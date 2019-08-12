Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Avrobio Inc    AVRO

AVROBIO INC

(AVRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVROBIO : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) (“AVROBIO” or the “Company”), a Phase 2 clinical-stage gene therapy company, today announced that the Company granted non-statutory stock options to new employees as inducement awards outside of the Company’s 2018 Stock Option and Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted the stock options to two new employees hired by AVROBIO from July 29, 2019 to August 12, 2019 as an inducement material to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company. The stock options, for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 163,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors. The stock options were granted on each of July 29, 2019 and August 12, 2019, with an exercise price of $22.57 per share and $18.32 per share, respectively, representing the closing price of AVROBIO’s common stock as reported by NASDAQ on each such grant date. Each option award has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s new hire date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of each option award is subject to continued service with AVROBIO by the employee through the applicable vesting dates.

About AVROBIO, Inc.

AVROBIO, Inc. is a leading, Phase 2 gene therapy company focused on the development of its investigational gene therapy, AVR-RD-01, in Fabry disease, as well as additional gene therapy programs in other lysosomal storage disorders including Gaucher disease, cystinosis and Pompe disease. The Company’s plato™ platform includes a proprietary vector system, automated cell manufacturing solution and refined conditioning regimen deploying therapeutic drug monitoring. AVROBIO is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and has offices in Toronto, ON. For additional information, visit www.avrobio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVROBIO INC
05:37pAVROBIO : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
08/08AVROBIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/08AVROBIO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/08AVROBIO : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Up..
BU
08/06AVROBIO, INC. : to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
BU
07/22AVROBIO : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of..
AQ
07/19AVROBIO : Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of..
BU
07/17AVROBIO, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operation..
AQ
07/16AVROBIO : Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of $120.25 Million o..
BU
07/16AVROBIO : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -71,7 M
Net income 2019 -69,9 M
Finance 2019 231 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,35x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,76x
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 607 M
Chart AVROBIO INC
Duration : Period :
Avrobio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVROBIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 38,50  $
Last Close Price 18,32  $
Spread / Highest target 217%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff MacKay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce Lee Booth Chairman
Erik Ostrowski Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Birgitte Volck President-Research & Development
Christopher Paige Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVROBIO INC15.56%607
GILEAD SCIENCES4.30%82 624
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.42%47 032
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-18.37%33 362
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC15.56%9 375
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.33.73%8 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group