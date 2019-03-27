AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, is teaching a training seminar, delivering two technical presentations, and showcasing its extensive portfolio of high-reliability mil-spec components at the 23rd annual Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition (CMSE 2019), which will take place April 16–18 at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Widely recognized as the most comprehensive conference dedicated to the design, reliability, and application of both military and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components in avionics aerospace, military, and commercial space systems, CMSE addresses topics including electronic components, testing, reliability, and supply chain, and places a special emphasis on new technology and design practices. The first day of CMSE 2019 will consist of five in-depth tutorial sessions, including the Passive Component Reliability Workshop, which will be co-taught by AVX’s Ceramics Technical Manager, John Marshall, and AVX’s Technical Marketing Manager – Tantalum, Chris Reynolds, and presented in three sessions covering capacitors, inductors, and resistors. Days two and three of the event will feature two keynotes, exhibition hours, and a total of four technical conference sessions, one of which — Session 1: Passive Components for Military and High-Reliability Space Systems — will feature presentations by both Marshall, “Base Metal Ceramic Capacitor Developments on X7R Products for Space and High-Reliability Applications,” and Reynolds, “MLCC and Tantalum Electrolytic Capacitor Interchangeability in High Capacitance Applications.”
“We are extremely proud to have been invited to contribute to the CMSE technical conference for the seventh consecutive year,” said Marshall. “CMSE is an important, industry-shaping event created by engineers for engineers and product management, and provides a collaborative environment for industry experts to work together to address and solve design challenges that affect critical components used in advanced military and space applications. So, we’re honored to be recognized for our dedication to the design and development of advanced military and space electronics and are looking forward to the many engagement, teaching, learning, and networking opportunities that CMSE provides.
For more information about the 2019 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition, please visit https://www.tjgreenllc.com/cmse/. There, you may access the advanced conference program, register online, and book your room. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.
About AVX AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).