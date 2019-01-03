AVX Corporation : Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Log in
AVX CORPORATION (AVX)
01/03/2019 | 02:31pm CET

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) has scheduled to release its preliminary quarterly results for the period ended December 31, 2018 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019 and will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST on that day.

To participate in this conference call on January 24, 2019, please dial 877-493-9121 (973-582-2750 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada) and provide the conference ID 5788646, your name and affiliation when prompted. There will also be a live audio webcast of the conference call that can be accessed directly from the Investor Relations page of the AVX website at http://investorrelations.avx.com/.

The conference call will be taped and available for replay until February 14, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 if calling from outside the U.S. or Canada), PIN 5788646 or by webcast accessed directly from the Investor Relations page of the AVX website at http://investorrelations.avx.com/.

AVX, headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of electronic components; interconnect, sensing and control devices; and related products.

Please visit our website at www.avx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
