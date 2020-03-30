AVROBIO : Outlines Response to COVID-19 and Current Assessment of Business Impact

Patient identification for clinical trials continues; dosing temporarily paused as clinical trial sites focus on COVID-19 pandemic

Essential laboratory and manufacturing activities currently uninterrupted

Cash runway into Q2 2022

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today shared an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a current assessment of the impact on AVROBIO’s operations.

“Our first priority during this unprecedented time is the health of our employees, our patients and their communities, and the employees of our clinical sites, partners and vendors. In accordance with advice from health authorities, AVROBIO has moved quickly to virtual operations, except for essential laboratory work, which continues with additional COVID-19-related safety measures in place,” said Geoff MacKay, AVROBIO’s president and CEO. “We continue to support patient identification efforts across our clinical trials in Canada, Australia and the United States. As the global healthcare community responds to the increase in COVID-19 cases, many hospitals, including our clinical sites, have temporarily paused elective medical procedures, which includes dosing of new patients in clinical trials of our investigative gene therapies. While we’re fully committed to moving our clinical programs forward, AVROBIO supports this temporary reallocation of resources to ensure hospitals can focus on meeting the needs of patients with COVID-19. We are closely monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and the potential impact on our clinical trial programs and business generally.”

Program Updates

AVR-RD-01 clinical trials in Fabry disease

AVROBIO is conducting two clinical trials for its investigational gene therapy for Fabry disease (AVR-RD-01). Four patients have been dosed in the global Phase 2 trial (FAB-201), which is evaluating treatment-naïve patients, and five patients in the fully enrolled Phase 1 (FACTs) investigator-led clinical trial of AVR-RD-01.

Patient identification activities for the FAB-201 trial continue in Australia, Canada and the U.S.

We anticipate patient enrollment and dosing will resume as hospitals allow.

Ongoing data collection is expected to continue for dosed patients in both trials; timing could be impacted by duration of COVID-19-related interruptions.

AVR-RD-04 Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cystinosis

AVROBIO’s investigational gene therapy for cystinosis (AVR-RD-04) is being studied in a Phase 1/2 investigational trial in collaboration with the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). The first patient was dosed in October 2019. The single-arm trial is expected to enroll up to six patients.

Patient identification activities continue.

A second patient in the study has been enrolled and has completed apheresis. Cryopreserved drug product for that patient has been manufactured and dosing is expected to occur as soon as the UCSD clinical site allows.

Ongoing data collection is expected to continue for the first patient dosed in the trial; timing could be impacted by duration of COVID-19-related interruptions.

AVR-RD-02 Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Gaucher disease

AVROBIO's investigational gene therapy for Gaucher disease (AVR-RD-02) is being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy in individuals with Gaucher disease type 1. The global trial is designed to enroll eight to 16 individuals with Gaucher disease type 1 including both those who are treatment-naïve and those who are stable on enzyme replacement therapy.

Patient identification activities continue.

The first patient in the trial has been enrolled and has completed apheresis. Cryopreserved drug product for that patient has been manufactured and dosing is currently anticipated for Q2 2020, but is dependent on when the clinical site allows.

Subsequent new patient dosing is anticipated in the second half of the year, as hospitals allow.

Business Operations

On March 10, AVROBIO created an internal, cross-functional COVID-19 Response Team to closely monitor the evolving situation and advise on the company’s response. We have implemented a work-from-home policy for all employees excluding those providing essential services, such as our laboratory staff. For those employees, AVROBIO has implemented safety measures designed to comply with applicable federal, state and local guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We may be required to take additional actions that impact our operations as required by applicable laws or regulations, or which we determine to be in the best interests of our employees. AVROBIO continues to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and will provide a further update in conjunction with its first quarter financial results announcement and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q in May 2020. At this time, all preclinical programs and research activities remain on track, and we do not anticipate any material impact on our regulatory activities.

Financial Position

In February 2020, the company raised gross proceeds of $100 million through a follow-on common stock offering. Based on the company’s current operating plan, AVROBIO expects its cash and cash equivalents of $187.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2019, together with the net proceeds from the February 2020 follow-on common stock offering, will enable the company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2022.

