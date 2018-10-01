AVX Introduces New RC Equalizers

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released the new GEQ Series RC equalizers. These ruggedly constructed, ultraminiature (EIA 0402, 1005 metric) equalizers combine high-performance tantalum nitride (TaN) resistive elements and silicon/oxygen/nitrogen (SiON) capacitive elements with AVX’s proprietary, automotive-qualified, glass-sandwich FLEXITERM® surface-mount technology, which provides an extra measure of protection against flexure damage during installation. The new GEQ Series equalizers are also manufactured with 100% laser trimming to achieve tight tolerances and offer a low 0.5mm profile, a 125mW power rating, resistance values spanning 10–50Ω, and capacitance values extending from 1–50pF.

Rated for a wide range of operating temperatures (-55ºC to +125ºC) and compliant with RoHS, ideal applications for the series extend across the optoelectronic, telecommunications, broadband, military, electronic warfare, space, test, and instrumentation markets and include optical transceiver modules, broadband receivers, and transmission and receiver optical subassemblies (TOSA and ROSA).

“Our new, ultraminiature GEQ Series equalizers deliver reliable, tight-tolerance performance in a wide range of cross-market, small-form-factor electronics,” said Larry Eisenberger, principal technical marketing engineer at AVX.

The series’ ultraminiature 0402 case sizes measure 1mm x 0.5mm x 0.5mm (L x W x H) ±0.10mm, and their FLEXITERM (Ag/epoxy), NiSn-plated terminations are 0.25mm ±0.15mm wide. Additional EIA case sizes and RC combinations are available upon request.

GEQ Series RC equalizers are packaged on tape and reel, and lead-time for the series is currently 14 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s new GEQ Series RC equalizers, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/custom-thin-film-passives/rc-equalizer-network/. To order, please visit Mouser Electronics and Digi-Key Electronics. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

