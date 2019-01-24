AVX Corporation : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results
01/24/2019 | 08:32am EST
AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) today reported preliminary unaudited results
for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.
Chief Executive Officer and President, John Sarvis, stated, “We
completed the third quarter of our fiscal year with net sales of $442.4
million, reflecting a 3.1 percent decrease over the previous quarter and
a 2.5 percent increase over the same quarter in the prior year
reflective of the typical holiday seasonality, which primarily
influenced the U.S. and European markets as customers closed production
facilities. Current market conditions are being impacted by a slowdown
in China’s economy with tariffs being the primary impact along with the
slowdown in automotive sales and production in all regions. As a result,
our sales for the quarter were negatively impacted but we anticipate
recovery going forward as certain new emission requirement issues were
resolved this quarter. Our gross profit of $126.2 million, or 28.5
percent profit margin, reflects solid operating performance, positively
influenced by our operational efficiency programs, as well as improved
pricing in the market when compared to the same period last year. Our
distribution channel continues to experience favorable trends and
reflect a positive outlook for succeeding quarters. While difficult to
predict, we continue to be optimistic that demand for our electronic
components and interconnect, sensing and control devices will remain
strong during the remainder of the fiscal year.”
For the three and nine month periods ended December 31, 2018, net sales
were $442.4 million and $1,352.8 million, respectively, compared to net
sales of $431.8 million and $1,115.8 million, respectively, for the same
period last year. The increase in net sales for the three and nine month
periods ended December 31, 2018 reflect sales of $79.9 million and
$267.0 million, respectively, in our Interconnect, Sensing and Control
segment attributable to our acquisition of the AB Electronics sensing
and control business and $25.5 million and $89.2 million, respectively,
in our Electronic Components segment attributable to our acquisition of
Ethertronics, Inc. The increased sales were partially offset by the loss
of Kyocera resale product sales which were $0.2 million for the quarter
ended December 31, 2018, as compared to $77.0 million for the same
period last year, and $18.8 million for the nine months ended December
31, 2018, as compared to $239.0 million for the same period last year.
Operating profit for the three month period ended December 31, 2018 was
$89.6 million compared to $45.3 million for the same period last year.
As a result of a recent reduced jury award in the Greatbatch patent
infringement lawsuit which reduced our estimated liability, we recorded
a favorable accrual adjustment of $13.9 million to our estimated reserve
for this lawsuit during the three month period ended December 31, 2018.
Also, during the three month period ended December 31, 2018 we recorded
an $8.3 million charge related to estimated environmental remediation
costs related to legacy environmental issues at an inactive site.
Operating profit for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018 was
$243.2 million compared to $132.5 million for the same period last year.
Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $74.3 million, or
$0.44 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017 of $93.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. As a
result of the favorable U.S. tax reform law signed in December 2017, as
well as an enacted income tax rate reduction in France, we recorded
estimated income tax charges of approximately $140.8 million in the
quarter ended December 31, 2017, consisting primarily of a charge for
estimated taxes on un-repatriated accumulated overseas earnings.
Net income for the nine month period ended December 31, 2018 was $202.3
million, or $1.20 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $26.9
million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the nine month period ended
December 31, 2017.
Chief Financial Officer, Michael Hufnagel, stated, “Our balance sheet
remains strong with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments in
securities of $853.7 million and no debt, allowing us substantial
flexibility for investments in acquisitions, materials, equipment and
people to support the long-term growth of the Company. We continued to
provide value to our stockholders during the quarter by paying $19.4
million in dividends to stockholders.”
AVX, headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, is a leading
manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of electronic components,
interconnect, sensing and control devices and related products.
