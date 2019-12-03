Log in
AVX : New York Metro Superlawyer, Lynda J. Grant, Investigates AVX For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

0
12/03/2019

Lynda J. Grant, an attorney with over 30 years of experience representing wronged shareholders and consumers and a New York Metro Superlawyer, announces that TheGrantLawFirm, PLLC is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims against AVX Corporation (“AVX”)(AVX: NYSE) and its directors.

On about November 27, 2019, Kyocera Corporation (“Kyocera”) announced that it made a proposal to the AVX special committee to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of AVX that it does not already own for $19.50. Kyocera owns about 72% of AVX’s outstanding shares, and controls AVX.

TheGrantLawFirm is presently investigating whether the potential transaction is fair and whether any steps taken by the board violates their fiduciary duties. If you are a shareholder of AVX and would like additional information regarding this matter, please contact Lynda J. Grant at 212-292-4441 or lgrant@grantfirm.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 488 M
EBIT 2020 173 M
Net income 2020 154 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,26%
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 3 436 M
Chart AVX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AVX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 19,50  $
Last Close Price 20,32  $
Spread / Highest target -4,04%
Spread / Average Target -4,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Scott Schmersal Senior Vice President
Michael Edward Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald B. Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION33.25%3 436
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%40 252
AMPHENOL CORPORATION28.36%30 450
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%25 644
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.19.03%8 351
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 684
