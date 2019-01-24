AVX Corporation : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) today reported preliminary unaudited results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Chief Executive Officer and President, John Sarvis, stated, “We completed the third quarter of our fiscal year with net sales of $442.4 million, reflecting a 3.1 percent decrease over the previous quarter and a 2.5 percent increase over the same quarter in the prior year reflective of the typical holiday seasonality, which primarily influenced the U.S. and European markets as customers closed production facilities. Current market conditions are being impacted by a slowdown in China’s economy with tariffs being the primary impact along with the slowdown in automotive sales and production in all regions. As a result, our sales for the quarter were negatively impacted but we anticipate recovery going forward as certain new emission requirement issues were resolved this quarter. Our gross profit of $126.2 million, or 28.5 percent profit margin, reflects solid operating performance, positively influenced by our operational efficiency programs, as well as improved pricing in the market when compared to the same period last year. Our distribution channel continues to experience favorable trends and reflect a positive outlook for succeeding quarters. While difficult to predict, we continue to be optimistic that demand for our electronic components and interconnect, sensing and control devices will remain strong during the remainder of the fiscal year.”

For the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2018, net sales were $442.4 million and $1,352.8 million, respectively, compared to net sales of $431.8 million and $1,115.8 million, respectively, for the same period last year. The increase in net sales for the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2018 reflect sales of $79.9 million and $267.0 million, respectively, in our Interconnect, Sensing and Control segment attributable to our acquisition of the AB Electronics sensing and control business and $25.5 million and $89.2 million, respectively, in our Electronic Components segment attributable to our acquisition of Ethertronics, Inc. The increased sales were partially offset by the loss of Kyocera resale product sales which were $0.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $77.0 million for the same period last year, and $18.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $239.0 million for the same period last year.

Operating profit for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 was $89.6 million compared to $45.3 million for the same period last year. As a result of a recent reduced jury award in the Greatbatch patent infringement lawsuit which reduced our estimated liability, we recorded a favorable accrual adjustment of $13.9 million to our estimated reserve for this lawsuit during the three month period ended December 31, 2018. Also, during the three month period ended December 31, 2018 we recorded an $8.3 million charge related to estimated environmental remediation costs related to legacy environmental issues at an inactive site. Operating profit for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018 was $243.2 million compared to $132.5 million for the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $74.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 of $93.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. As a result of the favorable U.S. tax reform law signed in December 2017, as well as an enacted income tax rate reduction in France, we recorded estimated income tax charges of approximately $140.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, consisting primarily of a charge for estimated taxes on un-repatriated accumulated overseas earnings.

Net income for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018 was $202.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $26.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended December 31, 2017.

Chief Financial Officer, Michael Hufnagel, stated, “Our balance sheet remains strong with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in securities of $853.7 million and no debt, allowing us substantial flexibility for investments in acquisitions, materials, equipment and people to support the long-term growth of the Company. We continued to provide value to our stockholders during the quarter by paying $19.4 million in dividends to stockholders.”

AVX CORPORATION Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net sales $ 431,795 $ 442,395 $ 1,115,842 $ 1,352,839 Cost of sales 349,692 316,241 882,620 991,876 Gross profit 82,103 126,154 233,222 360,963 Selling, general & admin. expense 36,772 42,187 100,674 123,341 Legal & environmental - (5,589 ) - (5,589 ) Profit from operations 45,331 89,556 132,548 243,211 Other income, net 2,221 1,005 8,388 7,052 Income before income taxes 47,552 90,561 140,936 250,263 Provision for taxes 140,764 16,264 167,846 47,934 Net income (loss) $ (93,212 ) $ 74,297 $ (26,910 ) $ 202,329 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.20 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.55 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 168,313 168,795 168,216 168,679 Diluted 168,313 169,314 168,216 169,247

AVX CORPORATION Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2018 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,415 $ 354,218 Short-term investments in securities 279,787 499,528 Accounts receivable, net 284,514 250,141 Inventories 516,777 590,827 Other current assets 73,231 89,065 Total current assets 1,701,724 1,783,779 Property, plant and equipment, net 418,286 442,811 Goodwill and other intangibles 444,910 439,847 Other assets 107,846 103,093 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,672,766 $ 2,769,530 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 116,046 $ 91,958 Income taxes payable and accrued expenses 178,517 214,840 Total current liabilities 294,563 306,798 Other liabilities 134,760 125,759 TOTAL LIABILITIES 429,323 432,557 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,243,443 2,336,973 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,672,766 $ 2,769,530

