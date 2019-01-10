Avtovaz : 10.01.19 LADA achieved exceptional success in 2018 sales

In total, 360,204 LADA cars were sold in Russia in 2018. This is 16% more than a year earlier, and, according to the Company`s own assessment, ahead of the entire market growth. The LADA brand is the undisputed leader of the Russian market.

In December 2018, 35,407 LADA cars were sold, which exceeds last year`s figures by 8.7%, and is the best result of monthly sales for the past 4 years.

Four LADA models are in the TOP10 sales list in Russia. The rating is headed by LADA Vesta family with a result of 108,364 cars, including 43,282 LADA Vesta SW and LADA Vesta SW Cross. This is 40% higher than last year. The second place of the rating is occupied by LADA Granta with 106,325 cars sold (+13% to 2017). LADA Largus passenger cars and light commercial vehicles made 53,691 cars sold. LADA XRAY family sales amounted to 34,807 units.

In 2018, 35% of the LADA cars was purchased using Brand's loan program - LADA Finance. LADA Leasing, the Company`s own financial leasing program launched in 2018 for corporate clients, was used is sales of almost 14,000 cars.

In 2018, LADA continued the active renewal of the dealer network, which is the largest in Russia - 288 sales and service centers. Over the past year, 16 new showrooms were opened, and 150 centers were 100% renewed to fully comply with the new standards of internal and external design.

After-sales service and spare parts business also showed positive dynamics. The growth of trade turnover was 7%.

In 2018, 38,052 LADA cars were sold in 34 countries which is 59% more in comparison with 2017. Particular success of the Brand was achieved in the markets of the CIS countries: Kazakhstan (LADA became the leader of the market), and Belarus (the second place in the market).

Jan Ptacek, Executive Vice President, sales and marketing, said: ''2018 was an exceptional year for LADA. According to the internal assessment of the company, we were able to achieve 20% market share, and the result of the LADA sales is the best in the last 7 years. We brought new models to the market and continued to work on the qualitative renewal of the dealer network. We have ambitious plans. In 2019, we will strive for new victories, opening up new horizons in the history of LADA».