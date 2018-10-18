Log in
AVX CORPORATION (AVX)

AVX CORPORATION (AVX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/18 04:37:34 pm
16.65 USD   -1.07%
AVX to Showcase its Innovative Technology in an Upcoming "Success" Television Production

10/18/2018 | 04:04pm CEST

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, will be featured in a nationally aired commercial on the Fox Business Network® on Thursday, October 18, and Sunday, October 21, as well as in an upcoming production of “Success,” hosted by actor Rob Lowe. “Success” is an award-winning program that highlights innovative concepts and stories stemming from a variety of topics, including education, health, business, and more, through short-form and long-form documentary presentation. AVX’s five-minute segment will focus on the company’s state-of-the-art components that are designed for real-word product applications, including aerospace, defense, consumer electronic, advanced automotive, and medical device technology.

“Our participation in the production of the ‘Success’ program is an ideal opportunity for us to give viewers insight into our company and technology,” said John Sarvis, president & CEO, AVX. “As a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components, AVX is looking forward to sharing information about our latest innovations with the Fox Business Network audience.”

A video of the broadcast will be available on the AVX website, as well as on AVX’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For more information about AVX, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644. For more information about “Success,” please visit https://www.successroblowe.com/.

About AVX

AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 29 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:AVX).

Nick Kovalsky
AVX Corporation
(864) 228-8869
nicholas.kovalsky@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 857 M
EBIT 2019 270 M
Net income 2019 218 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,77%
P/E ratio 2019 13,05
P/E ratio 2020 13,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Capitalization 2 840 M
Technical analysis trends AVX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,0 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Sarvis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Schmersal Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Michael E. Hufnagel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
John Lawing Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph Stach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVX CORPORATION-5.43%2 840
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.9.55%32 463
TE CONNECTIVITY-17.28%27 497
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-36.63%7 396
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%7 039
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%5 731
