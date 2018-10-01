Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AVX Corporation    AVX

AVX CORPORATION (AVX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 03:54:03 pm
17.965 USD   -0.47%
03:46pAVX Introduces New RC Equalizers
GL
09/10AVX is Exhibiting & Presenting at the 2018 Space Passive Componen..
GL
09/05AVX Honored with 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award in the EMEA R..
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AVX Introduces New RC Equalizers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released the new GEQ Series RC equalizers. These ruggedly constructed, ultraminiature (EIA 0402, 1005 metric) equalizers combine high-performance tantalum nitride (TaN) resistive elements and silicon/oxygen/nitrogen (SiON) capacitive elements with AVX’s proprietary, automotive-qualified, glass-sandwich FLEXITERM® surface-mount technology, which provides an extra measure of protection against flexure damage during installation. The new GEQ Series equalizers are also manufactured with 100% laser trimming to achieve tight tolerances and offer a low 0.5mm profile, a 125mW power rating, resistance values spanning 10–50Ω, and capacitance values extending from 1–50pF.

0_medium_AVX312RCEqualizersPR.jpg
AVX Introduces New RC Equalizers


2_medium_AVXLogoColorwoweb.jpg



Rated for a wide range of operating temperatures (-55ºC to +125ºC) and compliant with RoHS, ideal applications for the series extend across the optoelectronic, telecommunications, broadband, military, electronic warfare, space, test, and instrumentation markets and include optical transceiver modules, broadband receivers, and transmission and receiver optical subassemblies (TOSA and ROSA).

“Our new, ultraminiature GEQ Series equalizers deliver reliable, tight-tolerance performance in a wide range of cross-market, small-form-factor electronics,” said Larry Eisenberger, principal technical marketing engineer at AVX.

The series’ ultraminiature 0402 case sizes measure 1mm x 0.5mm x 0.5mm (L x W x H) ±0.10mm, and their FLEXITERM (Ag/epoxy), NiSn-plated terminations are 0.25mm ±0.15mm wide. Additional EIA case sizes and RC combinations are available upon request.

GEQ Series RC equalizers are packaged on tape and reel, and lead-time for the series is currently 14 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s new GEQ Series RC equalizers, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/custom-thin-film-passives/rc-equalizer-network/. To order, please visit Mouser Electronics and Digi-Key Electronics. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Attachment 

Larry Eisenberger
AVX Corporation
(864) 967-9304
larry.eisenberger@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVX CORPORATION
03:46pAVX Introduces New RC Equalizers
GL
09/29AVX : Tantalum Donates $10,000 Bringing Total Gift to $30,00 in the Last Three Y..
AQ
09/11AVX : is Exhibiting & Presenting at the 2018 Space Passive Component Days Intern..
AQ
09/10AVX is Exhibiting & Presenting at the 2018 Space Passive Component Days Inter..
GL
09/05AVX Honored with 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award in the EMEA Region
GL
08/29AVX : High-Temp Max-Cap Wet Tantalum Supercapacitors Now Rated for Maximum Opera..
AQ
08/29AVX : receives Raytheon 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award
AQ
08/28AVX High-Temp Max-Cap Wet Tantalum Supercapacitors Now Rated for Maximum Oper..
GL
08/28AVX : Receives 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon
AQ
08/27AVX Receives 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11EAA September 2018 Portfolio 
08/0351 Technology 'Safer' Dividend WallStars For August 
07/25AVX Corp (AVX) CEO John Sarvis on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/25AVX beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings before Wednesday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 857 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
P/E ratio 2020 14,21
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,64x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 3 046 M
Chart AVX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AVX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Schmersal Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael E. Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Stach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION4.34%3 049
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.13.41%34 611
TE CONNECTIVITY-7.48%30 696
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-27.11%8 538
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%6 395
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.47%5 832
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.