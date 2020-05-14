Log in
AVROBIO, INC.

(AVRO)
AVROBIO : ASGCT 2020 Preclinical Pompe Data Update

05/14/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene

Therapy Corrects Neuromuscular

Manifestations in Preclinical

Study of Pompe Mice

Session: Musculo-skeletal Diseases II

Niek van Til, PhD

AVROBIO, Cambridge, MA USA

May 14, 2020

Niek van Til is an employee of AVROBIO.

2

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by AVROBIO, Inc. ("AVROBIO") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and AVROBIO's own internal estimates and research. While

AVROBIO believes these third-party sources to be reliable as

of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and AVROBIO makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. While AVROBIO believes its internal research is reliable, such

research has not been verified by any independent source.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "designed to," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to

identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking

statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy, prospective products and goals, the therapeutic potential of our investigational gene therapies, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, potential regulatory approvals and the timing thereof, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization

activities, the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato™ platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of anticipated products. Any such statements in this presentation that are not statements

of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking

statements.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on AVROBIO's current expectations, estimates and

projections about our industry as well as management's

current beliefs and expectations of future events only as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that any one or more of AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risk of cessation or delay of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of AVROBIO or our collaborators or of encountering challenges in the enrollment or dosing in such clinical trials, the risk that AVROBIO may

not realize the intended benefits of our gene therapy platform, including the features of our plato platform, the risk that our investigational gene therapies or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or

trials involving AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies, the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our investigational gene therapies, the risk that the size and growth potential of the market for our investigational gene therapies will not materialize as expected, risks associated with our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, risks regarding the accuracy of

our estimates of expenses and future revenue, risks relating

to our capital requirements and needs for additional financing, risks relating to clinical trial and business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, including that such interruptions may materially delay our development timeline and/or increase our development

costs or that data collection efforts may be impaired or otherwise impacted by such crises, and risks relating to our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our investigational gene therapies. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause AVROBIO's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AVROBIO's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in AVROBIO's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AVROBIO explicitly

disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Note regarding trademarks: plato is a trademark of AVROBIO. Other trademarks referenced in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

3

Pompe is a lysosomal and glycogen storage disease

Rare, progressive, often fatal neuromuscular disorder

POMPE DISEASE

  • Mutations in the acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) gene resulting in deficient enzyme activity
  • Leads to accumulation of glycogen in tissues and organs, predominantly in muscles
  • Manifests as a spectrum of symptoms and rates of progression across patients of different ages
    • Infantile form (<1% GAA activity)
      • Extreme muscle weakness, "floppy" appearance, enlarged heart, typically die before 1 year
    • Late / delayed onset form (2-40% GAA activity)
      • Weakness of leg and hip muscles, become wheelchair-bound and ventilator-dependent, premature death
  • The standard of care is enzyme replacement therapy

Normal muscle cell

Pompe disease (GAA mutation)

Affected lysosomes

Affected muscle cells

Muscle fiber

Low acid α-glucosidase function

Lysosome & organelle dysfunction

Glycogen storage disorder

Broad inflammation, muscle atrophy

Muscle cell

Lysosome

Over time

Cytoplasmic glycogen

Sources: van der Ploeg, Lancet, 2008

Patient images courtesy of the

patients/their families.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AVROBIO Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 11:09:01 UTC
