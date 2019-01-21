Log in
Avtovaz : 21.01.19 PJSC AVTOVAZ announces the signature of a Special Investment contract

01/21/2019 | 11:24am EST
PJSC AVTOVAZ today announced the signature of a Special Investment contract (SPIC) with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, to support the development of Alliance brands in Russia - LADA, Nissan, Datsun, Renault and Mitsubishi and modernize facilities for their production.

Within the scope of the agreement, PJSC AVTOVAZ serves as the main investor within the group of Alliance partners that involves LLC LADA Izhevsk (part of AVTOVAZ Group), CJSC Renault Russia, LLC Nissan Motor Manufacturing Russia, and LLC Mitsubishi Motors Rus. This contract also involves the Government of Samara Region, the Government of the Udmurt Republic, the Government of Moscow, the Government of Saint Petersburg and the Government of Kaluga Region.

During the 10-year contract PJSC AVTOVAZ will invest more than 70 B-RUB, create 2,300 jobs, and together with its Alliance partners, expand localization of materials, parts and components, introduce new technologies, develop R&D activities in Russia and increase export volumes.

The President of PJSC AVTOVAZ Yves Caracatzanis said that the SPIC will greatly help the Company in the implementation of its ambitious mid-term plan. 'In coming years AVTOVAZ Group is going to completely renew its LADA product range. In this situation, SPIC is providing the long-term visibility which is critical for our activities and it will also contribute to the development of the whole Russian auto components industry,' - stressed Mr. Caracatzanis.

Nicolas Maure, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, noted that the Russian market is key to the success of Groupe Renault, including AVTOVAZ. 'I'm glad that the Russian Federation government extended to AVTOVAZ and all Alliance partners in Russia the possibility to sign this SPIC which materializes our commitment to develop our activities in Russia', - stated Mr. Maure.

Sergey Skvortsov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, confirmed that the SPIC has been approved through an extraordinary Board meeting on December 24th. 'This SPIC is a great opportunity for AVTOVAZ and its Alliance partners to continue investing in new projects and increase localization and exports which are critical for the future of the automotive industry in the country', - stated Mr. Skvortsov.

AvtoVAZ OAO published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:23:08 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 411 B
EBIT 2018 18 523 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 78 142 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,52x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 137 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 13,1  RUB
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Yves Caracatzanis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergei Viktorovich Skvortsov Chairman
Selcuk Cura Vice President-Engineering
Igor Nikolaevich Zavyalov Director
Sergey Anatolevich Kogogin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVTOVAZ PAO2 067
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.00%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.85%83 398
DAIMLER10.85%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.73%54 191
