AVROBIO, INC.

(AVRO)
AVROBIO : Corporate Presentation July 2020

07/14/2020 | 07:11am EDT

Company Presentation

July 2020

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by AVROBIO, Inc. ("AVROBIO") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and AVROBIO's own internal estimates and research. While AVROBIO believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and AVROBIO makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. While AVROBIO believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "designed to," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy, prospective products and goals, the therapeutic potential of our investigational gene therapies, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, potential regulatory approvals and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our clinical trial programs and business generally, as well as our plans and expectations with respect to the timing and resumption of any development activities that may be temporarily paused as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, the

expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato® platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated products, the market opportunity for and anticipated commercial activities relating to our investigational gene therapies, and statements regarding the Company's financial and cash position and expected cash reserves. Any such statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on AVROBIO's current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry as well as management's current beliefs and expectations of future events only as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that any one or more of AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risk of cessation or delay of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of AVROBIO or our collaborators or of encountering challenges in the enrollment or dosing in such clinical trials, the risk that AVROBIO may not realize the intended benefits of our gene therapy platform, including the features of our plato platform, the risk that our investigational gene therapies or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or trials involving AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies, the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory

approvals for our investigational gene therapies, the risk that the size and growth potential of the market for our investigational gene therapies will not materialize as expected, risks associated with our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and future revenue, risks relating to our capital requirements and needs for additional financing, risks relating to clinical trial and business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, including that such interruptions may materially delay our development timeline and/or increase our development costs or that data collection efforts may be impaired or otherwise impacted by such crises, and risks relating to our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our investigational gene therapies. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause AVROBIO's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AVROBIO's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in AVROBIO's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AVROBIO explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Note regarding trademarks: plato is a trademark of AVROBIO. Other trademarks referenced in this presentation are the property of their respective owners.

Note regarding future updates: The statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future evets, which may change significantly as the global consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly develop. Accordingly, we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

2

Our mission: Giving people with genetic disease freedom for life

Multiple programs in the clinic

12 patients dosed to date across three clinical trials

Investigational

Gene Therapy

Proof-of-Concept

IND-Enabling

Phase 1/2

Commercial Rights

Fabry

Phase 2

AVROBIO

AVR-RD-01

Gaucher

Phase 1/2

AVROBIO

AVR-RD-02

Cystinosis

Phase 1/2

AVROBIO

AVR-RD-04

Pompe

Preclinical

AVROBIO

AVR-RD-03

IND: Investigational New Drug

4

Addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunity

CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE COSTS

Approx. 2019

Disease

Est. Cost Per Patient Per Year

Net Sales

Selected Companies

Fabry

$320k

$1.4B

Gaucher

$250k-400k

$1.4B

Pompe

$500k

$1.0B

Cystinosis

$625k-700k*

$0.2B

Sources: Rombach S et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2013; van Dussen L et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2014; WAC pricing from Redbook; 2019 Net Sales from company annual and other reports

  • for Horizon's Procysbi oral therapy (delayed release cysteamine bitartrate) Note: Shire acquired by Takeda in 2019

5

Lifelong treatments vs. potential single-dose therapy

DISEASE PROGRESSION CONTINUES DISEASE PROGRESSION COULD HALT OR REVERSE

Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT)

AVROBIO Gene Therapy

Temporary bolus of enzyme, not curative

Designed for 24/7 expression of protein,

curative potential

Pharmacokinetics

of ERT

Plasma

Life-long infusions

Bi-Weekly ERT

Their Progeny

Transduced HSCs and

Expression in

Functional Protein

One-Time Gene Therapy

24/7 expression

Enzyme or protein level

Transient, intermittent elevation

Long-term, continuous elevation

Treatment burden

Bi-weekly IV infusions

Single IV infusion

ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; IV: Intravenous; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cells

6

Established ex vivo lentiviral approach

  • Transduce with lentiviral vector carrying therapeutic gene
  • Select CD34+ stem cells
  • Collectmobilized blood

G E N E T H E R A P Y A P P R O A C H

Harvest and freeze

Condition and dose

4

5

7

Fabry Disease

AVR-RD-01

8

Goals for gene therapy in Fabry disease

Sources: Wanner C et al, Med Genetics and Metab, 2018; Burlina A, JIEMS, 2016

CNS: Central Nervous System; TIA: Transient Ischemic Attack

UNMET NEEDS:

Kidney function

Unmet needs: proteinuria, polyuria, kidney failure

Cardiac function

Unmet needs: left ventricular hypertrophy, fibrosis, heart failure

Neuropathic pain

Unmet needs: pain and burning sensations in hands and feet, pain crises

CNS complications

Unmet needs: TIA/stroke, depression, impaired executive function, white matter hyperintensities

Everyday burden of illness and life expectancy

Unmet needs: fatigue, inability to sweat, joint pain, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, cloudy vision, hearing loss, tinnitus, rash, angiokeratomas, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan

9

Two AVR-RD-01 Fabry clinical trials

9 patients dosed across Phases 1 and 2

PHASE 1

Investigator-Sponsored Trial*

Patients

n = 5 (fully enrolled)

On ERT > 6 months prior to enrollment

18 - 50 year-old males

Key Objective

Safety and preliminary efficacy

PHASE 2

AVRO - FAB-201 Trial

Patients

n = 8-12 (4 patients dosed to-date)

Treatment-naive

16 - 50 year-old males

Key Objectives

Safety and efficacy

July 2019 data presented, unless otherwise specified

* Sponsored by FACTs team (Fabry Disease Clinical Research and Therapeutics) in Canada

10

PATIENT 1

PATIENT 2

PATIENT 3

PATIENT 4

Age of symptom

10 / 19 years

36 / 37 years

13 / 13 years

9 / 9 years

onset / diagnosis

Age dosed with

21 years

46 years

40 years

26 years

AVR-RD-01

Fabry

Mutation

c.1021G>A (p.E341K)

c.644A>G (p.N215S)

c.639+1G>T

c.833dupA

Primary disease signs

Kidney disease

Cardiac disease

Kidney disease

Chronic pain

FAB-201

and symptoms

Chronic pain

Peripheral neuropathy

GI symptoms

Peripheral neuropathy

Patient

GI symptoms

Chronic pain

Peripheral neuropathy

Neuropathic shuffling

Decreased cold

Increased tiredness

Bilateral deafness

gait

Characteristics

sensation

GI symptoms

Tinnitus

Lethargy

intolerance

Intermittent tinnitus

Peripheral edema

Temperature

Mild high frequency

Decreased cold

Tinnitus

Treatment-naïve

hearing loss

sensation

Raynaud's syndrome

Hearing loss

Fabry patients

GI symptoms

Leukocyte AGA

0.10*

2.38**

0.58**

0.46**

enzyme activity

at baseline

(nmol/hr/mg protein)

Plasma lyso-Gb3 at

202***

8***

147***

92***

baseline (nM)

Comment

IgA deposits in

Cardiac variant, not a

kidney biopsy

classic Fabry male

  • Mayo Lab, ref range ≥23.1 nmol/hr/mg ** Rupar Lab, ref range 24-56 nmol/hr/mg
    *** Reference value ≤ 2.4 nM
    AGA: α-galactosidase A; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; GI: Gastrointestinal; IgA: Immunoglobulin-A

11

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2

Patient 1: 87% substrate reduction in kidney biopsy at 1 year

Average number of Gb3 inclusions per peritubular capillary (PTC)

Mean Number of Gb3 Inclusions per PTC

4.5

4

3.5

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

3.55

3.55

0.47

  • Unpaired t-test for difference between n=55 PTCs at baseline vs. n=101 PTCs at 1 year; p < 0.0001
  • Error bar represents the standard deviation

Baseline

1 Year

(48 weeks)

Baseline: The last available, non-missing observation prior to AVR-RD-01 infusion

Note: With respect to Fabry disease, Gb3 inclusions per PTC is interchangeable with GL-3 inclusions per KIC

FAB-201-1: First patient in FAB-201 clinical trial

PTC: Peritubular Capillary; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide; GL-3: Globotriaosylceramide; KIC: Kidney Interstitial Capillary

12

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2

New data point

Patient 1: Multiple data trends sustained up to 22 months

Leukocyte

+ Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity

Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3

Leukocyte AGA

Lyso-Gb3

Plasma AGA

Total Gb3

Missing Plasma AGA Analysis

Day 0

Day 0

Infuse AVR-RD-01

Infuse AVR-RD-01

*Lab A: Mayo Clinic Laboratories; Lab B: Rupar Laboratory; Lab A Reference Range: >23.1 nmol/hr/mg; Lab B Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg

*Reference Value: 2.4 nM; Reference Value: 4961 nM; 6012 nM before August 2018 (until Day 28 for Patient 1)

Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A

Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide

KIDNEY FUNCTION

CARDIAC FUNCTION

Vector Copy Number (VCN)

remains within normal range at 12 mos.

remains within normal range at 12 mos.

Drug Product

140

140

VCN: 0.7

Baseline

120

120

Month 12

100

100

Baseline

80

80

Month 12

60

60

40

40

20

20

0

0

EF (%)

LV Mass

LV Mass Index

mGFR

eGFR

mL/min/1.73 m2

mL/min/1.73 m2

(Absolute) (g)

(Normalized) (g/m2)

Day 0

Normal Range

Average 116* mL/min/1.73 m2

Reference Range 64.3 ± 4.2%

138.9 ± 24.5 g

67.8 ± 10.7 g/m2

mGFR/eGFR

Male (20-39 years)

Mean Values ± SD

Male (20-39 years)

Infuse AVR-RD-01

*Source: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/gfr

Source: Alfakih K et al, J Magn Reson Imaging, 2003

VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells

mGFR: Measured Glomerular Filtration Rate; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate

EF: Ejection Fraction; LV: Left Ventricular

Note: Patient #1 had a skin biopsy score of 3 (severe accumulation) at baseline, a score of 2 (moderate accumulation) at 6 months and a score of 1 (mild accumulation) at 12 months

Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation)

13

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 - Cardiac Variant

Patient 2: Multiple data trends sustained up to 1 year*

Leukocyte

+ Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity

Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3

Leukocyte AGA

Lyso-Gb3

Total Gb3

Plasma AGA

*Data from Rupar Laboratory; Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg; Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A

*Reference Value: 2.4 nM; Reference Value: 4961 nM; Note: Patient #2 has normal substrate, consistent with late-onset cardiac variant phenotype

Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide

KIDNEY FUNCTION

CARDIAC FUNCTION

Vector Copy Number (VCN)

remains within normal range

remains within normal range

140

200

Drug Product

Baseline

VCN: 0.5

120

Month 12

150

100

Baseline

80

100

Month 12

60

40

50

20

0

0

mGFR

eGFR

EF (%)

LV Mass

LV Mass Index

mL/min/1.73 m2

mL/min/1.73 m2

(Absolute) (g)

(Normalized) (g/m2)

Normal Range

Average 99 mL/min/1.73 m2

Reference Range

Day 0

55-65%

58-91 g/m2

mGFR/eGFR

Male (40-49 years)

Mean Values

Male 40-49 years

Infuse AVR-RD-01

Source: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/gfr

Source: Alfakih K et al, J Magn Reson Imaging, 2003

VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells

mGFR: Measured Glomerular Filtration Rate; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate

EF: Ejection Fraction; LV: Left Ventricular

Note: As patient #2 is a cardiac variant of Fabry disease, this patient had a skin biopsy score of 0 (trace or no accumulation) at baseline and at 6 months

Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) * Latest data points for this patient are at the 1-yearfollow-up which = 48 weeks per protocol

14

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2

Patient 3: Data up to 1 year* suggest trend towards durable engraftment

Leukocyte

+ Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity

Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3

Leukocyte AGA

Lyso-Gb3

Total Gb3

Plasma AGA

Day 0

Day 0

Infuse AVR

-RD-01

Infuse AVR-RD-01

*Data from Rupar Laboratory; Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg; Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A

*Reference Value: 2.4 nM; Reference Value: 4961 nM; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide

Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity

Vector Copy Number (VCN)

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Skin Biopsy Score

(Patient 3)

Drug Product VCN: 1.4

Baseline 2

6 months

2

Day 0

Day 0

Infuse AVR-RD-01

Infuse AVR-RD-01

Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A

VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells

Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) *1-yearfollow-up = 48 weeks per protocol

15

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2

Patients 1-4: Plasma and leukocyte enzyme activity sustained up to 22 months

Patient #4 dosed using plato®

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Patient 4

Leukocyte AGAPlasma AGA (nmol/hr/mg protein) (nmol/hr/mL protein)

AGA: α-Galactosidase A

16

FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2

Patients 1-4: Plasma lyso-Gb3 reduction sustained up to 18 months

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Patient 4

Reduction from

Baseline to Last

Observation

Patient 1

88%

Patient 2

NA

Patient 3

50%

Patient 4

43%

  • Lyso-Gb3:Globotriaosylsphingosine
  • Note: Patient #2 has normal substrate, consistent with late-onset cardiac variant phenotype

17

Two AVR-RD-01 Fabry clinical trials

9 patients dosed across Phases 1 and 2

PHASE 1

PHASE 2

Investigator-Sponsored Trial*

AVRO - FAB-201 Trial

Patients

n = 5 (fully enrolled)

On ERT > 6 months prior to enrollment

18 - 50 year-old males

Key Objectives

Safety and preliminary efficacy

FAB-201 = AVRO-RD-01-201 Study

  • Sponsored by FACTs team (Fabry Disease Clinical Research and Therapeutics) in Canada ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy

18

Fabry

Phase 1

Patient

Characteristics

ERT-Treated

Fabry Patients

PATIENT 1

PATIENT 2

PATIENT 3

PATIENT 4

PATIENT 5

Age of symptom

18 / 37 years

9 / 29 years

10 / 0 years

7 / 4 years

10 / 14 years

onset / diagnosis

Years on ERT

11 years

6 years

4 years

11 years

2 years

Age dosed with

48 years

39 years

40 years

37 years

30 years

AVR-RD-01

Mutation

c.962A>G (p.Q321R)

c.1033T>C

c.427G>C

c.427G>C

(p.Y134S)

(p.S345P)

(p.A143P)

(p.A143P)

Primary disease

Kidney disease

Kidney disease

Cardiac Disease

Cardiac Disease

Kidney disease

signs and

Cardiac disease

Cardiomyopathy

Tinnitus

Hypohidrosis

Hypertension

symptoms

GI pain

Hypohidrosis

Headaches

Tinnitus

Hypohidrosis

GI diarrhea

Corneal verticillata

Dizziness

Corneal verticillata

Tinnitus

Angiokeratoma

Peripheral

Acroparesthesia

Angiokeratoma

Migraines

Insomnia

neuropathy

GI symptoms

Impaired hearing

GI symptoms

Angiokeratoma

Angiokeratoma

Sleep apnea

Lymphedema

Asthma

Acroparesthesia

Depression

Leukocyte AGA

2.1*

1.1*

0.6*

2.2*

1.0*

activity at baseline

(nmol/hr/mg protein)

Plasma lyso-Gb3 at

25**

26**

59**

29**

16**

baseline (nM)

ERT discontinuation

18 months after gene

Did not resume ERT

6 months after gene

status

therapy dose

after gene therapy

therapy dose

dose

  • Rupar Lab, ref range 24-56 nmol/hr/mg ** Reference value ≤ 2.4 nM
    Note: AGA: α-galactosidase A; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; GI: Gastrointestinal; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine

19

FABRY PHASE 1

Patients 1-5: Plasma lyso-Gb3 reduction sustained up to 32 months

All patients who have discontinued ERT remain off ERT*

ERT

No Gene

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Patient 4

Patient 5

ERT Tx

26% reduction

25.3

18.8 from baseline ERT

OFF ERT

47% reduction

26.1

14.0

from baseline ERT

ON ERT

58.5

33.3

43% reduction

from baseline ERT

OFF ERT

35.7

23% increase

29.1

from baseline ERT

OFF ERT

37% reduction

15.8

10.0

from baseline ERT

ON ERT

Gene Tx + ERT Gene Tx + Off ERT

* As of April 27, 2020

Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; Tx: Therapy

20

FABRY PHASE 1

Patients 1-5: Leukocyte and plasma enzyme activity sustained up to 32 months

Consistent trends across all patients, 4 patients > 1 year

350

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Patient 4

Patient 5

Leukocyte AGA Activity

(nmoles/hr/mg protein)

300

00

=

250

150

100

50

0

Day 0

Infuse AVR-RD-01

12

Plasma AGA Activity

10

(nmol/hr/mL)

8

6

4

2

0

Day 0

Infuse AVR-RD-01

AGA: α-Galactosidase A

21

FABRY PHASE 1

VCN stable at 32 months with consistent trend across all other patients

4 patients with 1+ years data

Drug Product

VCN

Patient 1

0.7

Patient 2

1.4

Patient 3

0.8

Patient 4

1.4

Patient 5

1.2

VCN (per cell)

1.6

Patient 1

Patient 2

Patient 3

Patient 4

Patient 5

1.4

1.2

1

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0

Day 0

Infuse AVR-RD-01

Note: 0.1 VCN is indicative of approx. 5-10% of all nucleated cells having an average of 1-2 copies of the transgene

VCN: Vector Copy Number

22

FABRY PHASE 1

Patient 1: Kidney function stable at 32 months

ERT

No Gene

ERT + Gene Therapy

Gene Therapy

ERT

Tx

Normal Kidney

Function

Mild CKD

Moderate CKD

Severe CKD

eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; TX: Therapy; CKD: Chronic Kidney Disease

23

Phase 1 Fabry (5 patients) and FAB-201 (4 patients)

No SAEs related to AVR-RD-01 drug product

AEs and SAEs reported

No unexpected safety events

Phase 1 AEs (n = 128):

  • Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions

Phase 1SAEs (n = 2):

  • Febrile neutropenia (grade 3)
  • Thrombophlebitis (grade 2)

or trends identified

FAB 201 AEs (n = 98):

  • Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions
    • Grade 1 or 2 (n = 72)
    • Grade 3 or 4 (n = 30)

FAB 201 SAEs: (n = 4)

Pre-treatment and prior to conditioning

  • Seizure (grade 2)

Post-treatment

  • Dehydration, nausea, vomiting (grade 3)
  • Febrile neutropenia (2 patients, grade 3 & 4)

Note: Safety data cut November 26, 2019

AE: Adverse Event; SAE: Serious Adverse Event

NOTE: AVR-RD-01 is an investigational gene therapy

Anti-AGA antibodies

  • Pre-existinglow titers detected in 4 patients

24

Fabry disease target product profile (T.P.P.)

Potential attributes intended to support first-line use

DISTRIBUTION

• Hard to reach compartments

-

Kidney (podocytes)

-

Heart

EFFICACY

-

Brain

ALL PATIENT

• 24/7 production

SEGMENTS

of enzyme

• No restrictions on

pre-existing antibodies to:

-

Gene therapy

Fabry

-

Enzyme in previously

ERT-treated patients

DURABILITY

• Adult and pediatric

T.P.P.

patients

• Life-long

• No mutation exclusions

CONVENIENCE

SAFETY

• Single dose therapy

• No short or long-term

safety complications

ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Note: Potential attributes represent desired target product profile, and are not intended, and should not be interpreted, to be attributes of AVROBIO's current investigational gene therapies, which are being studied for safety and efficacy and have not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory body.

25

Building commercial capabilities

44+ product launches, including 1 gene therapy

Holly May

Jose Gomez

Sean Ring

Ramesh Arjunji

Chief Commercial Officer

SVP, Global Market Access & Value

VP, Head of Commercial Operations

VP, Global Health Economics and

Outcomes Research / Value

Demonstration

  • Led commercial teams for LSDs at SanofiGenzyme
  • Head of Commercial at SOBI, a rare disease company
  • Led global strategic marketing and global market access functions at AveXis
  • Led market access, global strategic pricing and reimbursement functions for LSDs at Shire

Extensive orphan drug

Led value demonstration for

commercial strategy and

insurers globally at AveXis

launch expertise

Significant access and

Built out market development

reimbursement responsibilities

and commercial ops at Editas,

at leading global biotech

Zafgen, Cubist, Shire, Biogen

companies

26

Cystinosis

AVR-RD-04

27

UNMET NEEDS:

Kidney function

Goals for gene therapy in cystinosis

Sources: Ariceta G et al, Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2015; Elmonem M et al, Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, 2016; Gahl et al, NEJM, 2002; Bois et al, J Med Genet, 1976

CNS: Central Nervous System; GI: Gastrointestinal

Unmet needs: renal Fanconi syndrome, proteinuria, chronic kidney disease, kidney failure

Vision

Unmet needs: corneal cystine accumulation, photophobia, involuntary eyelid closure

Endocrine disorders

Unmet needs: softening/weakening of bones, bone pain, rickets, long bone deformations, hypophosphatemia, delayed growth, hypothyroidism, pancreatic insulin insufficiency, diabetes, infertility

CNS complications

Unmet needs: myopathy, hypotonia, tremors, difficulty swallowing, neurodevelopmental issues (speech and walking delay and cognitive impairment)

Everyday burden of illness and life expectancy

Unmet needs: medications multiple times per day that cause GI discomfort and sulfur body and breath smell, shortened lifespan

28

Cystinosis caused by defective gene that encodes cystinosin, an exporter protein

Cystine crystals build up in lysosomes causing tissue and organ damage

NORMAL

CYSTINOSIS LYSOSOME

Cysteine

(monomer of

cystine)

Defective

exporter protein

Cystine

(Cystinosin)

(dimer)

Cystine

crystals

Functional

exporter protein

(Cystinosin)

Source: Cherqui et al, Nat Rev Nephrol. 2017

29

Drug product-derived macrophages restore normal cystine recycling

Mechanisms of action

Macrophages with CTNS transgene restore cystine recycling to CTNS-ve cells via:

  1. Tunneling nanotubes - transfer of corrected lysosomes, cystinosin, CTNS mRNA
  2. Exosomes / Microvesicles - transfer of cystinosin, CTNS mRNA

Net result: Corrected lysosomes in cells throughout the body

NORMAL LYSOSOME

CYSTINOSIS LYSOSOME

Microvesicles

Exosomes

Sources: Naphade, Stem Cells, 2015. Harrison, Molecular Therapy, 2013.

CTNS: cystinosin, lysosomal cystine transporter; mRNA: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid

30

Allogeneic transplant demonstrated stabilized renal function, corrected polyuria and improved photophobia

Allogenic HSC Transplant

University Hospital Leuven

  • 16 year old male
  • Diagnosed at 2.7 years old, started on cysteamine
  • Age 15 years - cysteamine toxicity
  • Age 16 years - fully matched HLA transplant
  • Acute GvHD
  • First few months
    • Kidney function stabilized
    • Polyuria resolved
  • 6 months
    • Photophobia score reduced from 5 (unable to open eyes even inside dark room) to 0 (no photophobia)

Cystine crystal reduction (31%) in macrophages in gastric mucosa at 30 months post transplant

BEFORE

TRANSPLANT

30 MONTHS POST TRANSPLANT

Arrows/arrowheads point to tissue macrophages

Elmonem M A et al, Am. J. Transplant, 2018; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell; HLA: Human Leukocyte Antigen; GvHD: Graft vs Host Disease

31

Investigator-sponsored* study of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis patients

Two patients dosed

Patients

Up to 6 patients

Adults and adolescents

Cohorts 1-2 ≥18 years; Cohort 3 ≥14 years

Male and Female

On oral and ophthalmic cysteamine

PHASE 1/2

Key Objectives

Investigator-Sponsored Trial*

Safety and efficacy

  • Sponsored by University of California, San Diego Note: AVR-RD-04 aka CTNS-RD-04

32

PATIENT 1

Cystinosis

AVR-RD-04

Phase 1/2

Patient

Characteristics

Note: AVR-RD-01 aka CTNS-RD-04

Age of symptom onset / diagnosis

Age dosed with

AVR-RD-04

Gender

Mutation

Primary disease signs and SoC treatment related symptoms, including

Granulocyte Cystine levels at baseline (nmol half cystine per mg protein)*

Comments

0 year / 8 months

20 years

Male

Allele 1: LDM1

Allele 2: Nt1035 (insC)

  • Fanconi syndrome
  • Polyuria
  • Corneal abnormalities
  • Mild photophobia
  • Vomiting

7.8

NO kidney transplant

  • Cysteamine 1125 mg p.o. every 12 h/day since 2009; discontinued prior to AVR-RD-04 infusion
  • Cysteamine eyedrops 4-5x/day
  • Concomitant medications not listed

33

Phase 1/2 Cystinosis

No unexpected safety events or trends identified

Note: Safety database cut as of January 27, 2020 for first patient dosed in the trial

AE: Adverse Event; SAE: Serious Adverse Event

No AEs or SAEs related to AVR-RD-04 drug product

No SAEs reported

AEs reported

  • Consistent with myeloablative conditioning and underlying disease
  • N = 22 (moderate = 9, mild = 13)
    Pre-treatment and prior to conditioning (n = 6, not all events listed)
    • Diarrhea, hypokalemia, dizziness
    • Dehydration, vomiting

Post-treatment (n = 16, not all events listed)

  • Alopecia, intermittent diarrhea, vomiting
  • Mucositis, intermittent febrile neutropenia, intermittent epistaxis
  • Intermittent blurry vision, intermittent hypokalemia, mucoceles
  • Thrombocytopenia

34

CYSTINOSIS PHASE 1/2

Patient 1: Initial data indicate positive trends across multiple measures

CLINICAL LAB MEASURES

Baseline

38

3 Months

40

eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2)

normal range: >90

6 Months

Kidney

52

Function

Baseline

2.2

3 Months

2.1

Serum Creatinine (mg/dL)

normal range: 0.7-1.2

6 Months

1.6

Urine Volume

Baseline

4.1

24 Hour Urine

Volume in L

3 Months

2.6

BIOMARKER ENDPOINTS

Levels

Baseline

2,187

of Cystine

in Skin*

3 Months

1,493

μm3

  • Experimental in vivo confocal microscopy
  • Two skin areas, behind the ear and 'optional', averaged
  • Analysis and quantification (3D Image-Pro software)

VCN

Average Granulocyte Cystine

(vcn/dg)

Level

(Drug Product = 2.1)

(µmol half cystine/g protein)

1

Month

2.9

Baseline1.3

1.5

1.5

7.8

2

Months

3.0

1 Month

1.3

3

Months

2.0

2 Months

1.5

3 Months

1.5

Asymptomatic Heterozygous Carrier Granulocyte Cystine Range: 0.2 - 1 .9 µmol half cystine/g protein

Source: Gertsman I et al., Clinical Chemistry, 2016

VCN: Vector Copy Number; CTNS: Cystinosin, Lysosomal Cystine Transporter; mRNA: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate; SCr: Serum Creatinine *Data obtained using a novel experimental methodology utilizing in vivo confocal microscopy, to image crystals in the skin behind the ear

35

CYSTINOSIS PHASE 1/2

Patient 1: Reduced treatment burden at 6 months

Number of Medications and Supplements

(max per day)

Before

Gene Therapy

ON Cysteamine

After Gene Therapy

(at 6 months post-gene therapy)

OFF Cysteamine

52 20

NOTE: Investigational gene therapy

36

Gaucher Disease

AVR-RD-02

37

Goals for gene therapy in Gaucher Type 1 Disease

Sources: Grabowski G et al, Online Metabolic and Molecular Bases of Inherited Disease, 2018; Weinreb N et al, AJH, 2008; Pastores G et al, Semin Hematol, 2004 CNS: Central Nervous System; GBA: gene coding for glucocerebrosidase

UNMET NEEDS:

Bone-related manifestations

Unmet needs: bone pain, avascular necrosis, bone crisis, osteoporosis, fractures, joint destruction, skeletal abnormalities

Hemoglobin levels and platelet counts

Unmet needs: anemia, thrombocytopenia, easy bruising, bleeding

Hepatosplenomegaly

Unmet needs: enlarged liver, enlarged spleen

CNS complications

Unmet needs: Increased risk of GBA-Parkinson's disease

Everyday burden of illness, and life expectancy

Unmet needs: fatigue, pain, lung disease, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan

38

Long-termfollow-up study highlights significant unmet need in Gaucher Type 1

Despite standard-of-care ERT, disease progression continues and unmet need remains.

Incomplete therapeutic response is common:

  • 60% of patients failed to achieve at least one of the six therapeutic goals evaluated after 4+ years of ERT1
  • A clinically significant percentage of patients continue to exhibit bone pain, organomegaly and cytopenia after 10 years of ERT2
  • 25% of patients continue to suffer from physical limitations after two years of ERT, primarily due to bone disease3

Persistence after

Non-splenectomized

Splenectomized

10 years ERT

Patients

Patients

Anemia

12.4%

8.8%

Thrombocytopenia*

22.7%

0.7%

Splenomegaly*

38.3%

N/A

Hepatomegaly*

14.3%

18.8%

Bone Pain

42.9%

62.5%

Bone Crisis

7.4%

16.7%

* Higher persistence rates observed when more severe manifestations were present at baseline

  • Persistence refers to the presence of anemia, bone pain, bone crisis, or at least moderate thrombocytopenia, splenomegaly, or hepatomegaly, present after 10 years of ERT among those with baseline involvement of these parameters (from a registry of 757 GD1 patients; Weinreb et al., 2013).

Following 10 years of treatment, ~26% of patients were receiving between 45-150 U/kg EOW, and 96% of these individuals were receiving doses between 45-90 U/kg EOW.

Sources: 1Weinreb N et al. Amer J Hematol, 2008; 2Weinreb N et al. J Inherit Metab Dis, 2013; 3Giraldo P et al. Qual Life Res, 2005.

GD1: Gaucher Disease Type 1; SOC: Standard of Care; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; EOW: Every Other Week

39

GuardOne: Phase 1/2 study in Gaucher Type 1 patients

First patient dosed

Patients

n = 8 - 16

Type 1 Gaucher

Treatment naïve or on ERT

16 - 35 year-old

Male and Female

PHASE 1/2

AVR-RD-02 Trial

Key Objectives

Safety, Engraftment, Efficacy,

ERT-independence

GAU-201:AVR-RD-02 Study; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy

40

Pompe disease

AVR-RD-03

41

Goals for gene therapy in Pompe Disease

Sources: Barba-Romero M et al, Rev Neurol, 2012; Dasouki M et al, Neurol Clin, 2014; Hagemans M et al, J Neurol, 2007; Musumeci O et al, Eur J of Neurol, 2018

TO PREVENT OR IMPROVE:

Pulmonary function

Unmet needs: respiratory insufficiency, chronic respiratory infections, sleep apnea, artificial ventilation

Physical endurance and strength

Unmet needs: proximal myopathy, progressive muscle weakness in diaphragm, trunk and lower limbs, wheel-chair bound

CNS complications

Unmet needs: neuromuscular control, reduction in executive function, cognitive impairment

GI complications

Unmet needs: macroglossia (childhood onset), difficulty chewing and swallowing,

GI symptoms, including irritable bowel-like symptoms

Everyday burden of illness, and life expectancy

Unmet needs: fatigue, hepatomegaly, independent living, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan

42

Pompe lentiviral gene therapy program advancing

Integrated three-part approach

THE CHALLENGE

  • Pompe requires 20x more ERT than Fabry or Gaucher
  • Requires GAA activity restored to muscle and CNS

GILT-tagged Recombinant Human (rh)GAA impacts levels of stored glycogen compared to non GILT-tagged Recombinant Human (rh)GAA in a Pompe mouse model

AVROBIO's APPROACH

  • Potent transgene promoter
  • GILT uptake tag
  • Bu90-TDMfor CNS impact

HEART

DIAPHRAGM

12

12

tissue

10

tissue

10

8

8

/ g wet

/ g wet

6

6

Glycogenmg

Glycogenmg

4

4

2

rhGAA

2

rhGAA

0

GILT-rhGAA

0

GILT-rhGAA

10

15

20

10

15

20

5

5

Dose mg/kg

Dose mg/kg

GILT: Glycosylation-Independent Lysosomal Targeting

Sources: Burton B et al, J Pediatr, 2017; Ausems M et al, Eur J Hum Genet, 1999; Gungor D et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2011; Maga JA et al, J of Bio Chem, 2013; Bartelink, Lancet Haematol, 2016.

43

GILT and GILT mutant v1 reduce glycogen by >99% in heart

P<0.0001

NT Bu NT

KO WT

GAA

Wild type

Diseased

Glycogen

GAA

2983

Bu

7.5 9 Gy

2984

2984

  • P<0.01 ** P<0.001

44

Glycogen and GILT and GILT mutant v1 similar to wildtype mice

GILT tag is essential for glycogen clearance in CNS

Cerebrum Spinal cord

NS

***

***

NT

Bu NT

GAA

2983

KO

WT

*** P<0.001

Glycogen

Bu

2985

7.5 9 Gy

2984

2986

2987

2988

2989

3006

3007

WT

KO

GAA

2983

2984

45

plato®

--

AVROBIO's foundation designed to scale gene therapy worldwide

State-of-the-art technologies including automated manufacturing platform

Optimized

Redefines manufacturing

for performance

best practices

46

plato® : Three upgrades designed to optimize potency, safety and durability

Increase

Increase

Increase

Increase

UPGRADES

enzyme

transduction

Increase

marrow space /

consistency

activity

efficiency

VCN

engraftment

and safety

1

| Vector

2

| Conditioning

*

3

| Automation

Upgrades designed to increase Vector Copy Number (VCN),

enzyme activity, chimerism and durability

* TDM (therapeutic drug monitoring)

47

plato®

VECTOR UPGRADE:

UPGRADE

Metrics compared to academic process

1

FAB-201 patient #4 drug product data with plato®

Enzyme Activity (nmol/hr/mL)

VCN (per diploid genome)

Transduction Efficiency (%)

122.2x

Increase vs. Mean

1.81.8x

60

2.2x

10

8

6

Mean = 4.8

4

2

6.4 5.3 2.6 10.7

0

PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4

FAB-201

VCN: Vector Copy Number; FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study

NOTE: Data is from drug product

Increase vs. Mean

1.6

1.4

1.2

  • Mean = 0.9

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0.7 0.5 1.4 1.6

0

PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4

FAB-201

Increase vs. Mean

50

40

30

Mean = 23.3

20

10

16.2 30.0 23.7 50.7

0

PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4

FAB-201

48

plato®

VECTOR UPGRADE:

UPGRADE

Metrics compared to academic process

1

FAB-201 and AVR-RD-04 drug product data

VCN (per diploid genome)

2.2x

Increase

2

2

vs. Mean*

FAB-201 with plato™

1.8x

1.8

1.8

Increase

4-plasmid vector (LV2)

1.6

1.6

vs. Mean

Bu TDM conditioning

1.4

1.4

Automated manufacturing

1.2

1.2

1

1

Mean = 0.9

AVR-RD-04 with "plato™-like"

0.8

0.8

4-plasmid vector

0.6

0.

Bu TDM conditioning

0.4

0.

Manual manufacturing

0.2

0.

0.7

0.5

1.4

1.6

2.0*

0

PATIENT 1

PATIENT 2

PATIENT 3

PATIENT 4

PATIENT 1

FAB-201

CYS-101

BU TDM: Busulfan Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; VCN: Vector Copy Number; FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study; CYS-101:AVR-RD-04 Study; LV: Lentiviral Vector

  • Manufactured at UCLA using UCLA's assays and methodologies NOTE: Data is from drug product

Transduction Efficiency

(%)

3.3x

Increase

60

60

2.2x

vs. Mean*

Increase

vs. Mean

  1. 50
  1. 40

30 30

Mean = 23.3

  1. 20

16.2

30.0

23.7

50.7

76.0*

0

PATIENT 1

PATIENT 2

PATIENT 3

PATIENT 4

PATIENT 1

FAB-201

CYS-101

49

plato®

UPGRADE

2

PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE:

Targeted busulfan intended to balance optimal engraftment with enhanced safety

Meta-analysis of 465 patients identified optimal exposure

Optimized precision dosing designed to enhance tolerability

Lowest rate of adverse events in the Bu90 range

Bu: Busulfan; AUC: Area Under the Curve

Sources: Bartelink IH et al, Lancet Haematol, 2016

0.8

Graft Failure

Increased Toxicity

Probability

0.6

Optimal

Exposure

Event

0.4

Adverse

0.2

0.0

50

70

90

110

130

Busulfan Cumulative AUC (mg x hr/L)

Non-Malignant Disorders (n=465 patients)

50

plato®

PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE:

UPGRADE

Precision dosing via state-of-the-art

2

patient therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM)

4 clinic visits

D -70 D -69 D -68

PERSONALIZED CONDITIONING

DRUG

APHERESIS

WITH PRECISION DOSING

PRODUCT

PERI-INFUSION PERIOD

2 clinic visits

10-12 hr clinic visits

Ambulatory care occurring in close proximity to hospital

D -67 D -66 D -65

D -6

D -5

D -4

D -3

D -2

D -1

D 0

D 1 - 7

D 8 - 14

D 15 - 28

Plerixafor SubQ

Anticonvulsant tablets BID

G-CSF

HSC

SHIPPED TO MANUFACTURER

MONITORING & MANAGEMENT

• Nausea, mucositis, diarrhea

STARTING DOSE: 3.2 mg/kg

• Fever, headache, asthenia

TARGET AUC: 90 mg•hr/L +/- 10%

OF POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS

• Skin rash

Side-effects typically peak

• Hair thinning / loss

over 2-4 days

IV Busulfan

Age/Weight

AUC

AUC

AUC

Informed Dose

Informed Dose

Informed Dose

Informed Dose

3- 20 x 106

CD34+ cells/kg

DAILY SEQUENTIAL BLOOD DRAWS

TDM

BLOOD DRAWS

To monitor neutrophil

and platelet counts

• Change in neutrophils

• Change in platelets

G-CSF If needed, to increase neutrophil counts

Platelet infusion If needed, to increase platelet levels

G-CSF: granulocyte colony stimulating factor; PERI-INFUSION PERIOD: time from infusion to discharge; TDM: therapeutic drug monitoring; HSC: hematopoietic stem cell

Notes: Illustrative only. AEs will vary patient by patient, see busulfan label for a complete list of side-effects. Ambulatory care based on oncology setting with higher intensity conditioning

51

plato®

UPGRADE

2

PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE:

Rapid neutrophil and platelet recovery with minimal lymphocyte depletion using Busulfan TDM

Absolute Neutrophil Count (ANC)

Platelet Count

Absolute Lymphocyte Count

Cystinosis Patient 1: Busulfan

Fabry Patients 1 - 3: Mel

Fabry Patient 4: Bu90-TDM

Fabry: Patients #1-3 Melphalan 100mg/m2; Patient #4 Busulfan 'AUC 90'; Cystinosis: Patient #1 Busulfan 'AUC 90'

Threshold levels for prophylactic supportive care in HSC Tx; ANC <0.5 x 109 per liter (AABB); Platelets <10 X 109 cells/L (AABB)

NOTE: Neutrophil counts - G-CSF administration post gene therapy: Pt 1: 7 Doses, Day 7 - 14, Pt 2: 11 Doses, Day 7 - 17, Pt 3: 6 Doses, Day 7 - 12, Pt 4: 5 Doses, Day 8 - 12

NOTE: Platelet counts - Platelet Transfusion: Pt 1: Day 10; Pt 2, 3: Day 11, Pt 4: no transfusion

TDM = Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; G-CSF = Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor

52

plato®

UPGRADE

2

TRANSDUCED CD34+ CELLS

PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE:

Designed to access "hard-to-reach"

compartments

CNS/PNS

Microglia

MICROGLIA

Neuron

Viscera

Potential for widespread

microglia engraftment

BRAIN

throughout the brain

Busulfan crosses blood-brain barrier

and eliminates resident microglia cells

making space for gene-modified cells

Enzyme

Astrocyte

IN THE

BONE

MARROW

Busulfan eliminates

BONE MARROW

PERIPHERAL TISSUE

hematopoietic (CD34+)

stem and progenitor cells

making space for gene-

modified cells

Granulocyte

Bloodstream

Bone

HSC

Progenitors

Mature

area

area

cells area

Lymphocyte

Monocyte

Mature

Blood Cells

Enzyme

Enzyme

Macrophage

53

PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE:

Designed to access "hard-to-reach" compartments, including the brain

MRI: 54 year old with Fabry disease demonstrating white matter lesions (WMLs)

GFP: Marker of engrafted cells

Iba1: Marker of microglia cells

DAPI: Nuclear stain irrespective of cell type

Source: Buechner S, J. Neurol, Neurosurg, Psychiatry, 2008

MRI: Magnetic Resonance Imaging; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; WMLs: White Matter Lesions; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Global microglial coverage of mouse brain at 4 months post gene-modified HSC transplantation

  • Widespread engraftment in regions critical for cognitive, motor, olfactory, and visual function
  • Engrafted microglia/microglia-like cells have comparable morphology and classical lineage markers with endogenous microglia

54

AUTOMATION UPGRADE:

Automated, scalable manufacturing system

Designed to elevate quality and overcome historic CMC bottlenecks

Expanded

Broader

High

Enhanced

Lower

Scale

Reach

Quality

Convenience

Costs

Potential to reach

Portable platform

Automated, closed

Cryopreservation

Designed to create

thousands of patients

designed for flexible

system designed to

simplifies logistics and

efficiencies in vector

per year

global production

improve quality and

patient scheduling

design / scalable cell

using low grade clean

consistency

and vector production

rooms

55

AUTOMATION UPGRADE:

Designed to deliver large-scale manufacturing

Differentiated, cost-effective approach

  • Vector production

HIGH VOLUME / TITRE

Vector with disease-specific transgene

Large bioreactor

200 liter serum-free suspension culture

Frozen in aliquots

to streamline supply chain

  • Drug product production

INCREASE CONSISTENCY

Automated, closed system

CD 34+ hematopoietic stem cells

Cryopreserved to enable convenient dosing

  • Scalable, global production suites

COST-EFFECTIVESCALE-OUT

*

Illustrative

* European manufacturing capabilities planned for 2H 2020; manufacturing capabilities currently in place in U.S. & Australia

56

plato®

AUTOMATION UPGRADE:

UPGRADE

Global manufacturing established

3

Automated systems operational in 3 sites with 4th in progress

Europe

In progress

U.S.

U.S.

Operational

Operational

Australia

Operational

57

plato®

UPGRADE

3

AUTOMATION UPGRADE:

Poised to manufacture at scale

Designed to optimize potency and safety, and overcome historic CMC bottlenecks

V E C T O RD R U G P R O D U C T

2,400

PATIENTS

2,400

PATIENTS

ANNUALLY

ANNUALLY

~50 patients per run 100 patients per unit per year

~12 runs per year per suite

8 automated units per suite

(200 L scale bioreactor runs (109 titre))

4 production suites

3 global production suites

Illustrative

58

plato®

3 UPGRADES IN PLACE:

UPGRADE

plato® metric compared to academic process

1, 2, 3

FAB-201 THREE MONTH data for patient #4 with plato® vs. patients #1-3

Plasma Enzyme Activity

Leukocyte Enzyme Activity

(nmol/hr/mL)

2.9x

(nmol/hr/mg)

3.2x

Increase vs. Mean

Increase vs. Mean

Mean = 1.6

Mean = 18.3

2.7

1.4

0.6

4.6

26.0

24.8

4.1

57.9

FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study

59

Milestones anticipated across the pipeline in 2020

Clinical activities and timelines subject in all respects to ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic*

FABRY

GAUCHER

CYSTINOSIS

POMPE

Continue recruitment

Continue recruitment in

Continue recruitment in

Complete preclinical

in FAB-201 Phase 2

GuardOne Phase 1/2

investigator-sponsored

IND-enabling activities

clinical trial

clinical trial

Phase 1/2 clinical trial

Continue to report data

Report initial patient

Continue to report

across Phase 1 and

data in H2 2020

patient data

Phase 2 clinical trials

AVROBIO to hold first R&D Day in 2020

* For additional information, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020.

60

61

Appendix

62

Hematopoietic reconstitution occurs in two distinct phases

A few thousand long-term engrafting cells stably sustain levels of transgene product

First wave of short-term progenitor cells start to exhaust with

progressive takeover by a smaller population of long-term engrafting cells

Clonal Population

0 - 3

6 - 12

24 - 48

Time after GT (months)

Source: Biasco L et al, Cell Stem Cell, 2016

Long-term engrafting cells

Short-term progenitor cells

63

Precedent for use of kidney biopsy data for FDA approval of drug candidate for Fabry disease

Migalastat approved on % reduction in GL-3 inclusions per KIC as compared to placebo

45 Amenable patients* (16 males / 29 females)

Group

Migalastat (BL -M6)

Placebo (BL -M6)

Males (N=16)

5/7 (71%)

4/9 (44%)

-1.10(-1.94,-0.02)

-0.03(-1.00, 1.69)

Patients with baseline GL-3 ≥ 0.3

7/9 (78%)

2/8 (25%)

(N=17; 9 males, 8 females)

-0.91(-1.94, 0.19)

-0.02(-1.00, 1.69)

Patients with baseline GL-3 < 0.3

6/16 (38%)

7/12 (58%)

(N=28; 7 males, 21 females)

-0.02(-0.10, 0.26)

-0.05(-0.16, 0.14)

Treatment Group

n

Baseline Median

Month 6 Median

Change from Baseline Median

(min, max)

(min, max)

(min, max)

Average number of GL-3 inclusions per KIC (N=13)

Galafold

7

3.6 (0.2, 6.0)

2.6 (0.1, 6.0)

-0.7(-1.7, 1.2)

Placebo

6

1.8 (0.1, 2.8)

2.0 (0.05, 4.3)

-0.04(-0.5, 1.5)

7/9 males ≥ 50% reduction

(at 6 months from baseline)

28% average reduction

(at 6 months from baseline)

Classic Fabry patient level data

0-6 months randomized clinical trial and 6-12 months open label extension

Male Patients with the Classic Phenotype

Migalastat (Months 0-24)

Placebo (Months 0-6) → Migalastat (Months 6-24)

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

PTC GL-3

0.16

0.03

n/a

5.69

1.22

n/a

2.88

2.41

1.55

0.16

0.03

0.11

0.94

0.88

inclusions at BL

Change in PTC GL-3

-0.08

0.01

n/a

-1.77

-1.10

n/a

-1.25

1.21

-0.21

0.01

0.09

-0.07

1.94

-0.83

inclusions from BL to M6

Change in PTC GL-3

-0.12

n/a

n/a

-1.92

n/a

n/a

-0.81

-0.94

-1.13

-0.09

-0.05

n/a

-2.28

0.06

Source: Germain D et al, Genetics in Medicine, 2019

inclusions from BL/M6b to M12

46% average reduction

(average of patients with 12 month data)

• Classic Fabry disease (AGA activity <1%)

• NOTE: For informational purposes; differences exist between trial designs and subject populations; AVROBIO has not conducted any head-to-head trials comparing migalastat to AVR-RD-01

64

FABRY PHASE 1

Reduction of pre-existinganti-ERT drug IgG antibodies following AVR-RD-01

Suggests potential as a therapeutic option independent of pre-existing antibodies

Fabry Disease Phase 1 IgG Antibody Titer

700000

650000

Positive

Control

Titer

60000040000~

Patient 1

Patient 2

Antibody

30000

Patient 3

IgG

Patient 4

20000

Patient 5

10000

0

Negative

Day 0

Control

Infuse AVR-RD-01

ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; IgG: Immunoglobulin G; MPS-1: Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; IDUA: Iduronidase: SR-TIGET:

San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy; LV: Lentiviral; rhIDUA: Recombinant Human alpha-L-Iduronidase

Similar Results Observed in Other Studies

San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-TIGET)

Change in pre-existing antibodies reported for Hurler disease (MPS-1)

  • Ex vivo LV-CD34+ gene therapy with conditioning
  • N = 6
  • Evaluable patients (5/6) demonstrated sustained, supraphysiologic blood IDUA activity
  • 4/5 prior ERT (rhIDUA) exposure (5-28 months)
  • 4/5 pre-existingERT-induced IgG antibodies
  • 6/6 anti-rhIDUA IgGs undetectable 2 months post gene therapy

Source: Gentner B et al., Blood, 2019

65

New collaborations advancing leadership in lentiviral gene therapy

Fully Automated Bu-TDM Immunoassay

  • AVROBIO and Saladax announced agreement to develop and validate Saladax's fully automated nanoparticle immunoassay kit
  • Designed to work on most automated hospital analyzers
  • Regular technician, 24/7 analysis possible with results anticipated in minutes using only microLs of blood
  • Designed to analyze 10-100s samples per machine/hour
  • Expected to eliminate Bu degradation errors as assay conducted in real-time at the point of care
  • Scalable

Antibody-Drug Conjugate

  • AVROBIO and Magenta announced research & clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Magenta's preclinical CD117-targeted antibody conjugate to amanitin (MGTA-117) in conjunction with AVROBIO investigational gene therapies
  • Designed to deplete only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells
  • Has shown promising data in non-human primates
  • MGTA-117currently in IND-enabling studies
  • Each party retains commercial rights to its own programs

66

Disclaimer

AVROBIO Inc. published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:10:05 UTC
