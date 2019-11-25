Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AVX Corporation    AVX

AVX CORPORATION

(AVX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AVX Releases New High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated Multilayer Varistors Rated for 150°C Operation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new series of high-temperature, glass-encapsulated multilayer varistors (MLVs) that are qualified to AEC-Q200, rated for operating temperatures up to 150°C, and designed for use in a wide variety of high-energy, harsh-environment automotive underhood, industrial, and oil and gas applications. Comprised of zinc oxide (ZnO) based ceramic semiconductor devices with nonlinear, bidirectional voltage-current (V-I) characteristics similar to those of back-to-back Zener diodes, but with greater current and energy handling capabilities and the addition of EMI/RFI attenuation, the new TransGuard® Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated MLVs combine bi-directional overvoltage circuit protection and EMI/RFI filtering functions in a single, high-reliability SMT device. The series also exhibits high current- and energy-handling capabilities, very fast, sub-nanosecond (<1nS) response times to ESD strikes, multiple-strike capabilities, high energy absorption/load dump, low leakage, and excellent solderability. Additional benefits include glass encapsulation for impermeable protection against harsh environments and processes, including acids, salt, and chlorine flux, and no derating requirements for energy and current over the full range of operating temperatures extending from -55°C to +150°C.

Available in five chip sizes (1206, 1210, 1812, 2220, and 3220) with 16–31VDC working voltages, 40–57V clamping voltages, 0.6–13J energy ratings, 1.5–50J load dump energy, 200–1,800A peak current ratings, and 700–15,000pF capacitance, the new automotive-qualified VGAH Series MLVs are especially well suited for use in high-temperature, harsh-environment DC motor, pencil coil, local interconnect network (LIN) bus, electrical control unit (ECU), turbocharger, sensor, and relay applications in commercial, hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV), and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The series is also ideal for use in a wide range of high-temperature, harsh-environment industrial applications, including power tools, automation and downhole drilling equipment, and renewable energy systems.

“AVX’s new TransGuard Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated Multilayer Varistors further extends its portfolio of high-reliability solutions for high-temperature, high-energy, and harsh-environment applications in the automotive, industrial, and oil and gas industries,” said Jiri Machanicek, product marketing manager for circuit protection at AVX. “The new VGAH Series MLVs provide TVS protection in their on-state and broadband EMI/RFI filtering in their off-state, don’t require any current or energy derating over the entire range of rated operating temperatures, which spans -55°C to 150°C, and have a compact form factor that ruggedly withstands harsh-environment conditions and processes and satisfies increasingly common demands for lightweight, space-saving, multifunctional components.” 

The new VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated MLVs also have RoHS-compliant nickel-barrier-over-pure-tin (Ni/Sn) terminations, are compliant with the ESD performance requirements defined in the AEC-Q200, IEC 61000-4-2, and ISO 10605 standards, and are supplied on 7” or 13” tape and reel for automated placement. Lead-time for the series is currently 14 weeks.

For more information about AVX’s new TransGuard Automotive VGAH Series High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated multilayer varistors, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/circuit-protection/transient-voltage-suppressors-varistors/smd-varistors-automotive/glass-encapsulated-hi-temp-vgah-series/. To order, please visit Digi-Key Electronics, DMTL, Mouser, RS Components, and Rutronik. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX). 

Attachment 

Jiri Machanicek
AVX Corporation
+420 575757 161
jiri.machanicek@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVX CORPORATION
09:31aAVX Releases New High-Temperature, Glass-Encapsulated Multilayer Varistors Ra..
GL
11/07AVX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/06AVX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
11/01AVX : Acquires Chengdu OK New Energy, Ltd.
BU
10/28AVX CORPORATION : Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Results
BU
10/28AVX : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28AVX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10/25AVX CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
BU
10/08AVX Releases New Automotive-Qualified Multilayer Varistors with Competitively..
GL
10/07AVX CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 488 M
EBIT 2020 173 M
Net income 2020 154 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,67x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,67x
Capitalization 2 487 M
Chart AVX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AVX Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00  $
Last Close Price 14,71  $
Spread / Highest target 1,97%
Spread / Average Target 1,97%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Scott Schmersal Senior Vice President
Michael Edward Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald B. Christiansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION-3.54%2 487
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.--.--%41 434
AMPHENOL CORPORATION25.57%30 165
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD--.--%25 061
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC.21.67%8 541
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%7 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group