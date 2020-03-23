AVX : SEC Filing (11-K) - Annual Report of Employee Stock Purchase/Savings Plan 0 03/23/2020 | 02:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 11-K ☒ Annual Report Pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the year ended December 31, 2019 or ☐ Transition Report Pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the transition period from __________ to __________ Commission file number: 1-10431 A: Full title of the plan and the address of the plan, if different from that of the issuer named below: AVX NONQUALIFIED SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN IRS Employer Identification Number: 33-0379007 B: Name of issuer of the securities held pursuant to the plan and the address of its principal executive office: AVX CORPORATION 1 AVX Boulevard Fountain Inn, SC 29644 Table of Contents AVX NONQUALIFIED SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN INDEX Page No. Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 3 Statements of Financial Condition as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 4 Statements of Income and Changes in Plan Equity for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 5 Notes to Financial Statements 6 Signature 13 Schedule I - Investments 14 Exhibit: 23.1 Consent of Elliott Davis, LLC dated March 23, 2020 Table of Contents Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm To the Plan Administrator and Plan Participants of the AVX Nonqualified Supplemental Retirement Plan: Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying statements of financial condition of the AVX Nonqualified Supplemental Retirement Plan (the Plan) as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related statements of income and changes in plan equity for each of the years in the three year period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes to the financial statements (collectively, the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the statements of financial condition of the Plan as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and changes in plan equity for each of the years in the three year period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Plan's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Plan in accordance with U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Report on Supplemental Information The supplemental information in the accompanying schedule, Schedule I - Investments, as of December 31, 2019, has been subjected to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the Plan's financial statements. The supplemental information is presented for the purpose of additional analysis and is not a required part of the financial statements but includes supplemental information required by the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The supplemental information is the responsibility of the Plan's management. Our audit procedures included determining whether the supplemental information reconciles to the financial statements or the underlying accounting and other records, as applicable, and performing procedures to test the completeness and accuracy of the information presented in the supplemental information. In forming our opinion on the supplemental information in the accompanying schedule, we evaluated whether the supplemental information, including its form and content, is presented in conformity with the Department of Labor's Rules and Regulations for Reporting and Disclosure under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. In our opinion, the supplemental information in the accompanying schedule is fairly stated in all material respects in relation to the financial statements as a whole. /s/ Elliott Davis, LLC We have served as the Plan's auditor since 2012. Greenville, South Carolina March 23, 2020 3 Table of Contents AVX NONQUALIFIED SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION December 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 Assets: Investments at fair value: Mutual funds $ 3,930,068 $ 3,646,986 Guaranteed Interest Account, at contract value - 1,729,383 Money Market Fund 885,243 8,971 AVX Corporation Common Stock 158,090 233,203 Total investments 4,973,401 5,618,543 Receivables: Employer contribution 133,110 193,057 Employee contribution 16,459 13,537 Total contribution receivable 149,569 206,594 Total Assets: 5,122,970 5,825,137 Plan equity $ 5,122,970 $ 5,825,137 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 4 Table of Contents AVX NONQUALIFIED SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND CHANGES IN PLAN EQUITY For the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018 and 2017 2019 2018 2017 Net investment income (loss): Dividends $ 158,607 $ 105,581 $ 107,808 Interest 15,244 27,713 24,601 Realized gain on investments 246,705 211,107 199,220 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments 296,058 (547,430 ) 355,337 Total investment income (loss) 716,614 (203,029 ) 686,966 Contributions: Employer 382,955 298,251 289,524 Employee 695,359 459,066 331,719 Other 2,977 7,418 7,100 Total contributions 1,081,291 764,735 628,343 Total additions 1,797,905 561,706 1,315,309 Deductions: Benefit payments (2,496,511 ) (1,930,430 ) (1,350 ) Administrative expenses (3,561 ) (8,403 ) (4,841 ) Total deductions (2,500,072 ) (1,938,833 ) (6,191 ) Net increase (decrease) (702,167 ) (1,377,127 ) 1,309,118 Plan equity at beginning of year 5,825,137 7,202,264 5,893,146 Plan equity at end of year $ 5,122,970 $ 5,825,137 $ 7,202,264 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 5 Table of Contents AVX NONQUALIFIEDSUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN NOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Description of Plan The following brief description of the AVX Nonqualified Supplemental Retirement Plan (the 'Plan') is provided for general information purposes only. Participants should refer to the Plan document for more complete information. General The Plan was established August 1, 1994 to provide certain officers and highly compensated managers of AVX Corporation ('AVX') or (the 'Company'), with supplemental retirement benefits. Effective January 1, 2005, the AVX Corporation Supplemental Executive Retirement Plan (the 'SERP Plan'), that was established January 1, 1998, was merged into the Plan. All balances from the SERP Plan were transferred into the Plan. Any employee eligible to participate in the AVX Corporation Retirement Plan is eligible to participate in the SERP portion of the plan and any employee eligible to participate in the AVX Corporation Retirement Plan whose annual compensation is in excess of $280,000 for the plan years 2019, $275,000 for the plan years 2018 and $270,000 for the plan years 2017 (as such limit is defined by the Internal Revenue Code) is eligible to participate in the Supplemental Retirement portion of the Plan. An employee who, in prior years, becomes an eligible participant in the Plan shall continue to be eligible to fully participate in the Plan regardless of whether such employee's annual compensation falls below the annual compensation limit for the year. In December of 2007, the Plan was amended to comply with the final regulations under Internal Revenue Code Section 409A. These amendments were effective January 1, 2008. The Company is the Plan's sponsor and Plan administrator. John Hancock Trust Company LLC (the 'Trustee') was the Plan's trustee and record keeper until July 1, 2019. Effective July 1, 2019, the assets of the plan were transferred from John Hancock Retirement Plan services to Fidelity Investments. In conjunction with the transfer, on July 1, 2019, Fidelity Investments became the Plan's trustee and recordkeeper. In 2009, the Plan was amended and restated effective January 1, 2010. Among other changes to the Plan, the amendment eliminated the Supplemental Retirement portion of the Plan with the related eligibility criteria. In addition, the amended Plan provides that all employer contributions will be paid annually, and plan eligibility is based upon the Company's Board of Directors' discretion. Deferred Compensation Contribution The Plan allows each participant to irrevocably elect to defer receipt of all or a portion of eligible compensation for that year prior to January l of each year. Company Matching Contribution The Company will match contributions equal to 100% of the first 3% of the amount that is deferred under the AVX Corporation Retirement Plan. After the maximum contribution limit has been reached under the AVX Corporation Retirement Plan, the Company will match contributions equal to 100% of the first 3% of the amount deferred that is related to eligible compensation (currently between $280,000 and $600,000) in the Plan. Total Company match for any participant in the Plan cannot exceed 3% of eligible compensation for the Plan year. Non-discretionary Contribution The Company makes an annual non-discretionary contribution equal to 5% of eligible compensation. Discretionary Contribution The Company may make an annual discretionary contribution between 0% - 5% of eligible compensation. The contribution amount is subject to approval by the Company's Board of Directors. For the plan years ended in 2018 and 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 5% discretionary match. In May or June 2020, the Company's Board of Directors will determine the discretionary contributions, if any, for the plan year ended December 31, 2019. 6 Table of Contents Effective January 1, 2015, the Plan was amended to increase the Company's contribution for participants whose ability to receive matching contributions under a related plan is limited because of their compensation. Also effective January 1, 2015, the Plan was amended to allow participants to direct the Company's matching contributions into investments of his or her choice, instead of into the AVX Stock Fund. Participant Accounts Each participant's account is credited with the participant's contribution and allocations of the Company's contributions and Plan earnings and charged with an allocation of administrative expenses. The benefit to which a participant is entitled is the benefit that can be provided from the participant's vested account. Vesting Each participant shall be fully vested and have a non-forfeitable interest in his account including all company contributions. Payment of Benefits Benefits under the Plan shall be payable to a participant or beneficiary upon the earlier of such participant's separation from service, disability, or death in a lump-sum payment or in installments over a period not to exceed 10 years. 2. Significant Accounting Policies Basis of Accounting The financial statements of the Plan are presented on the accrual basis of accounting except for the discretionary contribution which is not determinable until after the Company's fiscal year ended March 31 and is included in the Plan in the year paid. Investments held by a defined contribution plan are required to be reported at fair value except for fully benefit-responsive investment contracts. Contract value is the relevant measurement attribute for that portion of the net assets available for benefits of a defined contribution plan attributable to fully benefit-responsive investment contracts because contract value is the amount participants would receive if they were to initiate permitted transactions under the terms of the Plan. Contributions Employer contributions under the non-discretionary contribution feature include amounts equal to the aggregate amount that would have been contributed based on a participant's eligible compensation under the non-discretionary contribution feature of the AVX Corporation Retirement Plan. The employer contributions associated with the discretionary contribution feature of the Plan are not readily determinable until after the Company's fiscal year ended March 31 and are included in the Plan in the year paid. Contributions from employees are recorded in the period withheld. Payment of Benefits Benefits are recorded when paid. Investment Transactions and Investment Income (Loss) For purposes of determining realized gains and losses, the Plan uses the average cost method to determine the cost basis of disposed assets. Net appreciation [depreciation] includes the Plan's gains and losses on investments bought and sold as well as held during the year. Purchases and sales are recorded on the trade date. Interest income is accrued when earned. Dividend income is recorded on the ex-dividend date. 7 Table of Contents Administrative Expenses The Plan invests in various mutual funds with revenue-sharing agreements that partially offset fees. Plan fees that are not offset with revenue from these agreements are paid by the Company or from plan assets. In addition, the Company pays Plan fees related to stock administration of the AVX Stock Fund. These stock administration fees are based on the market value of the AVX Stock Fund. Use of Estimates The preparation of the Plan's financial statements in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles requires the plan administrator to make significant estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of plan equity at the date of the financial statements and the changes in plan equity during the reporting period and, when applicable, disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements. Actual results could differ from those estimates. Investment Valuation Plan investments are reported at fair value except for the Guaranteed Interest Account, which is reported at contract value. Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Plan's management determines the Plan's valuation policies utilizing information provided by the investment advisors. See Note 4. Subsequent Events Subsequent events are events or transactions that occur after the balance sheet date but before the financial statements are issued. Recognized subsequent events are events or transactions that provide additional evidence about conditions that existed at the date of the statement of financial condition, including the estimates inherent in the process of preparing financial statements. Nonrecognized subsequent events are events that provide evidence about conditions that did not exist at the date of the statement of financial condition but arose after that date. New Accounting Standards In August 2018, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-13, Fair Value Measurement, which modifies the disclosure requirements for fair value measurements by removing, modifying, or adding certain disclosures. ASU 2018-13 is effective for all entities for fiscal years, and interim periods within those fiscal years, beginning after December 15, 2019. An entity is permitted to early adopt any removed or modified disclosures and delay adoption of the additional disclosures until their effective date. The Plan is currently evaluating the impact of this new standard on its financial statements. Other accounting standards that have been issued or proposed by the FASB or other standards-setting bodies are not expected to have a material impact on the Plan's significant accounting policies, Plan Equity, or the Plan's changes in Plan Equity. 8 Table of Contents 3. Investment Performance The Plan's realized and unrealized gains (losses) for the years ended December 31 are as follows: 2019 2018 2017 Realized gains Common stock $ (230 ) $ 18,188 $ 2,636 Mutual funds 246,935 192,919 196,584 246,705 211,107 199,220 Unrealized gains (losses) Common stock 46,353 (53,597 ) 33,919 Mutual funds 249,705 (493,833 ) 321,418 296,058 (547,430 ) 355,337 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ 542,763 $ (336,323 ) $ 554,557 4. Fair Value Fair Value Hierarchy : The fair value framework requires the categorization of assets and liabilities into three levels based upon the assumptions (inputs) used to value the assets or liabilities. Level 1 provides the most reliable measure of fair value, whereas Level 3 generally requires significant management judgment. The three levels are defined as follows: ■ Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in active markets that the Plan has the ability to access. ■ Level 2: Observable inputs other than those included in Level 1. Inputs to the valuation methodology include quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in inactive markets; inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability; inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data correlation or other means. If the asset or liability has a specified (contractual) term, the Level 2 input must be observable for substantially the full term of the asset or liability. ■ Level 3: Inputs to the valuation methodology are unobservable and significant to the fair value measurements. The following tables set forth by level, within the fair value hierarchy, the Plan's fair value measurements as of December 31, 2019 and 2018: Fair Value at December 31, 2019 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis: Mutual Funds $ 3,930,068 $ 3,930,068 $ - $ - Money Market Fund 885,243 885,243 - - Common Stock: AVX Corporation Common Stock 158,090 158,090 - - Total $ 4,973,401 $ 4,973,401 $ - $ - 9 Table of Contents Fair Value at December 31, 2018 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis: Mutual Funds $ 3,646,986 $ 3,646,986 $ - $ - Money Market Fund 8,971 8,971 - - Common Stock: AVX Corporation Common Stock 233,203 233,203 - - Total $ 3,889,160 $ 3,889,160 $ - $ - The asset or liability's fair value measurement level within the fair value hierarchy is based on the lowest level of any input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Valuation techniques maximize the use of relevant observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs. Following is a description of the valuation methodologies used for assets measured at fair value. There have been no changes in the methodologies used at December 31, 2019 and 2018 Mutual Funds Mutual funds are valued at the daily closing price as reported by the fund. Mutual funds held by the Plan are open-ended funds that are registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). The funds are required to publish their daily net asset value ('NAV') and to transact at that price. The funds held by the Plan are deemed to be actively traded. Money Market Fund The money market fund investment options are the PIMCO Money Market Admin Fund and the Vanguard Money Market Fund. The Plan invests in the money market funds to provide daily liquidity. Fair value is based on the NAV that can be validated with a sufficient level of observable activity (i.e. purchases and sales at NAV).Common stocks are valued at the closing price reported on the active market on which the individual securities are traded. Common Stocks Common Stocks are valued at the closing price reported on the active market on which the individual securities are traded. 5. Guaranteed Interest Account Annuity Contract The Plan held a traditional annuity contract with John Hancock during 2017, 2018, and during 2019 prior to the change to Fidelity Investments as trustee of the Plan. This contract met the fully benefit-responsive annuity contract criteria and therefore is reported at contract value. Contract value was the relevant measure for fully benefit-responsive annuity contracts because this was the amount received by participants when they initiated permitted transactions under the terms of the Plan. Contract value represented contributions made under each contract, plus earnings, less participant withdrawals, and administrative expenses. The contract value of the traditional annuity contract held by the Plan was $0 and $1,729,383 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The traditional annuity contract held by the Plan was a guaranteed interest contract. The contract issuer was contractually obligated to repay the principal and interest at a specified interest rate that was guaranteed to the Plan. The crediting rate was based on a formula established by the contract issuer but could not be less than 1 percent. The crediting rate was reviewed on a quarterly basis for resetting. The contract could not be terminated before the scheduled maturity date. 10 Table of Contents The Plan's ability to receive amounts due in accordance with fully benefit-responsive annuity contracts was dependent on the third-party issuer's ability to meet its financial obligations. The issuer's ability to meet its contractual obligations could have been affected by future economic and regulatory developments. Certain events might have limited the ability of the Plan to transact at contract value with the contract issuer. These events could be different under each contract. Such events included the following: (a) premature termination of the contracts, (b) Plan termination or merger, (c) changes to the Plan's prohibition on competing investment options, or (d) bankruptcy of the Company or other Company events (for example, divestitures or spinoffs of a subsidiary) that significantly affected the Plan's normal operations. No events were probable of occurring that might have limited the ability of the Plan to transact at contract value with the contract issuers and that also would have limited the ability of the Plan to transact at contract value with the participants. In addition, certain events allowed the issuer to terminate the contracts with the Plan and settle at an amount different from contract value. Those events could have been different under each contract. Such events included the following: (a) an uncured violation of the Plan's investment guidelines, (b) a breach of material obligation under the contract, (c) a material misrepresentation, or (d) a material amendment to the agreements without the consent of the issuer. 6. Plan Termination Although the Company has not expressed any intent to do so, it has the right to terminate the Plan at any time. However, termination of the Plan shall not, without the consent of a participant, adversely affect such participant's rights with respect to amounts then accrued in his/her account. 11 Table of Contents 7. Federal Income Taxes The Plan's grantor trust is not qualified under Section 401 of the Internal Revenue Code. Under Section 671 of the Internal Revenue Code, items of income, deduction or credit in a grantor trust are treated as belonging to the grantor. These items are reported on the income tax return of the grantor, AVX Corporation. Participants must include distributions in taxable income at the time of withdrawal. 8. Trans actions with Related Parties All transactions in the funds that include AVX common stock are related-party transactions. Amounts of AVX Corporation common stock held by the Plan at December 31 are as follows: AVX 2019 2018 Shares 7,723 15,292 Market Value per Share $ 20.47 $ 15.25 Market Value 158,090 233,203 9. R isks and Uncertainties The Plan provides for various investment options in common stocks, a money market fund, a guaranteed interest account, and in registered investment companies which invest in combinations of stocks, bonds, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and other investment securities. Investment securities are exposed to various risks, such as interest rate, market, and credit risks. Due to the level of risk associated with certain investment securities, it is at least reasonably possible that such changes could materially affect participants' account balances and the amounts reported in the Statement of Financial Condition with Fund Information. The market value of the Plan's assets is included as an asset and a liability on the Company's balance sheet because the Plan's assets are available to AVX's general creditors in the event of the Company's insolvency. The 2019 novel coronavirus (or 'COVID-19') has adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect economic activity globally, nationally and locally. Following the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2020, the values of investment securities have declined significantly. These economic and market conditions and other effects of the COVID-19 outbreak may continue to adversely affect the Plan. The extent of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Plan's participants' account balances and the amounts reported in the 2019 statement of financial condition cannot be predicted at this time. 12 Table of Contents SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Administrative Committee has duly caused this annual report to be signed by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. AVX NONQUALIFIED SUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN (Name of Plan) BY: /s/ Michael E. Hufnagel Michael E. Hufnagel Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Date: March 23 , 2020 13 Table of Contents AVX NONQUALIFIEDSUPPLEMENTAL RETIREMENT PLAN SCHEDULE I - INVESTMENTS As of December 31, 2019 Number of Description shares/units Market Value *Fidelity U.S. Bond Index Fund 169 $ 2,007 *Fidelity 500 Index Fund 3,464 388,069 *AVX Corporation Common Stock 7,723 158,090 BlackRock Inflation Protected Bond 1,997 21,605 BlackRock Total Return Institutional Fund 76,240 909,545 Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund 20 1,410 Vanguard Explorer Fund Admiral Shares 169 16,462 American EuroPacific Growth Fund 3,243 180,138 Janus Balanced Fund 21,793 802,436 JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund 7,452 295,475 MainStay Large Cap Growth Fund 48,669 498,372 MFS New Discovery Value Fund 1,243 20,740 Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund 1,081 49,303 MFS Value Fund 16,764 744,506 Vanguard Money Market Fund 885,243 885,243 Total Investments $ 4,973,401 * Denotes a party-in-interest 14 Attachments Original document

