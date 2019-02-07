Log in
AVX CORPORATION (AVX)
AVX Corporation : Declares Dividend

02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

The Board of Directors of AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) recently declared a dividend of $0.115 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record on February 22, 2019 and will be disbursed on March 4, 2019.

AVX, headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of electronic components, interconnect, sensing and control devices and related products.

Please visit our website at www.avx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
