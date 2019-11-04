AVZ Minerals : EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

Highlights:

EmiAfrica appointed to conduct environmental and social impact studies at Manono Lithium and Tin Project

Briefings commenced with key local stakeholders and dignitaries

Consultation process paramount to AVZ's social responsibility standards and regulatory approvals process

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: "AVZ" or "the Company") today advises that environmental and social impact studies have commenced at its tier one Manono Lithium and Tin Project ("Manono Project") in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As part of the formal process to obtain mining permits, EmiAfrica consultants and senior members of AVZ's technical have commenced meeting with local chiefs and dignitaries to appraise them of the Company's intentions to mine the Roche Dure deposit, to obtain their input and address any concerns they have about future activities by Dathcom Mining SA ("Dathcom"), the Joint Venture operating company which is majority owned by the Company.

Community briefings have been conducted with Chief Luba (31 October) and Chief Kiluba (1 November) along with their respective advisers, as well as with youth representatives of Manono (1 November) (see Figures 1 & 2).

Under contract to Dathcom, EmiAfrica also recently started work on a flora and fauna study of Roche Dure, which is required under the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) programme. This work is required to complete the Environmental Management Plan to support future mining operations in a sustainable manner.