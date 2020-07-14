AVROBIO : Corporate Presentation July 2020

This presentation has been prepared by AVROBIO, Inc. ("AVROBIO") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Certain information contained in this presentation and statements made orally during this presentation relate to or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and AVROBIO's own internal estimates and research. While AVROBIO believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and AVROBIO makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources. While AVROBIO believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
Our mission: Giving people with genetic disease freedom for life
Multiple programs in the clinic
12 patients dosed to date across three clinical trials
Investigational
Gene Therapy
Proof-of-Concept
IND-Enabling
Phase 1/2
Commercial Rights
Fabry
Phase 2
AVROBIO
AVR-RD-01
Gaucher
Phase 1/2
AVROBIO
AVR-RD-02
Cystinosis
Phase 1/2
AVROBIO
AVR-RD-04
Pompe
Preclinical
AVROBIO
AVR-RD-03
IND: Investigational New Drug
Addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunity
CURRENT STANDARD OF CARE COSTS
Approx. 2019
Disease
Est. Cost Per Patient Per Year
Net Sales
Selected Companies
Fabry
$320k
$1.4B
Gaucher
$250k-400k
$1.4B
Pompe
$500k
$1.0B
Cystinosis
$625k-700k*
$0.2B
Sources: Rombach S et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2013; van Dussen L et al, Orphanet J Rare Dis, 2014; WAC pricing from Redbook; 2019 Net Sales from company annual and other reports
for Horizon's Procysbi oral therapy (delayed release cysteamine bitartrate) Note: Shire acquired by Takeda in 2019
Lifelong treatments vs. potential single-dose therapy
DISEASE PROGRESSION CONTINUES DISEASE PROGRESSION COULD HALT OR REVERSE
Note: As patient #2 is a cardiac variant of Fabry disease, this patient had a skin biopsy score of 0 (trace or no accumulation) at baseline and at 6 months
Note: Visualization of multiple biomarkers adjusted to utilize the same statistical scaling ratio across biomarkers (as compared to prior presentation) * Latest data points for this patient are at the 1-yearfollow-up which = 48 weeks per protocol
FAB-201 FABRY PHASE 2
Patient 3: Data up to 1 year* suggest trend towards durable engraftment
Leukocyte
+ Plasma AGA Enzyme Activity
Plasma Lyso-Gb3 and Total Gb3
Leukocyte AGA
Lyso-Gb3
Total Gb3
Plasma AGA
Day 0
Day 0
Infuse AVR
-RD-01
Infuse AVR-RD-01
*Data from Rupar Laboratory; Reference Range: 24-56 nmol/hr/mg; † Reference Range: 5.1-9.2 nmol/hr/mL; AGA: α-galactosidase A
Phase 1 Fabry (5 patients) and FAB-201 (4 patients)
No SAEs related to AVR-RD-01 drug product
AEs and SAEs reported
No unexpected safety events
Phase 1 AEs (n = 128):
Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions
Phase 1SAEs (n = 2):
Febrile neutropenia (grade 3)
Thrombophlebitis (grade 2)
or trends identified
FAB 201 AEs (n = 98):
Generally consistent with myeloablative conditioning, underlying disease or pre-existing conditions
Grade 1 or 2 (n = 72)
Grade 3 or 4 (n = 30)
FAB 201 SAEs: (n = 4)
Pre-treatment and prior to conditioning
Seizure (grade 2)
Post-treatment
Dehydration, nausea, vomiting (grade 3)
Febrile neutropenia (2 patients, grade 3 & 4)
Note: Safety data cut November 26, 2019
AE: Adverse Event; SAE: Serious Adverse Event
NOTE: AVR-RD-01 is an investigational gene therapy
Anti-AGA antibodies
Pre-existinglow titers detected in 4 patients
Fabry disease target product profile (T.P.P.)
Potential attributes intended to support first-line use
DISTRIBUTION
• Hard to reach compartments
-
Kidney (podocytes)
-
Heart
EFFICACY
-
Brain
ALL PATIENT
• 24/7 production
SEGMENTS
of enzyme
• No restrictions on
pre-existing antibodies to:
-
Gene therapy
Fabry
-
Enzyme in previously
ERT-treated patients
DURABILITY
• Adult and pediatric
T.P.P.
patients
• Life-long
• No mutation exclusions
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY
• Single dose therapy
• No short or long-term
safety complications
ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy
Note: Potential attributes represent desired target product profile, and are not intended, and should not be interpreted, to be attributes of AVROBIO's current investigational gene therapies, which are being studied for safety and efficacy and have not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory body.
Building commercial capabilities
44+ product launches, including 1 gene therapy
Holly May
Jose Gomez
Sean Ring
Ramesh Arjunji
Chief Commercial Officer
SVP, Global Market Access & Value
VP, Head of Commercial Operations
VP, Global Health Economics and
Outcomes Research / Value
Demonstration
Led commercial teams for LSDs at SanofiGenzyme
Head of Commercial at SOBI, a rare disease company
Led global strategic marketing and global market access functions at AveXis
Led market access, global strategic pricing and reimbursement functions for LSDs at Shire
•
Extensive orphan drug
•
Led value demonstration for
commercial strategy and
insurers globally at AveXis
launch expertise
•
Significant access and
•
Built out market development
reimbursement responsibilities
and commercial ops at Editas,
at leading global biotech
Zafgen, Cubist, Shire, Biogen
companies
Cystinosis
AVR-RD-04
UNMET NEEDS:
Kidney function
Goals for gene therapy in cystinosis
Sources: Ariceta G et al, Nephrol Dial Transplant, 2015; Elmonem M et al, Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases, 2016; Gahl et al, NEJM, 2002; Bois et al, J Med Genet, 1976
Source: Gertsman I et al., Clinical Chemistry, 2016
VCN: Vector Copy Number; CTNS: Cystinosin, Lysosomal Cystine Transporter; mRNA: Messenger Ribonucleic Acid; eGFR: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate; SCr: Serum Creatinine *Data obtained using a novel experimental methodology utilizing in vivo confocal microscopy, to image crystals in the skin behind the ear
CYSTINOSIS PHASE 1/2
Patient 1: Reduced treatment burden at 6 months
Number of Medications and Supplements
(max per day)
Before
Gene Therapy
ON Cysteamine
After Gene Therapy
(at 6 months post-gene therapy)
OFF Cysteamine
52 20
NOTE: Investigational gene therapy
36
AVR-RD-02
37
Goals for gene therapy in Gaucher Type 1 Disease
Sources: Grabowski G et al, Online Metabolic and Molecular Bases of Inherited Disease, 2018; Weinreb N et al, AJH, 2008; Pastores G et al, Semin Hematol, 2004 CNS: Central Nervous System; GBA: gene coding for glucocerebrosidase
UNMET NEEDS:
Bone-related manifestations
Unmet needs: bone pain, avascular necrosis, bone crisis, osteoporosis, fractures, joint destruction, skeletal abnormalities
Long-termfollow-up study highlights significant unmet need in Gaucher Type 1
Despite standard-of-care ERT, disease progression continues and unmet need remains.
Incomplete therapeutic response is common:
60% of patients failed to achieve at least one of the six therapeutic goals evaluated after 4+ years of ERT1
A clinically significant percentage of patients continue to exhibitbone pain, organomegaly and cytopenia after 10 years of ERT2
25% of patients continue to suffer from physical limitations after two years of ERT, primarily due to bone disease3
Persistence after
Non-splenectomized
Splenectomized
10 years ERT†
Patients
Patients
Anemia
12.4%
8.8%
Thrombocytopenia*
22.7%
0.7%
Splenomegaly*
38.3%
N/A
Hepatomegaly*
14.3%
18.8%
Bone Pain
42.9%
62.5%
Bone Crisis
7.4%
16.7%
* Higher persistence rates observed when more severe manifestations were present at baseline
Persistence refers to the presence of anemia, bone pain, bone crisis, or at least moderate thrombocytopenia, splenomegaly, or hepatomegaly, present after 10 years of ERT among those with baseline involvement of these parameters (from a registry of 757 GD1 patients; Weinreb et al., 2013).
Following 10 years of treatment, ~26% of patients were receiving between 45-150 U/kg EOW, and 96% of these individuals were receiving doses between 45-90 U/kg EOW.
Sources: 1Weinreb N et al. Amer J Hematol, 2008; 2Weinreb N et al. J Inherit Metab Dis, 2013; 3Giraldo P et al. Qual Life Res, 2005.
GD1: Gaucher Disease Type 1; SOC: Standard of Care; ERT: Enzyme Replacement Therapy; EOW: Every Other Week
39
GuardOne: Phase 1/2 study in Gaucher Type 1 patients
6/6 anti-rhIDUA IgGs undetectable 2 months post gene therapy
Source: Gentner B et al., Blood, 2019
New collaborations advancing leadership in lentiviral gene therapy
Fully Automated Bu-TDM Immunoassay
AVROBIO and Saladax announced agreement to develop and validate Saladax's fully automated nanoparticle immunoassay kit
Designed to work on most automated hospital analyzers
Regular technician, 24/7 analysis possible with results anticipated in minutes using only microLs of blood
Designed to analyze 10-100s samples per machine/hour
Expected to eliminate Bu degradation errors as assay conducted in real-time at the point of care
Scalable
Antibody-Drug Conjugate
AVROBIO and Magenta announced research & clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate Magenta's preclinical CD117-targeted antibody conjugate to amanitin (MGTA-117) in conjunction with AVROBIO investigational gene therapies
Designed to deplete only hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells
Has shown promising data in non-human primates
MGTA-117currently in IND-enabling studies
Each party retains commercial rights to its own programs