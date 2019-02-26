Log in
AVX Announces New Additions to MIL-PRF-39006 QPL

02/26/2019 | 09:31am EST

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, announced that several of its TWA Series axial-leaded, hermetically sealed wet electrolytic tantalum capacitors are now qualified to MIL-PRF-39006/33A. Designed to deliver high-reliability, high-CV performance in harsh-environment military, defense, avionics, and industrial applications, including satellites, DC/DC power supplies, power converters, bulk energy storage, and pule power circuits, the new TWA M39006 Series capacitors have a cylindrical, axial-leaded case with a hermetically sealed welded tantalum can and header assembly that ruggedly withstands environmental hazards including shock, vibration, and temperatures extending from -55°C to +125°C, and a unique cathode system that provides impressively high CV/cc and stable electrical parameters.

AVX Announces New Additions to MIL-PRF-39006 QPL


TWA Series capacitors currently on the MIL-PRF-39006 qualified parts list (QPL) are manufactured at the AVX facility in Lanškroun, Czech Republic, and include T3 and T4 case sizes with M-level reliability (i.e., failure rates of 1% per 1,000 hours), capacitance values spanning 470–1800µF, and voltage ratings ranging from 25–75V. The TWA M39006 Series capacitors also exhibit low DC leakage (5–12µA at +25°C and 20–50µA at +85°C and +125°C) and low ESR (0.5–0.9Ω max. at 120Hz).

“In addition to delivering stable, high-reliability, high-CV performance, TWA M39006 Series wet tantalum capacitors also have long lifetimes, which contribute to reduced maintenance requirements and lower total systems costs,” said Mitch Weaver, member of the technical staff, AVX.

Parts with P-level reliability (i.e., failure rates of 0.1% per 1,000 hours) are currently in the midst of the qualification process, and additional capacitance values, voltage ratings, and case sizes will follow. Lead-time for the series is currently 10–14 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s TWA M39006 Series axial-leaded, hermetically sealed wet tantalum capacitors, including the product datasheet, which will be updated as qualification expands, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/tantalum/wet-tantalum/military-dscc/twa-m39006/. To order, please visit Arrow Electronics and Newark element14. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Mitch Weaver
AVX Corporation
(864) 228-4595
mitch.weaver@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
