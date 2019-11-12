Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  AVZ Minerals Limited    AVZ   AU000000AVZ6

AVZ MINERALS LIMITED

(AVZ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVZ Minerals : Highly experienced mining veteran John Clarke appointed Non-Executive Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 09:25pm EST

Highly experienced mining veteran John Clarke

appointed Non-Executive Chairman

Highlights:

  • Highly experienced mining veteran Dr John Clarke appointed Non- Executive Chairman
  • Appointment strengthens Board as Manono Project moves into financing and development phase
  • Board now comprises an appropriate mix of geological, metallurgical, engineering, project development, financing and public company expertise

AVZ Minerals Limited (ASX: "AVZ" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of highly experienced mining veteran Dr John Clarke as Non- Executive Chairman of AVZ Minerals Ltd, effective Monday, 2 December 2019.

Dr Clarke's appointment strengthens the Board of Directors of AVZ Minerals as the Company moves into the financing and development phase of its world-class Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It also follows the appointment of Peter Huljich as an independent Non-Executive Director in May 2019 and completes the Company's process to assemble the appropriate mix of engineering, project development, financing and public company experience at Board level to take the Roche Dure Project into development.

The AVZ Minerals Board of Directors now comprises six Directors including four Non-Executive Directors:

John Clarke - Non-Executive Chairman

Nigel Ferguson - Managing Director

Graeme Johnston - Technical Director

Rhett Brans - Non-Executive Director

Peter Huljich - Non-Executive Director

Hongliang Chen - Non-Executive Director (Huayou Cobalt nominee)

AVZ Minerals Limited Managing Director, Nigel Ferguson said: "The Company is incredibly fortunate to have secured the services of John Clarke. His combination of African operational and corporate strategy expertise, as well as public company experience with a London and New York Stock Exchange listed entity is of enormous benefit to AVZ and we expect this to be looked on most favourably by future financing partners. The Company now has the appropriately configured Board to support its evolution into a large scale lithium producer."

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

13 November 2019

AVZ Minerals Limited

Level 2, 8 Colin Street,

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

T: + 61 8 6117 9397

F: + 61 8 6118 2106

E: admin@avzminerals.com.au W: www.avzminerals.com

ABN 81 125 176 703

Directors

Managing Director: Nigel Ferguson

Technical Director: Graeme Johnston

Non-Executive Director: Rhett Brans

Non-Executive Director: Peter Huljich

Non-Executive Director: Hongliang Chen

Market Cap

$110 M

ASX Code: AVZ

Commenting on his appointment as Non- Executive Chairman, Dr Clarke said: ''I am extremely pleased to be able to join and lead the Board of Directors of AVZ Minerals at this time. I see my particular breadth of skills and African/DRC focus as an excellent fit for the Company. The scale and quality of AVZ's lithium resources at Manono are indisputably second to none globally. As Chairman, I look forward to working with Nigel and his executive team to turn this outstanding Project into a mine, which is a well-troddenpath for me based on my previous experience and thereby crystallising enormous potential value for our shareholders."

Dr Clarke brings an impressive depth of resources industry experience to AVZ having started his career 47 years ago as a metallurgist at Goldfield's Kloof Gold Mine in 1972. Most of his career has focused on the operation, development or management of African mining projects and activities, from junior operating roles to the most senior Executive and Board level appointments.

His career path highlights a succession of promotions to positions of increasing operational responsibility and a move from mine-facing operations into roles with a strategic or corporate focus, starting with his appointment in 1988 as Strategic Planning Executive at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd ("AGC"). In this role, Mr Clarke reported to the Managing Director of AGC and established a Corporate Planning Group to set the future corporate development strategy for AGC.

Whilst at Ashanti, Dr Clarke was involved in managing various corporate head office functions as well as responsibility for the Ashanti Mine Expansion Project. In 1993, he was made responsible at Ashanti's head office to liaise with all stakeholders regarding the Initial Public Offering of Ashanti on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges. In 1994, he was appointed to the Board of Ashanti Goldfields as Executive Director, responsible for Strategic Planning and Business Development.

In 1997, he was appointed President and CEO of Nevsun Resources, a gold explorer and developer listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During his tenure, Nevsun expanded its activities beyond exploration properties in Ghana and Mali into Eritrea where the Bisha gold mine was discovered and developed. The Bisha Project represented the first large scale commercial mining discovery in Eritrea. Dr Clarke was Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Nevsun from 2008 to 2009.

Most recently, after joining the Board of Banro Corporation in 2004 as a Non-Executive Director, he became President and CEO in 2013 until 2018. Banro was listed on the TSX and NYSE and was focused on the development of gold projects in eastern DRC. Banro brought the Twangiza and Namoya gold mines into production.

Dr Clarke will be attending AVZ's Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 November 2019 in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM and meet Dr Clarke.

2 | P a g e

For further information, visit www.avzminerals.com.au or contact:

Mr. Leonard Math

Media Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Mr. Peter Harris

AVZ Minerals Limited

Peter Harris & Associates

Phone: +61 8 6117 9397

Phone: +61 (0) 412 124 833

Email: admin@avzminerals.com.au

Follow us on

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

AVZ Minerals Limited published this content on 13 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2019 02:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
09:25pAVZ MINERALS : Highly experienced mining veteran John Clarke appointed Non-Execu..
PU
11/11AVZ MINERALS : - 2019 Precious Metals Summit Zurich Presentation
PU
11/10Australia's AVZ Minerals in lithium offtake talks, gets Chinese investment
RE
11/10AVZ MINERALS : introduces Yibin Tianyi Lithium as a Strategic Investor
PU
11/04AVZ MINERALS : EmiAfrica commences environmental and social impact studies at Ma..
PU
10/21AVZ MINERALS : Shareholder Letter - Phase 1 Metallurgical Test Work Results
PU
10/11AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
AQ
10/10AVZ MINERALS : Manono Lithium and Tin Project Update
PU
10/10AVZ MINERALS LIMITED : - Update Phases 1 and 2 Metallurgical Test Work
AQ
10/08UPDATE : Phases 1 & 2 Metallurgical Test Work
PU
More news
Chart AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AVZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AVZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Nigel Munro Ferguson Managing Director & Executive Director
Graeme Godsman Johnston Director & Technical Director
Hong Liang Chen Non-Executive Director
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Non-Executive Director
Peter Huljich Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AVZ MINERALS LIMITED-37.68%68
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC10.98%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.97%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group