Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AVX Corporation    AVX

AVX CORPORATION

(AVX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AVX : AVX) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of AVX Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 04:14pm EST

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) (“AVX” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to Kyocera Corporation (“Kyocera”), which owns and controls over 72% of AVX’s stock. The two parties have announced that they reached an agreement in principle pursuant to which Kyocera will acquire AVX in a going private merger via a tender offer. As a result of the merger, AVX shareholders are only anticipated to receive $21.75 per share in cash in exchange for each share of AVX.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration AVX shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, the deal consideration is only a 5.78% premium to AVX’s closing share price of $20.56 on February 20, 2020, one day before the Merger was publicly announced. Our investigation has also revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest thus making the process and consideration unfair.

If you own shares of AVX and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/avx-merger-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AVX CORPORATION
04:15pAVX CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:14pAVX : AVX) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for S..
BU
07:07aAVX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aAVX AND KYOCERA ENTER INTO MERGER AG : Kyocera to Acquire all of the Outstanding..
BU
02/19AVX : Updates its SpiCAT Online Simulation Tool with New MLCC Product Series
AQ
02/18AVX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05AVX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/05AVX CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
01/23AVX : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23AVX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 472 M
EBIT 2020 171 M
Net income 2020 169 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,24%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 3 478 M
Chart AVX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AVX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,75  $
Last Close Price 20,56  $
Spread / Highest target 5,79%
Spread / Average Target 5,79%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Scott Schmersal Senior Vice President
Michael Edward Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald B. Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION0.44%3 478
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%37 854
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%37 720
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-4.18%30 916
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%13 256
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.-0.17%8 874
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group