AVROBIO : Corporate Presentation July 2020

Company Presentation July 2020 This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "designed to," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy, prospective products and goals, the therapeutic potential of our investigational gene therapies, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, potential regulatory approvals and the timing thereof, the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our clinical trial programs and business generally, as well as our plans and expectations with respect to the timing and resumption of any development activities that may be temporarily paused as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, the expected benefits and results of our implementation of the plato® platform in our clinical trials and gene therapy programs, the expected safety profile of our investigational gene therapies, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of anticipated products, the market opportunity for and anticipated commercial activities relating to our investigational gene therapies, and statements regarding the Company's financial and cash position and expected cash reserves. Any such statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on AVROBIO's current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry as well as management's current beliefs and expectations of future events only as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward- looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that any one or more of AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies will not be successfully developed or commercialized, the risk of cessation or delay of any ongoing or planned clinical trials of AVROBIO or our collaborators or of encountering challenges in the enrollment or dosing in such clinical trials, the risk that AVROBIO may not realize the intended benefits of our gene therapy platform, including the features of our plato platform, the risk that our investigational gene therapies or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that we anticipate, the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical or clinical trials, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or trials involving AVROBIO's investigational gene therapies, the risk that we will be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our investigational gene therapies, the risk that the size and growth potential of the market for our investigational gene therapies will not materialize as expected, risks associated with our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, risks regarding the accuracy of our estimates of expenses and future revenue, risks relating to our capital requirements and needs for additional financing, risks relating to clinical trial and business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, including that such interruptions may materially delay our development timeline and/or increase our development costs or that data collection efforts may be impaired or otherwise impacted by such crises, and risks relating to our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our investigational gene therapies. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause AVROBIO's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in AVROBIO's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in AVROBIO's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AVROBIO explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law. Note regarding trademarks: plato is a trademark of AVROBIO. Other trademarks referenced in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. Note regarding future updates: The statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future evets, which may change significantly as the global consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly develop. Accordingly, we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. 2 Our mission: Giving people with genetic disease freedom for life Multiple programs in the clinic 12 patients dosed to date across three clinical trials Investigational Gene Therapy Proof-of-Concept IND-Enabling Phase 1/2 Commercial Rights Fabry Phase 2 AVROBIO AVR-RD-01 Gaucher Phase 1/2 AVROBIO AVR-RD-02 Cystinosis Phase 1/2 AVROBIO AVR-RD-04 Pompe Preclinical AVROBIO AVR-RD-03 IND: Investigational New Drug 4 Addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunity CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE COSTS Approx. 2019 Disease Est. Cost Per Patient Per Year Net Sales Selected Companies Fabry $320k $1.4B Gaucher $250k-400k $1.4B Pompe $500k $1.0B Cystinosis $625k-700k* $0.2B Sources: Rombach S et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2013; van Dussen L et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2014; WAC pricing from Redbook; 2019 Net Sales from company annual and other reports for Horizon's Procysbi oral therapy (delayed release cysteamine bitartrate) Note: Shire acquired by Takeda in 2019 5 Lifelong treatments vs. potential single-dose therapy DISEASE PROGRESSION CONTINUES DISEASE PROGRESSION COULD HALT OR REVERSE Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) AVROBIO Gene Therapy Temporary bolus of enzyme, not curative Designed for 24/7 expression of protein, curative potential Pharmacokinetics of ERT Plasma Life-long infusions Bi-Weekly ERT Their Progeny Transduced HSCs and Expression in Functional Protein One-Time Gene Therapy 24/7 expression Enzyme or protein level Transient, intermittent elevation Long-term, continuous elevation Treatment burden Bi-weekly IV infusions Single IV infusion ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; IV: Intravenous; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cells 6 Established ex vivo lentiviral approach Transduce with lentiviral vector carrying therapeutic gene Select CD34+ stem cells Collect mobilized blood G E N E T H E R A P Y A P P R O A C H Harvest and freeze Condition and dose 4 5 7 Fabry Disease AVR-RD-01 8 Goals for gene therapy in Fabry disease Sources: Wanner C et al, Med Genetics and Metab, 2018; Burlina A, JIEMS, 2016 CNS: Central Nervous System; TIA: Transient Ischemic Attack UNMET NEEDS: Kidney function Unmet needs: proteinuria, polyuria, kidney failure Cardiac function Unmet needs: left ventricular hypertrophy, fibrosis, heart failure Neuropathic pain Unmet needs: pain and burning sensations in hands and feet, pain crises CNS complications Unmet needs: TIA/stroke, depression, impaired executive function, white matter hyperintensities Everyday burden of illness and life expectancy Unmet needs: fatigue, inability to sweat, joint pain, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, cloudy vision, hearing loss, tinnitus, rash, angiokeratomas, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan 9 Two AVR-RD-01 Fabry clinical trials 9 patients dosed across Phases 1 and 2 PHASE 1 Investigator-Sponsored Trial* Patients n = 5 (fully enrolled) On ERT > 6 months prior to enrollment 18 - 50 year-old males Key Objective Safety and preliminary efficacy PHASE 2 AVRO - FAB-201 Trial Patients n = 8-12 (4 patients dosed to-date) Treatment-naive 16 - 50 year-old males Key Objectives Safety and efficacy July 2019 data presented, unless otherwise specified * Sponsored by FACTs team (Fabry Disease Clinical Research and Therapeutics) in Canada 10 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 Age of symptom 10 / 19 years 36 / 37 years 13 / 13 years 9 / 9 years onset / diagnosis Age dosed with 21 years 46 years 40 years 26 years AVR-RD-01 Fabry Mutation c.1021G>A (p.E341K) c.644A>G (p.N215S) c.639+1G>T c.833dupA Primary disease signs • Kidney disease • Cardiac disease • Kidney disease • Chronic pain FAB-201 and symptoms • Chronic pain • Peripheral neuropathy • GI symptoms • Peripheral neuropathy Patient • GI symptoms • Chronic pain • Peripheral neuropathy • Neuropathic shuffling • Decreased cold • Increased tiredness • Bilateral deafness gait Characteristics sensation • GI symptoms • Tinnitus • Lethargy intolerance • Intermittent tinnitus • Peripheral edema • Temperature • Mild high frequency • Decreased cold • Tinnitus Treatment-naïve hearing loss sensation • Raynaud's syndrome • Hearing loss Fabry patients • GI symptoms Leukocyte AGA 0.10* 2.38** 0.58** 0.46** enzyme activity at baseline (nmol/hr/mg protein) Plasma lyso-Gb3 at 202*** 8*** 147*** 92*** baseline (nM) Comment IgA deposits in Cardiac variant, not a kidney biopsy classic Fabry male Mayo Lab, ref range ≥23.1 nmol/hr/mg ** Rupar Lab, ref range 24-56 nmol/hr/mg

*** Reference value ≤ 2.4 nM

AGA: α-galactosidase A; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; GI: Gastrointestinal; IgA: Immunoglobulin-A 11 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 Patient 1: 87% substrate reduction in kidney biopsy at 1 year Average number of Gb3 inclusions per peritubular capillary (PTC) Mean Number of Gb3 Inclusions per PTC 4.5 4 3.5 3 2.5 2 1.5 1 0.5 0 3.55 3.55 0.47 Unpaired t-test for difference between n=55 PTCs at baseline vs. n=101 PTCs at 1 year; p < 0.0001

t-test for difference between n=55 PTCs at baseline vs. n=101 PTCs at 1 year; p < 0.0001 Error bar represents the standard deviation Baseline 1 Year (48 weeks) Baseline: The last available, non-missing observation prior to AVR-RD-01 infusion Note: With respect to Fabry disease, Gb3 inclusions per PTC is interchangeable with GL-3 inclusions per KIC FAB-201-1: First patient in FAB-201 clinical trial PTC: Peritubular Capillary; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide; GL-3: Globotriaosylceramide; KIC: Kidney Interstitial Capillary 12 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 New data point Patient 1: Multiple data trends sustained up to 22 months Leukocyte + Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3 Leukocyte AGA Lyso-Gb3 Plasma AGA Total Gb3 Missing Plasma AGA Analysis Day 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR-RD-01 Infuse AVR-RD-01 *Lab A: Mayo Clinic Laboratories; Lab B: Rupar Laboratory; Lab A Reference Range: >23.1 nmol/hr/mg; Lab B Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg *Reference Value: 2.4 nM; † Reference Value: 4961 nM; 6012 nM before August 2018 (until Day 28 for Patient 1) † Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide KIDNEY FUNCTION CARDIAC FUNCTION Vector Copy Number (VCN) remains within normal range at 12 mos. remains within normal range at 12 mos. Drug Product 140 140 VCN: 0.7 Baseline 120 120 Month 12 100 100 Baseline 80 80 Month 12 60 60 40 40 20 20 0 0 EF (%) LV Mass LV Mass Index mGFR eGFR mL/min/1.73 m2 mL/min/1.73 m2 (Absolute) (g) (Normalized) (g/m2) Day 0 Normal Range Average 116* mL/min/1.73 m2 Reference Range 64.3 ± 4.2% 138.9 ± 24.5 g 67.8 ± 10.7 g/m2 mGFR/eGFR Male (20-39 years) Mean Values ± SD Male (20-39 years) Infuse AVR-RD-01 *Source: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/gfr Source: Alfakih K et al, J Magn Reson Imaging, 2003 VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells mGFR: Measured Glomerular Filtration Rate; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate EF: Ejection Fraction; LV: Left Ventricular Note: Patient #1 had a skin biopsy score of 3 (severe accumulation) at baseline, a score of 2 (moderate accumulation) at 6 months and a score of 1 (mild accumulation) at 12 months Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) 13 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 - Cardiac Variant Patient 2: Multiple data trends sustained up to 1 year* Leukocyte + Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3 Leukocyte AGA Lyso-Gb3 Total Gb3 Plasma AGA *Data from Rupar Laboratory; Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg; † Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A *Reference Value: 2.4 nM; † Reference Value: 4961 nM; Note: Patient #2 has normal substrate, consistent with late-onset cardiac variant phenotype Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide KIDNEY FUNCTION CARDIAC FUNCTION Vector Copy Number (VCN) remains within normal range remains within normal range 140 200 Drug Product Baseline VCN: 0.5 120 Month 12 150 100 Baseline 80 100 Month 12 60 40 50 20 0 0 mGFR eGFR EF (%) LV Mass LV Mass Index mL/min/1.73 m2 mL/min/1.73 m2 (Absolute) (g) (Normalized) (g/m2) Normal Range Average 99 mL/min/1.73 m2 Reference Range Day 0 55-65% 58-91 g/m2 mGFR/eGFR Male (40-49 years) Mean Values Male 40-49 years Infuse AVR-RD-01 Source: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/content/gfr Source: Alfakih K et al, J Magn Reson Imaging, 2003 VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells mGFR: Measured Glomerular Filtration Rate; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate EF: Ejection Fraction; LV: Left Ventricular Note: As patient #2 is a cardiac variant of Fabry disease, this patient had a skin biopsy score of 0 (trace or no accumulation) at baseline and at 6 months Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) * Latest data points for this patient are at the 1-yearfollow-up which = 48 weeks per protocol 14 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 Patient 3: Data up to 1 year* suggest trend towards durable engraftment Leukocyte + Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3 Leukocyte AGA Lyso-Gb3 Total Gb3 Plasma AGA Day 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR -RD-01 Infuse AVR-RD-01 *Data from Rupar Laboratory; Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg; † Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A *Reference Value: 2.4 nM; † Reference Value: 4961 nM; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; Gb3: Globotriaosylceramide Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity Vector Copy Number (VCN) Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Skin Biopsy Score (Patient 3) Drug Product VCN: 1.4 Baseline 2 6 months 2 Day 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR-RD-01 Infuse AVR-RD-01 Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A VCN: Vector Copy Number; PBMCs: Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) *1-yearfollow-up = 48 weeks per protocol 15 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 Patients 1-4: Plasma and leukocyte enzyme activity sustained up to 22 months Patient #4 dosed using plato® Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Patient 4 Leukocyte AGAPlasma AGA (nmol/hr/mg protein) (nmol/hr/mL protein) AGA: α-Galactosidase A 16 FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2 Patients 1-4: Plasma lyso-Gb3 reduction sustained up to 18 months Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Patient 4 Reduction from Baseline to Last Observation Patient 1 88% Patient 2 NA Patient 3 50% Patient 4 43% Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine

Globotriaosylsphingosine Note: Patient #2 has normal substrate, consistent with late-onset cardiac variant phenotype 17 Two AVR-RD-01 Fabry clinical trials 9 patients dosed across Phases 1 and 2 PHASE 1 PHASE 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial* AVRO - FAB-201 Trial Patients n = 5 (fully enrolled) On ERT > 6 months prior to enrollment 18 - 50 year-old males Key Objectives Safety and preliminary efficacy FAB-201 = AVRO-RD-01-201 Study Sponsored by FACTs team (Fabry Disease Clinical Research and Therapeutics) in Canada ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy 18 Fabry Phase 1 Patient Characteristics ERT-Treated Fabry Patients PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 PATIENT 5 Age of symptom 18 / 37 years 9 / 29 years 10 / 0 years 7 / 4 years 10 / 14 years onset / diagnosis Years on ERT 11 years 6 years 4 years 11 years 2 years Age dosed with 48 years 39 years 40 years 37 years 30 years AVR-RD-01 Mutation c.962A>G (p.Q321R) c.1033T>C c.427G>C c.427G>C (p.Y134S) (p.S345P) (p.A143P) (p.A143P) Primary disease • Kidney disease • Kidney disease • Cardiac Disease • Cardiac Disease • Kidney disease signs and • Cardiac disease • Cardiomyopathy • Tinnitus • Hypohidrosis • Hypertension symptoms • GI pain • Hypohidrosis • Headaches • Tinnitus • Hypohidrosis • GI diarrhea • Corneal verticillata • Dizziness • Corneal verticillata • Tinnitus • Angiokeratoma • Peripheral • Acroparesthesia • Angiokeratoma • Migraines • Insomnia neuropathy • GI symptoms • Impaired hearing • GI symptoms • Angiokeratoma • Angiokeratoma • Sleep apnea • Lymphedema • Asthma • Acroparesthesia • Depression Leukocyte AGA 2.1* 1.1* 0.6* 2.2* 1.0* activity at baseline (nmol/hr/mg protein) Plasma lyso-Gb3 at 25** 26** 59** 29** 16** baseline (nM) ERT discontinuation 18 months after gene Did not resume ERT 6 months after gene status therapy dose after gene therapy therapy dose dose Rupar Lab, ref range 24-56 nmol/hr/mg ** Reference value ≤ 2.4 nM

Note: AGA: α-galactosidase A; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; GI: Gastrointestinal; Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine 19 FABRY PHASE 1 Patients 1-5: Plasma lyso-Gb3 reduction sustained up to 32 months All patients who have discontinued ERT remain off ERT* ERT No Gene Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Patient 4 Patient 5 ERT Tx 26% reduction 25.3 18.8 from baseline ERT OFF ERT 47% reduction 26.1 14.0 from baseline ERT ON ERT 58.5 33.3 43% reduction from baseline ERT OFF ERT 35.7 23% increase 29.1 from baseline ERT OFF ERT 37% reduction 15.8 10.0 from baseline ERT ON ERT Gene Tx + ERT Gene Tx + Off ERT * As of April 27, 2020 Lyso-Gb3: Globotriaosylsphingosine; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; Tx: Therapy 20 FABRY PHASE 1 Patients 1-5: Leukocyte and plasma enzyme activity sustained up to 32 months Consistent trends across all patients, 4 patients > 1 year 350 Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Patient 4 Patient 5 Leukocyte AGA Activity (nmoles/hr/mg protein) 300 00 = 250 150 100 50 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR-RD-01 12 Plasma AGA Activity 10 (nmol/hr/mL) 8 6 4 2 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR-RD-01 AGA: α-Galactosidase A 21 FABRY PHASE 1 VCN stable at 32 months with consistent trend across all other patients 4 patients with 1+ years data Drug Product VCN Patient 1 0.7 Patient 2 1.4 Patient 3 0.8 Patient 4 1.4 Patient 5 1.2 VCN (per cell) 1.6 Patient 1 Patient 2 Patient 3 Patient 4 Patient 5 1.4 1.2 1 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Day 0 Infuse AVR-RD-01 Note: 0.1 VCN is indicative of approx. 5-10% of all nucleated cells having an average of 1-2 copies of the transgene VCN: Vector Copy Number 22 FABRY PHASE 1 Patient 1: Kidney function stable at 32 months ERT No Gene ERT + Gene Therapy Gene Therapy ERT Tx Normal Kidney Function Mild CKD Moderate CKD Severe CKD eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; TX: Therapy; CKD: Chronic Kidney Disease 23 Phase 1 Fabry (5 patients) and FAB-201 (4 patients) No SAEs related to AVR-RD-01 drug product AEs and SAEs reported No unexpected safety events Phase 1 AEs (n = 128): Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions Phase 1SAEs (n = 2): Febrile neutropenia (grade 3)

Thrombophlebitis (grade 2) or trends identified FAB 201 AEs (n = 98): Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions

pre-existing conditions Grade 1 or 2 (n = 72) Grade 3 or 4 (n = 30)

FAB 201 SAEs: (n = 4) Pre-treatment and prior to conditioning Seizure (grade 2) Post-treatment Dehydration, nausea, vomiting (grade 3)

Febrile neutropenia (2 patients, grade 3 & 4) Note: Safety data cut November 26, 2019 AE: Adverse Event; SAE: Serious Adverse Event NOTE: AVR-RD-01 is an investigational gene therapy Anti-AGA antibodies Pre-existing low titers detected in 4 patients 24 Fabry disease target product profile (T.P.P.) Potential attributes intended to support first-line use DISTRIBUTION • Hard to reach compartments - Kidney (podocytes) - Heart EFFICACY - Brain ALL PATIENT • 24/7 production SEGMENTS of enzyme • No restrictions on pre-existing antibodies to: - Gene therapy Fabry - Enzyme in previously ERT-treated patients DURABILITY • Adult and pediatric T.P.P. patients • Life-long • No mutation exclusions CONVENIENCE SAFETY • Single dose therapy • No short or long-term safety complications ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy Note: Potential attributes represent desired target product profile, and are not intended, and should not be interpreted, to be attributes of AVROBIO's current investigational gene therapies, which are being studied for safety and efficacy and have not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory body. 25 Building commercial capabilities 44+ product launches, including 1 gene therapy Holly May Jose Gomez Sean Ring Ramesh Arjunji Chief Commercial Officer SVP, Global Market Access & Value VP, Head of Commercial Operations VP, Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research / Value Demonstration Led commercial teams for LSDs at SanofiGenzyme

Head of Commercial at SOBI, a rare disease company Led global strategic marketing and global market access functions at AveXis

Led market access, global strategic pricing and reimbursement functions for LSDs at Shire • Extensive orphan drug • Led value demonstration for commercial strategy and insurers globally at AveXis launch expertise • Significant access and • Built out market development reimbursement responsibilities and commercial ops at Editas, at leading global biotech Zafgen, Cubist, Shire, Biogen companies 26 Cystinosis AVR-RD-04 27 UNMET NEEDS: Kidney function Goals for gene therapy in cystinosis Sources: Ariceta G et al, Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2015; Elmonem M et al, Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, 2016; Gahl et al, NEJM, 2002; Bois et al, J Med Genet, 1976 CNS: Central Nervous System; GI: Gastrointestinal Unmet needs: renal Fanconi syndrome, proteinuria, chronic kidney disease, kidney failure Vision Unmet needs: corneal cystine accumulation, photophobia, involuntary eyelid closure Endocrine disorders Unmet needs: softening/weakening of bones, bone pain, rickets, long bone deformations, hypophosphatemia, delayed growth, hypothyroidism, pancreatic insulin insufficiency, diabetes, infertility CNS complications Unmet needs: myopathy, hypotonia, tremors, difficulty swallowing, neurodevelopmental issues (speech and walking delay and cognitive impairment) Everyday burden of illness and life expectancy Unmet needs: medications multiple times per day that cause GI discomfort and sulfur body and breath smell, shortened lifespan 28 Cystinosis caused by defective gene that encodes cystinosin, an exporter protein Cystine crystals build up in lysosomes causing tissue and organ damage NORMAL CYSTINOSIS LYSOSOME Cysteine (monomer of cystine) Defective exporter protein Cystine (Cystinosin) (dimer) Cystine crystals Functional exporter protein (Cystinosin) Source: Cherqui et al, Nat Rev Nephrol. 2017 29 Drug product-derived macrophages restore normal cystine recycling Mechanisms of action Macrophages with CTNS transgene restore cystine recycling to CTNS-ve cells via: Tunneling nanotubes - transfer of corrected lysosomes, cystinosin, CTNS mRNA Exosomes / Microvesicles - transfer of cystinosin, CTNS mRNA Net result: Corrected lysosomes in cells throughout the body NORMAL LYSOSOME CYSTINOSIS LYSOSOME Microvesicles Exosomes Sources: Naphade, Stem Cells, 2015. Harrison, Molecular Therapy, 2013. CTNS: cystinosin, lysosomal cystine transporter; mRNA: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid 30 Allogeneic transplant demonstrated stabilized renal function, corrected polyuria and improved photophobia Allogenic HSC Transplant University Hospital Leuven 16 year old male

Diagnosed at 2.7 years old, started on cysteamine

Age 15 years - cysteamine toxicity

Age 16 years - fully matched HLA transplant

Acute GvHD

First few months

Kidney function stabilized Polyuria resolved

6 months

Photophobia score reduced from 5 (unable to open eyes even inside dark room) to 0 (no photophobia)

Cystine crystal reduction (31%) in macrophages in gastric mucosa at 30 months post transplant BEFORE TRANSPLANT 30 MONTHS POST TRANSPLANT Arrows/arrowheads point to tissue macrophages Elmonem M A et al, Am. J. Transplant, 2018; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell; HLA: Human Leukocyte Antigen; GvHD: Graft vs Host Disease 31 Investigator-sponsored* study of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis patients Two patients dosed Patients Up to 6 patients Adults and adolescents Cohorts 1-2 ≥18 years; Cohort 3 ≥14 years Male and Female On oral and ophthalmic cysteamine PHASE 1/2 Key Objectives Investigator-Sponsored Trial* Safety and efficacy Sponsored by University of California, San Diego Note: AVR-RD-04 aka CTNS-RD-04 32 PATIENT 1 Cystinosis AVR-RD-04 Phase 1/2 Patient Characteristics Note: AVR-RD-01 aka CTNS-RD-04 Age of symptom onset / diagnosis Age dosed with AVR-RD-04 Gender Mutation Primary disease signs and SoC treatment related symptoms, including Granulocyte Cystine levels at baseline (nmol half cystine per mg protein)* Comments 0 year / 8 months 20 years Male Allele 1: LDM1 Allele 2: Nt1035 (insC) Fanconi syndrome

Polyuria

Corneal abnormalities

Mild photophobia

Vomiting 7.8 NO kidney transplant Cysteamine 1125 mg p.o. every 12 h/day since 2009; discontinued prior to AVR-RD-04 infusion

AVR-RD-04 infusion Cysteamine eyedrops 4-5x/day

4-5x/day Concomitant medications not listed 33 Phase 1/2 Cystinosis No unexpected safety events or trends identified Note: Safety database cut as of January 27, 2020 for first patient dosed in the trial AE: Adverse Event; SAE: Serious Adverse Event No AEs or SAEs related to AVR-RD-04 drug product No SAEs reported AEs reported Consistent with myeloablative conditioning and underlying disease

N = 22 (moderate = 9, mild = 13)

Pre-treatment and prior to conditioning (n = 6, not all events listed)

and prior to conditioning (n = 6, not all events listed) Diarrhea, hypokalemia, dizziness Dehydration, vomiting

Post-treatment (n = 16, not all events listed) Alopecia, intermittent diarrhea, vomiting

Mucositis, intermittent febrile neutropenia, intermittent epistaxis

Intermittent blurry vision, intermittent hypokalemia, mucoceles

Thrombocytopenia 34 CYSTINOSIS PHASE 1/2 Patient 1: Initial data indicate positive trends across multiple measures CLINICAL LAB MEASURES Baseline 38 3 Months 40 eGFR (mL/min/1.73m2) normal range: >90 6 Months Kidney 52 Function Baseline 2.2 3 Months 2.1 Serum Creatinine (mg/dL) normal range: 0.7-1.2 6 Months 1.6 Urine Volume Baseline 4.1 24 Hour Urine Volume in L 3 Months 2.6 BIOMARKER ENDPOINTS Levels Baseline 2,187 of Cystine in Skin* 3 Months 1,493 μm3 Experimental in vivo confocal microscopy

Two skin areas, behind the ear and 'optional', averaged

Analysis and quantification (3D Image-Pro software) VCN Average Granulocyte Cystine (vcn/dg) Level (Drug Product = 2.1) (µmol half cystine/g protein) 1 Month 2.9 Baseline1.3 1.5 1.5 7.8 2 Months 3.0 1 Month 1.3 3 Months 2.0 2 Months 1.5 3 Months 1.5 Asymptomatic Heterozygous Carrier Granulocyte Cystine Range: 0.2 - 1 .9 µmol half cystine/g protein Source: Gertsman I et al., Clinical Chemistry, 2016 VCN: Vector Copy Number; CTNS: Cystinosin, Lysosomal Cystine Transporter; mRNA: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate; SCr: Serum Creatinine *Data obtained using a novel experimental methodology utilizing in vivo confocal microscopy, to image crystals in the skin behind the ear 35 CYSTINOSIS PHASE 1/2 Patient 1: Reduced treatment burden at 6 months Number of Medications and Supplements (max per day) Before Gene Therapy ON Cysteamine After Gene Therapy (at 6 months post-gene therapy) OFF Cysteamine 52 20 NOTE: Investigational gene therapy 36 Gaucher Disease AVR-RD-02 37 Goals for gene therapy in Gaucher Type 1 Disease Sources: Grabowski G et al, Online Metabolic and Molecular Bases of Inherited Disease, 2018; Weinreb N et al, AJH, 2008; Pastores G et al, Semin Hematol, 2004 CNS: Central Nervous System; GBA: gene coding for glucocerebrosidase UNMET NEEDS: Bone-related manifestations Unmet needs: bone pain, avascular necrosis, bone crisis, osteoporosis, fractures, joint destruction, skeletal abnormalities Hemoglobin levels and platelet counts Unmet needs: anemia, thrombocytopenia, easy bruising, bleeding Hepatosplenomegaly Unmet needs: enlarged liver, enlarged spleen CNS complications Unmet needs: Increased risk of GBA-Parkinson's disease Everyday burden of illness, and life expectancy Unmet needs: fatigue, pain, lung disease, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan 38 Long-termfollow-up study highlights significant unmet need in Gaucher Type 1 Despite standard-of-care ERT, disease progression continues and unmet need remains. Incomplete therapeutic response is common: 60% of patients failed to achieve at least one of the six therapeutic goals evaluated after 4+ years of ERT 1

of patients failed to achieve at least one of the six therapeutic goals evaluated after 4+ years of ERT A clinically significant percentage of patients continue to exhibit bone pain, organomegaly and cytopenia after 10 years of ERT 2

after 10 years of ERT 25% of patients continue to suffer from physical limitations after two years of ERT, primarily due to bone disease 3 Persistence after Non-splenectomized Splenectomized 10 years ERT† Patients Patients Anemia 12.4% 8.8% Thrombocytopenia* 22.7% 0.7% Splenomegaly* 38.3% N/A Hepatomegaly* 14.3% 18.8% Bone Pain 42.9% 62.5% Bone Crisis 7.4% 16.7% * Higher persistence rates observed when more severe manifestations were present at baseline Persistence refers to the presence of anemia, bone pain, bone crisis, or at least moderate thrombocytopenia, splenomegaly, or hepatomegaly, present after 10 years of ERT among those with baseline involvement of these parameters (from a registry of 757 GD1 patients; Weinreb et al., 2013). Following 10 years of treatment, ~26% of patients were receiving between 45-150 U/kg EOW, and 96% of these individuals were receiving doses between 45-90 U/kg EOW. Sources: 1Weinreb N et al. Amer J Hematol, 2008; 2Weinreb N et al. J Inherit Metab Dis, 2013; 3Giraldo P et al. Qual Life Res, 2005. GD1: Gaucher Disease Type 1; SOC: Standard of Care; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; EOW: Every Other Week 39 GuardOne: Phase 1/2 study in Gaucher Type 1 patients First patient dosed Patients n = 8 - 16 Type 1 Gaucher Treatment naïve or on ERT 16 - 35 year-old Male and Female PHASE 1/2 AVR-RD-02 Trial Key Objectives Safety, Engraftment, Efficacy, ERT-independence GAU-201:AVR-RD-02 Study; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy 40 Pompe disease AVR-RD-03 41 Goals for gene therapy in Pompe Disease Sources: Barba-Romero M et al, Rev Neurol, 2012; Dasouki M et al, Neurol Clin, 2014; Hagemans M et al, J Neurol, 2007; Musumeci O et al, Eur J of Neurol, 2018 TO PREVENT OR IMPROVE: Pulmonary function Unmet needs: respiratory insufficiency, chronic respiratory infections, sleep apnea, artificial ventilation Physical endurance and strength Unmet needs: proximal myopathy, progressive muscle weakness in diaphragm, trunk and lower limbs, wheel-chair bound CNS complications Unmet needs: neuromuscular control, reduction in executive function, cognitive impairment GI complications Unmet needs: macroglossia (childhood onset), difficulty chewing and swallowing, GI symptoms, including irritable bowel-like symptoms Everyday burden of illness, and life expectancy Unmet needs: fatigue, hepatomegaly, independent living, biweekly infusions, shortened lifespan 42 Pompe lentiviral gene therapy program advancing Integrated three-part approach THE CHALLENGE Pompe requires 20x more ERT than Fabry or Gaucher

than Fabry or Gaucher Requires GAA activity restored to muscle and CNS GILT-tagged Recombinant Human (rh)GAA impacts levels of stored glycogen compared to non GILT-tagged Recombinant Human (rh)GAA in a Pompe mouse model AVROBIO's APPROACH Potent transgene promoter

GILT uptake tag

Bu90-TDM for CNS impact HEART DIAPHRAGM 12 12 tissue 10 tissue 10 8 8 / g wet / g wet 6 6 Glycogenmg Glycogenmg 4 4 2 rhGAA 2 rhGAA 0 GILT-rhGAA 0 GILT-rhGAA 10 15 20 10 15 20 5 5 Dose mg/kg Dose mg/kg • GILT: Glycosylation-Independent Lysosomal Targeting • Sources: Burton B et al, J Pediatr, 2017; Ausems M et al, Eur J Hum Genet, 1999; Gungor D et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2011; Maga JA et al, J of Bio Chem, 2013; Bartelink, Lancet Haematol, 2016. 43 GILT and GILT mutant v1 reduce glycogen by >99% in heart P<0.0001 NT Bu NT KO WT GAA Wild type Diseased Glycogen GAA 2983 Bu 7.5 9 Gy 2984 2984 P<0.01 ** P<0.001 44 Glycogen and GILT and GILT mutant v1 similar to wildtype mice GILT tag is essential for glycogen clearance in CNS Cerebrum Spinal cord NS *** *** NT Bu NT GAA 2983 KO WT *** P<0.001 Glycogen Bu 2985 7.5 9 Gy 2984 2986 2987 2988 2989 3006 3007 WT KO GAA 2983 2984 45 plato® -- AVROBIO's foundation designed to scale gene therapy worldwide State-of-the-art technologies including automated manufacturing platform Optimized Redefines manufacturing for performance best practices 46 plato® : Three upgrades designed to optimize potency, safety and durability Increase Increase Increase Increase UPGRADES enzyme transduction Increase marrow space / consistency activity efficiency VCN engraftment and safety 1 | Vector 2 | Conditioning * 3 | Automation Upgrades designed to increase Vector Copy Number (VCN), enzyme activity, chimerism and durability * TDM (therapeutic drug monitoring) 47 plato® VECTOR UPGRADE: UPGRADE Metrics compared to academic process 1 FAB-201 patient #4 drug product data with plato® Enzyme Activity (nmol/hr/mL) VCN (per diploid genome) Transduction Efficiency (%) 122.2x Increase vs. Mean 1.81.8x 60 2.2x 10 8 6 Mean = 4.8 4 2 6.4 5.3 2.6 10.7 0 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 FAB-201 VCN: Vector Copy Number; FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study NOTE: Data is from drug product Increase vs. Mean 1.6 1.4 1.2 Mean = 0.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.7 0.5 1.4 1.6 0 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 FAB-201 Increase vs. Mean 50 40 30 Mean = 23.3 20 10 16.2 30.0 23.7 50.7 0 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 FAB-201 48 plato® VECTOR UPGRADE: UPGRADE Metrics compared to academic process 1 FAB-201 and AVR-RD-04 drug product data VCN (per diploid genome) 2.2x Increase 2 2 vs. Mean* FAB-201 with plato™ 1.8x 1.8 1.8 Increase • 4-plasmid vector (LV2) 1.6 1.6 vs. Mean • Bu TDM conditioning 1.4 1.4 • Automated manufacturing 1.2 1.2 1 1 Mean = 0.9 AVR-RD-04 with "plato™-like" 0.8 0.8 • 4-plasmid vector 0.6 0. • Bu TDM conditioning 0.4 0. • Manual manufacturing 0.2 0. 0.7 0.5 1.4 1.6 2.0* 0 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 PATIENT 1 FAB-201 CYS-101 BU TDM: Busulfan Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; VCN: Vector Copy Number; FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study; CYS-101:AVR-RD-04 Study; LV: Lentiviral Vector Manufactured at UCLA using UCLA's assays and methodologies NOTE: Data is from drug product Transduction Efficiency (%) 3.3x Increase 60 60 2.2x vs. Mean* Increase vs. Mean 50 40 30 30 Mean = 23.3 20 16.2 30.0 23.7 50.7 76.0* 0 PATIENT 1 PATIENT 2 PATIENT 3 PATIENT 4 PATIENT 1 FAB-201 CYS-101 49 plato® UPGRADE 2 PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE: Targeted busulfan intended to balance optimal engraftment with enhanced safety Meta-analysis of 465 patients identified optimal exposure Optimized precision dosing designed to enhance tolerability Lowest rate of adverse events in the Bu90 range Bu: Busulfan; AUC: Area Under the Curve Sources: Bartelink IH et al, Lancet Haematol, 2016 0.8 Graft Failure Increased Toxicity Probability 0.6 Optimal Exposure Event 0.4 Adverse 0.2 0.0 50 70 90 110 130 Busulfan Cumulative AUC (mg x hr/L) Non-Malignant Disorders (n=465 patients) 50 plato® PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE: UPGRADE Precision dosing via state-of-the-art 2 patient therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) 4 clinic visits D -70 D -69 D -68 PERSONALIZED CONDITIONING DRUG APHERESIS WITH PRECISION DOSING PRODUCT PERI-INFUSION PERIOD 2 clinic visits 10-12 hr clinic visits Ambulatory care occurring in close proximity to hospital D -67 D -66 D -65 D -6 D -5 D -4 D -3 D -2 D -1 D 0 D 1 - 7 D 8 - 14 D 15 - 28 Plerixafor SubQ Anticonvulsant tablets BID G-CSF HSC SHIPPED TO MANUFACTURER MONITORING & MANAGEMENT • Nausea, mucositis, diarrhea STARTING DOSE: 3.2 mg/kg • Fever, headache, asthenia TARGET AUC: 90 mg•hr/L +/- 10% OF POTENTIAL SIDE EFFECTS • Skin rash Side-effects typically peak • Hair thinning / loss over 2-4 days IV Busulfan Age/Weight AUC AUC AUC Informed Dose Informed Dose Informed Dose Informed Dose 3- 20 x 106 CD34+ cells/kg DAILY SEQUENTIAL BLOOD DRAWS TDM BLOOD DRAWS To monitor neutrophil and platelet counts • Change in neutrophils • Change in platelets G-CSF If needed, to increase neutrophil counts Platelet infusion If needed, to increase platelet levels G-CSF: granulocyte colony stimulating factor; PERI-INFUSION PERIOD: time from infusion to discharge; TDM: therapeutic drug monitoring; HSC: hematopoietic stem cell Notes: Illustrative only. AEs will vary patient by patient, see busulfan label for a complete list of side-effects. Ambulatory care based on oncology setting with higher intensity conditioning 51 plato® UPGRADE 2 PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE: Rapid neutrophil and platelet recovery with minimal lymphocyte depletion using Busulfan TDM Absolute Neutrophil Count (ANC) Platelet Count Absolute Lymphocyte Count Cystinosis Patient 1: Busulfan Fabry Patients 1 - 3: Mel Fabry Patient 4: Bu90-TDM Fabry: Patients #1-3 Melphalan 100mg/m2; Patient #4 Busulfan 'AUC 90'; Cystinosis: Patient #1 Busulfan 'AUC 90' Threshold levels for prophylactic supportive care in HSC Tx; ANC <0.5 x 109 per liter (AABB); Platelets <10 X 109 cells/L (AABB) NOTE: Neutrophil counts - G-CSF administration post gene therapy: Pt 1: 7 Doses, Day 7 - 14, Pt 2: 11 Doses, Day 7 - 17, Pt 3: 6 Doses, Day 7 - 12, Pt 4: 5 Doses, Day 8 - 12 NOTE: Platelet counts - Platelet Transfusion: Pt 1: Day 10; Pt 2, 3: Day 11, Pt 4: no transfusion TDM = Therapeutic Drug Monitoring; G-CSF = Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor 52 plato® UPGRADE 2 TRANSDUCED CD34+ CELLS PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE: Designed to access "hard-to-reach" compartments CNS/PNS Microglia MICROGLIA Neuron Viscera Potential for widespread microglia engraftment BRAIN throughout the brain Busulfan crosses blood-brain barrier and eliminates resident microglia cells making space for gene-modified cells Enzyme Astrocyte IN THE BONE MARROW Busulfan eliminates BONE MARROW PERIPHERAL TISSUE hematopoietic (CD34+) stem and progenitor cells making space for gene- modified cells Granulocyte Bloodstream Bone HSC Progenitors Mature area area cells area Lymphocyte Monocyte Mature Blood Cells Enzyme Enzyme Macrophage 53 PRECISION CONDITIONING UPGRADE: Designed to access "hard-to-reach" compartments, including the brain MRI: 54 year old with Fabry disease demonstrating white matter lesions (WMLs) GFP: Marker of engrafted cells Iba1: Marker of microglia cells DAPI: Nuclear stain irrespective of cell type Source: Buechner S, J. Neurol, Neurosurg, Psychiatry, 2008 MRI: Magnetic Resonance Imaging; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; WMLs: White Matter Lesions; HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Global microglial coverage of mouse brain at 4 months post gene-modified HSC transplantation Widespread engraftment in regions critical for cognitive, motor, olfactory, and visual function

Engrafted microglia/microglia-like cells have comparable morphology and classical lineage markers with endogenous microglia 54 AUTOMATION UPGRADE: Automated, scalable manufacturing system Designed to elevate quality and overcome historic CMC bottlenecks Expanded Broader High Enhanced Lower Scale Reach Quality Convenience Costs Potential to reach Portable platform Automated, closed Cryopreservation Designed to create thousands of patients designed for flexible system designed to simplifies logistics and efficiencies in vector per year global production improve quality and patient scheduling design / scalable cell using low grade clean consistency and vector production rooms 55 AUTOMATION UPGRADE: Designed to deliver large-scale manufacturing Differentiated, cost-effective approach Vector production HIGH VOLUME / TITRE Vector with disease-specific transgene Large bioreactor 200 liter serum-free suspension culture Frozen in aliquots to streamline supply chain Drug product production INCREASE CONSISTENCY Automated, closed system CD 34+ hematopoietic stem cells Cryopreserved to enable convenient dosing Scalable, global production suites COST-EFFECTIVESCALE-OUT * Illustrative * European manufacturing capabilities planned for 2H 2020; manufacturing capabilities currently in place in U.S. & Australia 56 plato® AUTOMATION UPGRADE: UPGRADE Global manufacturing established 3 Automated systems operational in 3 sites with 4th in progress Europe In progress U.S. U.S. Operational Operational Australia Operational 57 plato® UPGRADE 3 AUTOMATION UPGRADE: Poised to manufacture at scale Designed to optimize potency and safety, and overcome historic CMC bottlenecks V E C T O RD R U G P R O D U C T 2,400 PATIENTS 2,400 PATIENTS ANNUALLY ANNUALLY ~50 patients per run 100 patients per unit per year ~12 runs per year per suite 8 automated units per suite (200 L scale bioreactor runs (109 titre)) 4 production suites 3 global production suites Illustrative 58 plato® 3 UPGRADES IN PLACE: UPGRADE plato® metric compared to academic process 1, 2, 3 FAB-201 THREE MONTH data for patient #4 with plato® vs. patients #1-3 Plasma Enzyme Activity Leukocyte Enzyme Activity (nmol/hr/mL) 2.9x (nmol/hr/mg) 3.2x Increase vs. Mean Increase vs. Mean Mean = 1.6 Mean = 18.3 2.7 1.4 0.6 4.6 26.0 24.8 4.1 57.9 FAB-201:AVR-RD-01 Study 59 Milestones anticipated across the pipeline in 2020 Clinical activities and timelines subject in all respects to ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic* FABRY GAUCHER CYSTINOSIS POMPE • Continue recruitment • Continue recruitment in • Continue recruitment in • Complete preclinical in FAB-201 Phase 2 GuardOne Phase 1/2 investigator-sponsored IND-enabling activities clinical trial clinical trial Phase 1/2 clinical trial • Continue to report data • Report initial patient • Continue to report across Phase 1 and data in H2 2020 patient data Phase 2 clinical trials AVROBIO to hold first R&D Day in 2020 * For additional information, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020. 60 61 Appendix 62 Hematopoietic reconstitution occurs in two distinct phases A few thousand long-term engrafting cells stably sustain levels of transgene product First wave of short-term progenitor cells start to exhaust with progressive takeover by a smaller population of long-term engrafting cells Clonal Population 0 - 3 6 - 12 24 - 48 Time after GT (months) Source: Biasco L et al, Cell Stem Cell, 2016 Long-term engrafting cells Short-term progenitor cells 63 Precedent for use of kidney biopsy data for FDA approval of drug candidate for Fabry disease Migalastat approved on % reduction in GL-3 inclusions per KIC as compared to placebo 45 Amenable patients* (16 males / 29 females) Group Migalastat (BL -M6) Placebo (BL -M6) Males (N=16) 5/7 (71%) 4/9 (44%) -1.10(-1.94,-0.02) -0.03(-1.00, 1.69) Patients with baseline GL-3 ≥ 0.3 7/9 (78%) 2/8 (25%) (N=17; 9 males, 8 females) -0.91(-1.94, 0.19) -0.02(-1.00, 1.69) Patients with baseline GL-3 < 0.3 6/16 (38%) 7/12 (58%) (N=28; 7 males, 21 females) -0.02(-0.10, 0.26) -0.05(-0.16, 0.14) Treatment Group n Baseline Median Month 6 Median Change from Baseline Median (min, max) (min, max) (min, max) Average number of GL-3 inclusions per KIC (N=13) Galafold 7 3.6 (0.2, 6.0) 2.6 (0.1, 6.0) -0.7(-1.7, 1.2) Placebo 6 1.8 (0.1, 2.8) 2.0 (0.05, 4.3) -0.04(-0.5, 1.5) 7/9 males ≥ 50% reduction (at 6 months from baseline) 28% average reduction (at 6 months from baseline) Classic Fabry patient level data 0-6 months randomized clinical trial and 6-12 months open label extension Male Patients with the Classic Phenotype Migalastat (Months 0-24) Placebo (Months 0-6) → Migalastat (Months 6-24) #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10 #11 #12 #13 #14 PTC GL-3 0.16 0.03 n/a 5.69 1.22 n/a 2.88 2.41 1.55 0.16 0.03 0.11 0.94 0.88 inclusions at BL Change in PTC GL-3 -0.08 0.01 n/a -1.77 -1.10 n/a -1.25 1.21 -0.21 0.01 0.09 -0.07 1.94 -0.83 inclusions from BL to M6 Change in PTC GL-3 -0.12 n/a n/a -1.92 n/a n/a -0.81 -0.94 -1.13 -0.09 -0.05 n/a -2.28 0.06 Source: Germain D et al, Genetics in Medicine, 2019 inclusions from BL/M6b to M12 46% average reduction (average of patients with 12 month data) • Classic Fabry disease (AGA activity <1%) • NOTE: For informational purposes; differences exist between trial designs and subject populations; AVROBIO has not conducted any head-to-head trials comparing migalastat to AVR-RD-01 64 FABRY PHASE 1 Reduction of pre-existinganti-ERT drug IgG antibodies following AVR-RD-01 Suggests potential as a therapeutic option independent of pre-existing antibodies Fabry Disease Phase 1 IgG Antibody Titer 700000 650000 Positive Control Titer 60000040000~ Patient 1 Patient 2 Antibody 30000 Patient 3 IgG Patient 4 20000 Patient 5 10000 0 Negative Day 0 Control Infuse AVR-RD-01 ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; IgG: Immunoglobulin G; MPS-1: Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; IDUA: Iduronidase: SR-TIGET: San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy; LV: Lentiviral; rhIDUA: Recombinant Human alpha-L-Iduronidase Similar Results Observed in Other Studies San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-TIGET) Change in pre-existing antibodies reported for Hurler disease (MPS-1) Ex vivo LV-CD34+ gene therapy with conditioning

LV-CD34+ gene therapy with conditioning N = 6

Evaluable patients (5/6) demonstrated sustained, supraphysiologic blood IDUA activity

4/5 prior ERT (rhIDUA) exposure (5-28 months)

(5-28 months) 4/5 pre-existingERT-induced IgG antibodies

pre-existingERT-induced IgG antibodies 6/6 anti-rhIDUA IgGs undetectable 2 months post gene therapy Source: Gentner B et al., Blood, 2019 65 New collaborations advancing leadership in lentiviral gene therapy Fully Automated Bu-TDM Immunoassay AVROBIO and Saladax announced agreement to develop and validate Saladax's fully automated nanoparticle immunoassay kit

Designed to work on most automated hospital analyzers

Regular technician, 24/7 analysis possible with results anticipated in minutes using only microLs of blood

Designed to analyze 10-100s samples per machine/hour

10-100s samples per machine/hour Expected to eliminate Bu degradation errors as assay conducted in real-time at the point of care

real-time at the point of care Scalable Antibody-Drug Conjugate AVROBIO and Magenta announced research & clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Magenta's preclinical CD117-targeted antibody conjugate to amanitin (MGTA-117) in conjunction with AVROBIO investigational gene therapies

CD117-targeted antibody conjugate to amanitin (MGTA-117) in conjunction with AVROBIO investigational gene therapies Designed to deplete only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells

Has shown promising data in non-human primates

non-human primates MGTA-117 currently in IND-enabling studies

currently in IND-enabling studies Each party retains commercial rights to its own programs 66 Attachments Original document

