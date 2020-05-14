AVROBIO : ASGCT 2020 Preclinical Pompe Data Update
0
05/14/2020 | 07:10am EDT
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Gene
Therapy Corrects Neuromuscular
Manifestations in Preclinical
Study of Pompe Mice
Session: Musculo-skeletal Diseases II
Niek van Til, PhD
AVROBIO, Cambridge, MA USA
May 14, 2020
Niek van Til is an employee of AVROBIO.
2
3
Pompe is a lysosomal and glycogen storage disease
Rare, progressive, often fatal neuromuscular disorder
POMPE DISEASE
Mutations in the acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) gene resulting in deficient enzyme activity
Leads to accumulation of glycogen in tissues and organs, predominantly in muscles
Manifests as a spectrum of symptoms and rates of progression across patients of different ages
Infantile form (<1% GAA activity)
Extreme muscle weakness, "floppy" appearance, enlarged heart, typically die before 1 year
Late / delayed onset form (2-40% GAA activity)
Weakness of leg and hip muscles, become wheelchair-bound and ventilator-dependent, premature death
The standard of care is enzyme replacement therapy
Normal muscle cell
Pompe disease (GAA mutation)
Affected lysosomes
Affected muscle cells
Muscle fiber
Low acid α-glucosidase function
Lysosome & organelle dysfunction
Glycogen storage disorder
Broad inflammation, muscle atrophy
Muscle cell
Lysosome
Over time
Cytoplasmic glycogen
Sources: van der Ploeg, Lancet, 2008
Patient images courtesy of the
patients/their families.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.