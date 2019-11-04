Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AVZ Minerals Limited    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

(AVZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.048 AUD   +4.35%
10/21AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Letter - Phase 1 Metallurgical Test Work Results
PU
10/11AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
AQ
10/10AVZ MINERALS : Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVZ Minerals : EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:25pm EST

EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

Highlights:

  • EmiAfrica appointed to conduct environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project
  • Briefings commenced with key local stakeholders and dignitaries
  • Consultation process paramount to AVZ's social responsibility standards and regulatory approvals process

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: "AVZ" or "the Company") today advises that environmental and social impact studies have commenced at its tier one Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As part of the formal process to obtain mining permits, EmiAfrica consultants and senior members of AVZ's technical have commenced meeting with local chiefs and dignitaries to appraise them of the Company's intentions to mine the Roche Dure deposit, to obtain their input and address any concerns they have about future activities by Dathcom Mining SA ("Dathcom"), the Joint Venture operating company which is majority owned by the Company.

Community briefings have been conducted with Chief Luba (31 October) and Chief Kiluba (1 November) along with their respective advisers, as well as with youth representatives of Manono (1 November) (see Figures 1 & 2).

Under contract to Dathcom, EmiAfrica also recently started work on a flora and fauna study of Roche Dure, which is required under the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) programme. This work is required to complete the Environmental Management Plan to support future mining operations in a sustainable manner.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

5 November 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street,

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Market Cap

$110 M

ASX Code: AVZ

In addition, Dathcom has appointed Canadian firm, RD Consultants, to undertake the hydrogeological investigation survey of Roche Dure, with work commencing in the coming weeks.

AVZ Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said: "Stakeholder consultation is a critical component of the process for obtaining mining permits to mine the Manono Project, both in terms of explaining our social responsibility standards and addressing the regulatory approvals process. We look forward to meeting all of our key environmental stakeholders and explaining to them the benefits that our world-classlithium and tin project can deliver."

Operational Updates

In other operational updates, AVZ has awarded contracts for several studies including Ore Sorting (awarded to Nexus Bonum), Marketing (Roskill), Rail Technical (Infraology), IT Infrastructure (Dynamic IT) and Financial Modelling (FTI Consulting).

Work studies are also being progressed relating to road transport, road refurbishment, catering services, diesel supply, resource to reserve generation and mine design.

Dewatering of the Roche Dure pit is continuing and is expected to be completed in December, although the amount of sediment from artisanal washing of tailings material on the pit floor is unknown. (see Figure 3 & 4).

No further geotechnical drilling is required at Manono with the work completed by AVZ's technical team considered to be of such high standard that logging and check work by AVZ's independent consultant will suffice.

Indicative slope design angles are expected to be available around mid-December which will then be used in the mine design of the initial open pit at Roche Dure.

Figure 1 & 2: Key stakeholder briefings with local chiefs and dignitaries have commenced as part of the process to obtain mining permits for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

2 | P a g e

Figure 3 & 4: Dewatering of the Roche Dure Pit is continuing and is expected to be completed in December.

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Peter Harris

AVZ Minerals Limited

Peter Harris & Associates

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

Follow us on

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
10/21AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Letter - Phase 1 Metallurgical Test Work Results
PU
10/11AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
AQ
10/10AVZ MINERALS : Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
PU
10/10AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Update Phases 1 and 2 Metallurgical Test Work
AQ
10/08UPDATE : Phases 1 & 2 Metallurgical Test Work
PU
09/30AVZ MINERALS : Receives Confirmation of increased equity stake in world-class Ma..
PU
09/19Classic appoints Klaus Eckhof Corporate and Technical Advisor
AQ
09/17AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Metallurgical Test Work Update on Roche Dure Resource S..
AQ
09/16AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Site Operations Update Roche Dure dewatering accelerati..
AQ
09/15AVZ MINERALS : Metallurgical Test Work Update on Roche Dure Resource Samples
PU
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Director & Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Peter Huljich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED-33.33%73
BHP GROUP4.29%118 388
RIO TINTO PLC11.74%90 578
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.92%32 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.06%20 760
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-27.90%8 929
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group