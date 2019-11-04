AVZ Minerals : EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project
Highlights:
-
EmiAfrica appointed to conduct environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project
-
Briefings commenced with key local stakeholders and dignitaries
-
Consultation process paramount to AVZ's social responsibility standards and regulatory approvals process
AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: "AVZ" or "the Company") today advises that environmental and social impact studies have commenced at its tier one Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
As part of the formal process to obtain mining permits, EmiAfrica consultants and senior members of AVZ's technical have commenced meeting with local chiefs and dignitaries to appraise them of the Company's intentions to mine the Roche Dure deposit, to obtain their input and address any concerns they have about future activities by Dathcom Mining SA ("Dathcom"), the Joint Venture operating company which is majority owned by the Company.
Community briefings have been conducted with Chief Luba (31 October) and Chief Kiluba (1 November) along with their respective advisers, as well as with youth representatives of Manono (1 November) (see Figures 1 & 2).
Under contract to Dathcom, EmiAfrica also recently started work on a flora and fauna study of Roche Dure, which is required under the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) programme. This work is required to complete the Environmental Management Plan to support future mining operations in a sustainable manner.
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
5 November 2019
AVZ Minerals Limited
Level 2, 8 Colin Street,
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
T: + 61 8 6117 9397
F: + 61 8 6118 2106
E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com
ABN 81 125 176 703
Directors
Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson
Technical Director: Graeme Johnston
Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans
Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen
Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich
Market Cap
$110 M
ASX Code: AVZ
In addition, Dathcom has appointed Canadian firm, RD Consultants, to undertake the hydrogeological investigation survey of Roche Dure, with work commencing in the coming weeks.
AVZ Managing Director, Mr. Nigel Ferguson said: "Stakeholder consultation is a critical component of the process for obtaining mining permits to mine the Manono Project, both in terms of explaining our social responsibility standards and addressing the regulatory approvals process. We look forward to meeting all of our key environmental stakeholders and explaining to them the benefits that our world-classlithium and tin project can deliver."
Operational Updates
In other operational updates, AVZ has awarded contracts for several studies including Ore Sorting (awarded to Nexus Bonum), Marketing (Roskill), Rail Technical (Infraology), IT Infrastructure (Dynamic IT) and Financial Modelling (FTI Consulting).
Work studies are also being progressed relating to road transport, road refurbishment, catering services, diesel supply, resource to reserve generation and mine design.
Dewatering of the Roche Dure pit is continuing and is expected to be completed in December, although the amount of sediment from artisanal washing of tailings material on the pit floor is unknown. (see Figure 3 & 4).
No further geotechnical drilling is required at Manono with the work completed by AVZ's technical team considered to be of such high standard that logging and check work by AVZ's independent consultant will suffice.
Indicative slope design angles are expected to be available around mid-December which will then be used in the mine design of the initial open pit at Roche Dure.
Figure 1 & 2: Key stakeholder briefings with local chiefs and dignitaries have commenced as part of the process to obtain mining permits for the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.
2 | P a g e
Figure 3 & 4: Dewatering of the Roche Dure Pit is continuing and is expected to be completed in December.
For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:
|
Mr. Leonard Math
|
Media Enquiries:
|
Company Secretary
|
Mr. Peter Harris
|
AVZ Minerals Limited
|
Peter Harris & Associates
|
Phone: +61 8 6117 9397
|
Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833
|
Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au
|
|
Follow us on
|
3 | P a g e
Disclaimer
AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 02:24:04 UTC