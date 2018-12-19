Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Avtovaz OAO    AVAZ   RU0009071187

AVTOVAZ OAO (AVAZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Avtovaz : 19.12.18 Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux appointed PJSC «AVTOVAZ» Vice-President for Purchasing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 09:35am CET
Effective January 1st, 2019, Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux will take the position of Vice-President for Purchasing of PJSC 'AVTOVAZ'. Venkatram Mamillapalle, who has been working in this position since 2014, will continue his career in Alliance Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi.

Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux was born in 1975. In 1998, he graduated from the engineering school in Besançon (France). He began his career at Delphi as a technical engineer and industrialization engineer at an automotive systems factory in Strasbourg (France). In 2001, he moved to Groupe Renault, where he made a career from a responsible for purchasing activities for the Alliance at RNPO to the position of supplier development consultant (Renault Technocentre in Guyancourt, France). He passed through various appointments at the Technocentre up to a senior supply strategy manager. Then for 3 years he worked at Renault Samsung Motors in Seoul (South Korea) in the position of Deputy Head of Purchasing. Since 2017 - Deputy General Director of ARNPO LLC (Russia).

President of PJSC 'AVTOVAZ', Yves Caracatzanis thanked Mr. Mamillapalle for the results he achieved at AVTOVAZ in the field of purchasing: 'I wish Venkatram success in his future career, and Mr. Druhen-Charnaux to further intensify AVTOVAZ purchasing activities. His work experience in Russia will ensure implementation of the Company's med-term development plan.'

Disclaimer

AvtoVAZ OAO published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVTOVAZ OAO
09:35aAVTOVAZ : 19.12.18 Cyrille Druhen-Charnaux appointed PJSC «AVTOVAZ» Vice-Preside..
PU
12/10AVTOVAZ : 10.12.18 New production in the Industrial park of AVTOVAZ
PU
11/27AVTOVAZ : 27.11.18 LADA XRAY – new model year
PU
11/16AVTOVAZ : 16.11.18 LADA expends the presence on the market of Uzbekistan
PU
11/01AVTOVAZ : 01.11.18 LADA XRAY Cross - start of sales
PU
10/30AVTOVAZ : 30.10.18 AVTOVAZ Group Announces New Appointments
PU
10/22AVTOVAZ : 22.10.18 Financial performance of AVTOVAZ Group maintains its positive..
PU
10/15AVTOVAZ : 15.10.18 LADA – the presence growth on international markets
PU
10/12AVTOVAZ : 12.10.18 Xavier Heger Appointed AVTOVAZ Vice-president for Quality and..
PU
10/11AVTOVAZ : 11.10.18 LADA XRAY Cross – production launch
PU
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 411 B
EBIT 2018 18 523 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 78 142 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 137 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,1  RUB
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Caracatzanis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Viktorovich Skvortsov Chairman
Selcuk Cura Vice President-Engineering
Igor Nikolaevich Zavyalov Director
Sergey Anatolevich Kogogin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVTOVAZ OAO2 040
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.19%196 558
VOLKSWAGEN-12.12%83 323
DAIMLER-33.47%57 302
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-15.39%54 669
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-14.86%49 540
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.