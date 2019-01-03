AVX Corporation : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) has scheduled to release its preliminary
quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2018 before the New
York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019 and will hold a
conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on that day.
To participate in this conference call on January 24, 2019, please dial
877-493-9121 (973-582-2750 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada)
and provide the conference ID 5788646, your name and affiliation when
prompted. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference call
that can be accessed directly from the Investor Relations page of the
AVX website at http://investorrelations.avx.com/.
The conference call will be taped and available for replay until
February 14, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 if calling from
outside the U.S. or Canada), PIN 5788646 or by webcast accessed directly
from the Investor Relations page of the AVX website at http://investorrelations.avx.com/.
AVX, headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, is a leading
manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of electronic components;
interconnect, sensing and control devices; and related products.
Please visit our website at www.avx.com.
