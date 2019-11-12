AVZ Minerals : Highly experienced mining veteran John Clarke appointed Non-Executive Chairman

Commenting on his appointment as Non- Executive Chairman, Dr Clarke said: ''I am extremely pleased to be able to join and lead the Board of Directors of AVZ Minerals at this time. I see my particular breadth of skills and African/DRC focus as an excellent fit for the Company. The scale and quality of AVZ's lithium resources at Manono are indisputably second to none globally. As Chairman, I look forward to working with Nigel and his executive team to turn this outstanding Project into a mine, which is a well-troddenpath for me based on my previous experience and thereby crystallising enormous potential value for our shareholders."

Dr Clarke brings an impressive depth of resources industry experience to AVZ having started his career 47 years ago as a metallurgist at Goldfield's Kloof Gold Mine in 1972. Most of his career has focused on the operation, development or management of African mining projects and activities, from junior operating roles to the most senior Executive and Board level appointments.

His career path highlights a succession of promotions to positions of increasing operational responsibility and a move from mine-facing operations into roles with a strategic or corporate focus, starting with his appointment in 1988 as Strategic Planning Executive at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd ("AGC"). In this role, Mr Clarke reported to the Managing Director of AGC and established a Corporate Planning Group to set the future corporate development strategy for AGC.

Whilst at Ashanti, Dr Clarke was involved in managing various corporate head office functions as well as responsibility for the Ashanti Mine Expansion Project. In 1993, he was made responsible at Ashanti's head office to liaise with all stakeholders regarding the Initial Public Offering of Ashanti on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges. In 1994, he was appointed to the Board of Ashanti Goldfields as Executive Director, responsible for Strategic Planning and Business Development.

In 1997, he was appointed President and CEO of Nevsun Resources, a gold explorer and developer listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. During his tenure, Nevsun expanded its activities beyond exploration properties in Ghana and Mali into Eritrea where the Bisha gold mine was discovered and developed. The Bisha Project represented the first large scale commercial mining discovery in Eritrea. Dr Clarke was Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Nevsun from 2008 to 2009.

Most recently, after joining the Board of Banro Corporation in 2004 as a Non-Executive Director, he became President and CEO in 2013 until 2018. Banro was listed on the TSX and NYSE and was focused on the development of gold projects in eastern DRC. Banro brought the Twangiza and Namoya gold mines into production.

Dr Clarke will be attending AVZ's Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 November 2019 in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to attend the AGM and meet Dr Clarke.