maximum value of $246 million over a duration of up to 7 years, being a five-year base period plus two further one-year extension periods.

Avon Protection anticipates receiving the first order under this contract shortly, with deliveries expected to commence in the second half of the current 2019 financial year (ending 30 September 2019). As outlined in the Group's 2018 final results announcement, the first order will contribute to our expected Military revenues for the 2019 financial year.

Commenting, Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"This is another significant, multi-year contract for Avon Protection and demonstrates our ongoing focus on technological excellence and innovation leadership as we continue to deliver against our growth strategy.

"Together with the M69 aircrew mask contract announced at the beginning of the year, this underpins our medium term outlook and provides good visibility of revenues going forward.

"We continue to pursue a number of other identified opportunities with the DOD and Rest of World Military customers, which give us further confidence in the Group's prospects."

For further enquiries, please contact:

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

Paul McDonald, Chief Executive Officer Nick Keveth, Chief Financial Officer

01225 896 300

MHP Communications Andrew Jaques

0203 128 8570

Charlie Barker Pete Lambie

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JM1AN62REBWA71

Note to editors:

Avon Rubber is an innovative technology group which designs and produces specialist products and services to maximise the performance and capabilities of its customers. We specialise in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear ("CBRN") and respiratory protection systems, as well as milking point solutions through our two businesses, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls.

Avon Protection is the recognised global leader in advanced CBRN respiratory protection systems for the world's Military, LawEnforcement and Fire markets.

milkrite | InterPuls is a global leader providing complete milking point solutions to dairy farmers across the world with the aim of improving every farm it touches.

For further information, please visit our website:www.avon-rubber.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

CNTDDGDXBDDBGCU

Avon Rubber plc published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 08:04:01 UTC
